Last Chance To Vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards; PIPPIN at Full Circle Theatre Collaborative Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Vermont Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Carissa Bellando - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 10%

Julie Frew and Michelle Carlson - SOMETHING ROTTEN - We the People Theatre 9%

Felicity Stiverson - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 9%

Ellie Wallace - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 8%

Nicole Dirmaier - THE JUNIPER TREE - Between the Willows 8%

Taryn Noelle - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 8%

Keely Agan & Sue Bailey - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 7%

Vonnie Murad & Rebecca Raskin - PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 7%

Natalie Malotke - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 6%

Hope Guisinger - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Borderline Players 6%

Jess Slaght, J.T. Turner, Greta Zandstra - MACBETH - Shakespeare in the Woods 5%

Taryn Noelle - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley Players Theater 5%

Sue Bailey & Vonnie Murad - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Lyric Theatre Company 4%

Mary S. Hoadley - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE! - The Borderline Players 3%

Keely Agan - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 3%

Sue Bailey - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Celeste Piette - THE JUNIPER TREE - Between the Willows 12%

Beth McGee - SOMETHING ROTTEN - We the People Theatre 9%

Jessica Crawford - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 8%

Lyn Feinson - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 7%

Amanda Van Eps - NO EXIT - One Room Theatrics 6%

Annie Le - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare In The Woods 6%

Suzanne Kneller - TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 5%

Cora Fauser - SAM & JIM IN HELL - lost nation theater 5%

Marci Robinson - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley Players Theater 5%

Tracy Christensen - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 5%

Mary Hoadley - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Borderline Players 4%

Hayley Ryan - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 4%

Hayley Ryan - THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 4%

Aidan Griffiths - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Weston Theater Company 3%

Lyn Feinson - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 3%

Jessica Della Pepa Clayton - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 3%

Mary S. Hoadley - I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE! - The Borderline Players 3%

Shannon Sanborn - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley Players Theater 2%

Jen Warwick - SUITE SURRENDER - Girls Nite Out Productions 2%

Annie Le - MACBETH - Shakespeare In The Woods 2%

Cora Fauser & Charlene Sroka - THE TEMPEST - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Gregory Graham - THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL - Weston Theater Company 1%

Cora Fauser - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Lost Nation Theater 1%

Cora Fauser - THREE SISTERS FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 0%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Eric Love - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 12%

Gina Fearn - PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 10%

Michael Fidler - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 9%

Susanna Gellert - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 8%

Cristina Alicea - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 8%

Richard Waterhouse - SOMETHING ROTTEN - We the People Theatre 8%

Frank Galgano - A DOG STORY - The Wilburton 7%

Shannon Sanborn - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - The Valley Players 6%

Mary S. Hoadley - I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE! - The Borderline Players 6%

Cody Riker - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Fort salem theatre 6%

John Simpkins - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 6%

Amy Riley & Gina Fearn - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 4%

Sara McDonald - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Lyric Theatre Company 4%

Kyla Waldron - THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 4%

Katie Gilmartin - MY FATHER’S DRAGON - Barre opera house 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Tom Ferguson - RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players 20%

Cristina Alicea - TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 10%

Connor Kendall - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 8%

Kathleen Keenan - SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost Nation Theater 8%

Jess Slaght - MACBETH - Shakespeare In The Woods 5%

Sherry Stregack Lutken - THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL - Weston Theater Company 4%

Marisa Valent - NO EXIT - One Room Theatrics 4%

Ann Harvey - THE TEMPEST - Lost Nation Theater 4%

Nan Murat - SUITE SURRENDER - Girls Nite Out Productions 4%

Roberto Di Donato - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare In The Woods 4%

Alex Nalbach - KODACHROME - The Shelburne Players 3%

Kathleen Keenan - THREE SISTERS, FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 3%

Delanté Keys - BREAKFALLS - Vermont Stage 3%

Joanne Greenberg - CRY IT OUT - Dirt Road Theater 3%

Jeanne Beckwith - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Unadilla Theater 3%

Paul Michael Brinker - THE CAKE - The Dorset Players 3%

Zephyr Teachout - RETURNING TO HAIFA - Unadilla Theater 3%

Joanne Greenberg - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Lost Nation Theater 3%

Jacob Basri - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Weston Theater Company 3%

Luke Krueger - THE GAME'S AFOOT OR HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS - The Dorset Players 2%

Kimberly Rockwood - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - The Shelburne Players 1%



Best Ensemble

RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players 14%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - We the People Theatre 11%

SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost nation theater 9%

PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 9%

SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 7%

TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 6%

THE JUNIPER TREE - Between the Willows 4%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Borderline Players 4%

THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 3%

JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 3%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - The Valley Players 3%

TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 3%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare In The Woods 3%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Lyric Theatre Company 3%

THE GAME'S AFOOT OR HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS - The Dorset Players 2%

THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 2%

LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 2%

MACBETH - Shakespeare In The Woods 2%

KODACHROME - The Shelburne Players 2%

THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 2%

I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE! - The Borderline Players 2%

GUNS&CHOCOLATE - Dream Stages/ at the OffCenter 1%

THREE SISTERS FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 1%

BREAKFALLS - Vermont Stage 1%

SUITE SURRENDER - Girls Nite Out Productions 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Orlando - SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost Nation Theater 9%

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN - The Borderline Players 9%

Felix Clarke - THE JUNIPER TREE - Between the Willows 8%

Rory Craib - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 8%

Jamien L. Forrest - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 8%

Dan Gallagher - TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 7%

Scott Zielinski - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 6%

Samuel Biondolillo - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 5%

Tom Dunn - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 5%

John Lasiter - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 5%

David Lane - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Paramount Players 4%

Mike FIDLER - SUITE SURRENDER - Girls Nite Out Productions 3%

Mike Mitrano - MACBETH - Shakespeare In The Woods 3%

Yichen Zhou - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Weston Theater Company 3%

Mike Mitrano - NO EXIT - One Room Theatrics 3%

Dawn Chiang - THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL - Weston Theater Company 3%

Jamien L. Forrest - BREAKFALLS - Vermont Stage 2%

Mike Mitrano - LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 2%

Sammuel Biondolillo - THREE SISTERS, FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 1%

JuliaGrace Kelley - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Lost Nation Theater 1%

Samuel J Biondolillo, SJB Lighting Design - THREE SISTERS FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Helen Weston - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 13%

Nate Venet - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 12%

Daniel Bruce - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley Players Theater 10%

Randal Pierce - PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 9%

Craig Hilliard - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Lyric Theatre Company 9%

Tim Guiles - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 9%

Nate Venet - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 8%

Matt Castle - A DOG STORY - The Wilburton 7%

Darren Cohen - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 6%

Larry Pressgrove - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 6%

David Lutken - THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL - Weston Theater Company 5%

Michael Halloran and Dan Bruce - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley Players Theater 4%

Michael Halloran - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - The Valley Players 2%



Best Musical

PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 12%

A DOG STORY - The Wilburton 12%

THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 10%

JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 10%

TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 10%

SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 9%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - We the People Theatre 9%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - The Valley Players 6%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Lyric Theatre Company 5%

LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 5%

I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE! - The Borderline Players 4%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Borderline Players 4%

THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 3%



Best Performer In A Musical

Alex Rushton - SOMETHING ROTTEN - We the People Theatre 8%

Barbara Lloyd - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 8%

Joshua Lapierre - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 7%

Daniel Gibson - PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 6%

Mary S. Hoadley - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Borderline Players 5%

Coleman Cummings - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 5%

Aidan Cole - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 5%

Megan Ferris - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 4%

Jack Dossett - A DOG STORY - The Wilburton 4%

Beata Randall - SOMETHING ROTTEN - We the People Theatre 4%

Hilary Delisle - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - The Valley Players 4%

Brit Flynn - PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 3%

Eamon Lynch - THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 3%

Adam Marino - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 3%

Peter Carlile - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 3%

Liz Gilmartin - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theatre 3%

Megan Rose - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 3%

Bob Bolyard - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 3%

Karl Klein - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley Players Theater 3%

Lyla Trigaux - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Lyric Theatre Company 2%

Rixey Terry - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 2%

Tomias Robinson - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 2%

Lucia Padilla Katz - A DOG STORY - The Wilburton 2%

Kim Anderson - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 2%

Zach Stark - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Natalie Philpot - RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players 15%

Jock Macdonald - SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost nation theater 9%

Kyle Ferguson - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 6%

Zach Stark - TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 6%

Mary S. Hoadley - THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN - The Borderline Players 5%

Athena Chi Mosenthal - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 4%

Christy Vogel - THE CAKE - The Dorset Players 3%

Siobhan Shea - NO EXIT - One Room Theatrics 3%

David Bonnano - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Weston Theater Company 3%

Alex Hudson - BREAKFALLS - Vermont Stage 3%

Luna Gilmartin - THE CHERRY ORCHARD - Middlebury Acting Company 3%

Zach Stark - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 3%

Michael Halloran - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - BarnArts Center for the Arts 3%

Su Reid-St. John - KODACHROME - The Shelburne Players 2%

Katharine Maness - MACBETH - Shakespeare In The Woods 2%

Kim Bent - THE TEMPEST - Lost Nation Theater 2%

David Lutken - THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL - Weston Theater Company 2%

Eric Warwick - SUITE SURRENDER - Girls Nite Out Productions 2%

Kiana Bromley - CRY IT OUT - Dirt Road Theater 2%

Tatiana Graves-Kochuthara - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare in the Woods 2%

Valerie - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Middlebury community players 2%

​Alex S. Hudson - BREAKFALLS - Vermont Stage 2%

Stoph Scheer - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Lost Nation Theater 1%

Susan Loynd - POETS CHOICE - Valley players theater 1%

Sean Besecker - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare in the Woods 1%



Best Play

RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players 16%

THE JUNIPER TREE - Between the Willows 10%

TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 9%

SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost Nation Theater 9%

THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 9%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare In The Woods 6%

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN - The Borderline Players 5%

THE CAKE - The Dorset Players 4%

SUITE SURRENDER - Girls Nite Out Productions 3%

MACBETH - Shakespeare In The Woods 3%

THE CHERRY ORCHARD - Middlebury Acting Company 3%

NO EXIT - One Room Theatrics 3%

CRY IT OUT - Dirt Road Theater 3%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - BarnArts Center for the Arts 2%

GUNS&CHOCOLATE - Dream Stages/ at the Off Center 2%

THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL - Weston Theater Company 2%

THREE SISTERS, FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 2%

THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Weston Theater Company 2%

KODACHROME - The Shelburne Players 2%

POETS CHOICE - The Valley Players 2%

I AM MY OWN WIFE - Lost Nation Theater 1%

BREAKFALLS - Vermont Stage 1%

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - The Shelburne Players 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Shannon Sanborn - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley players theater 12%

Cheri Forsythe - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 11%

Chuck Padula - TICK TICK BOOM - Vermont Stage 10%

Frank J. Oliva - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 9%

Lee Savage - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 8%

Michelle Bouroqe - THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN - The Borderline Players 7%

John Devlin - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 6%

Amanda Van Eps - NO EXIT - One Room Theatrics 6%

Jeff Modereger - TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 6%

Ann Vivian - SUITE SURRENDER - Girls Nite Out Productions 5%

John Devlin - THE TEMPEST - Lost Nation Theater 5%

Michael Fidler - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 4%

Mark Evancho - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Kassidi Jarvis - LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 2%

Marcelo Martínez García - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Weston Theater Company 2%

Mark Evancho - THREE SISTERS, FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Mara Ishihara Zinky - THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL - Weston Theater Company 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Steve Smith - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 14%

Andrew Vachon - SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost Nation Theater 11%

Charles Coes - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 10%

Christopher Ziter - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 9%

Sarah Comtois - THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN - The Borderline Players 8%

Chuck Padula - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 8%

Jess Slaght & Amanda Balter - MACBETH - Shakespeare in the Woods 6%

Stefán Örn Arnarson - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 6%

Mike Tracey - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 5%

Eric Love - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Lost Nation Theater 5%

Sun Hee Kil - THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL - Weston Theater Company 5%

Martha Goode - TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 4%

Kathleen Keenan - THE TEMPEST - Lost Nation Theater 4%

Evdoxia Ragkou - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Weston Theater Company 2%

Andrew Vachon - THREE SISTERS FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Orlando Grant - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 8%

Owen Kupferer (Charlemagne) - PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 7%

Ashley Hall - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley Players Theater 6%

Courtney Arango - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 6%

Gabby Cattani - PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 6%

Trey Forsyth - A DOG STORY - The Wilburton 5%

Connor Kendall - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 4%

Erin McMillen - A DOG STORY - The Wilburton 4%

Peter Carlile - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Lyric Theatre Company 4%

Margaret Hunton - SOMETHING ROTTEN - We the People Theatre 4%

Kianna Jensen Bromley - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 3%

Benjamin Villa - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 3%

Elizabeth McElhaney - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Borderline Players 3%

William Spinnato - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 3%

Matt DaSilva - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 3%

Aaron Robinson - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley Players Theater 3%

Holly Lillis - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Borderline Players 3%

Frankie Fidler - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 2%

Connor Eaton - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 2%

Kathleen Keenan - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Kyle Ferguson - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 2%

Marie schmukel - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - The Valley Players 2%

Roya Millard - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 2%

Taryn Noelle - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Miranda Scott - SOMETHING ROTTEN - We the People Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Amanda MacDonald - SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost Nation Theater 10%

Paul Michael Brinker - THE GAME'S AFOOT OR HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS - The Dorset Players 10%

Ry Poulin - TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 7%

Dana Haley - RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players 7%

J.D. Wildes - THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN - The Borderline Players 5%

Katie Gilmartin - THE JUNIPER TREE - Between the Willows 5%

Caitlin Walsh - TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 5%

Abby Burris - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare in the Woods 5%

Eamon Lynch - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 4%

Chloe Fidler - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 3%

Joey Masalsky - RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players 3%

Abby Paige - SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost Nation Theater 3%

Tove Wood - THE TEMPEST - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Patrick Houle - KODACHROME - The Shelburne Players 2%

Rob Morrison - THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL - Weston Theater Company 2%

Coyah Mosher - THREE SISTERS FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Kyle Ferguson - TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 2%

Stacia Richard - THE TEMPEST - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Katharine Maness - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare In The Woods 2%

Samantha Haviland - THREE SISTERS FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Ruth Wallman - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 2%

Michael Godsey - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 2%

Sarah Mell - BREAKFALLS - Vermont Stage 2%

Chase Lee - MACBETH - Shakespeare in the Woods 2%

Christopher Restino - THE GAME'S AFOOT OR HOLMES FORNTHE HOLIDAYS - The Dorset Players 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 24%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Paramount Players 22%

JUNIE B JONES - Weston Theater Company 16%

THE LION, THE WITCH, & THE WARDROBE - Lost Nation Theater 14%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Borderline Players 9%

FRACTURED FABLES: ANASI & THE SUN GOD'S STORIES - Lost Nation Theater 7%

MY FATHER'S DRAGON - Barre Opera House 6%

MY FATHERS DRAGON - Barre opera house 3%



Favorite Local Theatre

The Dorset Players 17%

Lost Nation Theater 14%

Vermont Stage 8%

We the People Theatre 8%

Between The Willows 8%

Lyric Theatre Company 8%

Weston Theater Company 7%

Vermont Repertory Theatre 6%

The Borderline Players 6%

Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 3%

Shakespeare In The Woods 3%

The Shelburne Players 2%

One Room Theatrics 2%

The Valley Players 2%

Valley Players Theater 2%

Dream Stages/ at the Off Center 1%

Girls Nite Out Productions 1%

Dirt Road Theater 1%

Lamoille County Players 0%

Unadilla Theater 0%

Walloomsac River Theatre Company 0%

The Paramount Players 0%

Fairfax Community Theater Company 0%



