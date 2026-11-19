"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE to Run at Lost Nation Theater This Holiday Season
Performances will run December 4-6.
Lost Nation Theater will present an original stage adaptation of Frank Capra's It's a Wonderful Life in a limited run from December 4–6 at Montpelier City Hall Arts Center.
The production features a single actor portraying George Bailey, Clarence the Angel, Old Man Potter, Mary, and more than 30 other characters. The adaptation tells the story in under 90 minutes.
Set in the fictional town of Bedford Falls shortly after World War II, It's a Wonderful Life follows George Bailey, a man whose run of bad luck has left him struggling. With the help of his guardian angel, Clarence, George comes to recognize the impact he has had on the people around him and the importance of his place in the community.
The adaptation was developed by Lost Nation Theater, led by director Ann Harvey and artistic directors Kim Bent and Kathleen Keenan. The company has a longstanding connection to It's a Wonderful Life, having previously presented Joe Landry's radio play adaptation for nearly a decade.
It's a Wonderful Life marks the first official event of Lost Nation Theater's 2027 season, during which the company will celebrate its 50th anniversary as a Vermont professional theater. Founded in 1977 in Bristol, Vermont, Lost Nation Theater has been in residence at Montpelier City Hall since 1989.
"'It's a Wonderful Life' has earned its wings as one of the perennially angelic stories of the holiday season, because it reminds us how connected we are to each other, how dependent we are on each other, and how bereft we can feel when we lose the sense of each of us being just one part that thing called 'community,'" said LNT Founding Artistic Director Kim Bent.
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