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Lost Nation Theater will present an original stage adaptation of Frank Capra's It's a Wonderful Life in a limited run from December 4–6 at Montpelier City Hall Arts Center.

The production features a single actor portraying George Bailey, Clarence the Angel, Old Man Potter, Mary, and more than 30 other characters. The adaptation tells the story in under 90 minutes.

Set in the fictional town of Bedford Falls shortly after World War II, It's a Wonderful Life follows George Bailey, a man whose run of bad luck has left him struggling. With the help of his guardian angel, Clarence, George comes to recognize the impact he has had on the people around him and the importance of his place in the community.

The adaptation was developed by Lost Nation Theater, led by director Ann Harvey and artistic directors Kim Bent and Kathleen Keenan. The company has a longstanding connection to It's a Wonderful Life, having previously presented Joe Landry's radio play adaptation for nearly a decade.

It's a Wonderful Life marks the first official event of Lost Nation Theater's 2027 season, during which the company will celebrate its 50th anniversary as a Vermont professional theater. Founded in 1977 in Bristol, Vermont, Lost Nation Theater has been in residence at Montpelier City Hall since 1989.

"'It's a Wonderful Life' has earned its wings as one of the perennially angelic stories of the holiday season, because it reminds us how connected we are to each other, how dependent we are on each other, and how bereft we can feel when we lose the sense of each of us being just one part that thing called 'community,'" said LNT Founding Artistic Director Kim Bent.

The race is on for the Vermont Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FALSETTOS Between The Willows 21% 2 RENT Weston Theater Company 17% 3 SWEENEY TODD: IN CONCERT Northern Stage 12% 4 A CHORUS LINE Lyric Theatre Company 11% 5 FROZEN Lyric Theatre Company 10% Best Play 1 SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE Vermont Repertory Theatre 15% 2 JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Northern Stage 12% 3 CLUE The Shelburne Players 11% 4 NO EXIT Off Center for Dramatic Arts/Steal Fire 9% 5 BUG One Room Theatrics 6% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Between The Willows 16% 2 Northern Stage 12% 3 Lamoille County Players 11% 4 Weston Theater Company 10% 5 Lyric Theatre Company 10% Best Performer In A Musical 1 AJ Banach - FALSETTOS Between The Willows 16% 2 Alexis Papaleo - RENT Weston Theater Company 16% 3 Jay Rivera III - A CHORUS LINE Lyric Theatre Company 12% 4 Carol Dunne - SWEENEY TODD: IN CONCERT Northern Stage 10% 5 Daniel Gibson - THRILL ME: THE LEOPOLD & LOEB STORY Between The Willows 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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