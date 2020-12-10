Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Vermont!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Vermont:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT 74%

Lyric Theatre Company 15%

Charlie McMeekin, Chandler Center for the Arts, Randolph, VT 9%

Best Ensemble

JUDEVINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 29%

CABARET - Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT - 2019 24%

MAMMA MIA - Lyric Theatre Company - 2019 12%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT 81%

Chandler Center for the Arts Annual Summer Youth Musical 10%

Northern Stage 10%

Costume Design of the Decade

Charis Churchill - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2020 73%

David Withrow - EURYDICE - Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT - 2015 14%

Nancy Smith - METAMORPHOSES - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2011 9%

Dancer Of The Decade

Alexa Kartshoke - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 33%

Leon Evans - HAIRSPRAY - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2016 22%

Jack Dwyer - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2020 19%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Tim Tavcar - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 41%

Eric Love - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Northern Stage, WRJ, Vermont - 2018 14%

Kim Bent - STONE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2015 14%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Kim Allen Bent - JUDEVINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 27%

Kathleen Keenan - KATHERINE PATERSON'S LYDDIE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2012 23%

Kathleen Keenan - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 19%

Lighting Design of the Decade

James McNamara - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 40%

Mark Evancho - INTO THE WOODS - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 20%

Charlotte Seelig - SHAKESPEARE'S WILL - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 15%

Original Script Of The Decade

Kim Bent - STONE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2015 44%

Kim Allen Bent - KATHERINE PATERSON'S LYDDIE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2012 31%

Abby Paige - LES FILLES DU QUOI? - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 13%

Performer Of The Decade

Kathleen Keenan - ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2015 24%

Taryn Noelle - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 15%

Jennifer Warwick - GYPSY - Stowe Theatre Guild - 2018 12%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

CABARET - Lost Nation Theater - 2019 47%

ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2015 20%

HAIRSPRAY - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2020 13%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

DAVID BUDBILL'S JUDEVINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 50%

EURYDICE - Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT - 2015 11%

KATHERINE PATERSON'S LYDDIE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2020 7%

Set Design Of The Decade

Donna Stafford - JUDEVINE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 47%

Ellen E Jones - TWELFTH NIGHT - Lost Nation Theater - 2018 25%

Clay Coyle - AROUND THE WORLD IN 80 DAYS - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2017 19%

Sound Design of the Decade

AJ Bierschwal/Tim Tavcar - BECOMING DR RUTH - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2018 27%

Thom Shread - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2019 23%

Casey Covey - MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP - Lost Nation Theater, Montpelier, VT - 2013 18%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Lost Nation Theatre, Montpelier, VT 84%

Northern Stage, WRJ, Vermont 12%

Weston Playhouse 5%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Kathleen Keenan - ALWAYS PATSY CLINE - Lost Nation Theater - 2016 53%

Taryn Noelle - CABARET - Lost Nation Theater - 2019 27%

Meredith Watson - BLUES IN THE NIGHT - Lost Nation Theater - 2014 13%

Volunteer Of The Decade

Ann Fitch, Lost Nation Theater 35%

Mitch Osiecki, Lost Nation Theater 35%

Linda Henzel, Lost Nation Theater 30%