First Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Vermont Awards

Check out the first stats for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Vermont Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Ellie Wallace - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 11%

Felicity Stiverson - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 10%

Nicole Dirmaier - THE JUNIPER TREE - Between the Willows 9%

Hope Guisinger - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Borderline Players 8%

Vonnie Murad & Rebecca Raskin - PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 8%

Jess Slaght, J.T. Turner, Greta Zandstra - MACBETH - Shakespeare in the Woods 8%

Taryn Noelle - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley Players Theater 7%

Carissa Bellando - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 6%

Keely Agan & Sue Bailey - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 6%

Taryn Noelle - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 6%

Natalie Malotke - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 5%

Mary S. Hoadley - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE! - The Borderline Players 5%

Sue Bailey & Vonnie Murad - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Lyric Theatre Company 4%

Keely Agan - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 4%

Julie Frew - SOMETHING ROTTEN - We the People Theatre 2%

Sue Bailey - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Celeste Piette - THE JUNIPER TREE - Between the Willows 14%

Jessica Crawford - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 9%

Amanda Van Eps - NO EXIT - One Room Theatrics 9%

Annie Le - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare In The Woods 7%

Mary Hoadley - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Borderline Players 6%

Marci Robinson - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley Players Theater 6%

Lyn Feinson - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 5%

Hayley Ryan - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 4%

Cora Fauser - SAM & JIM IN HELL - lost nation theater 4%

Hayley Ryan - THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 4%

Aidan Griffiths - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Weston Theater Company 4%

Lyn Feinson - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 4%

Tracy Christensen - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 4%

Mary S. Hoadley - I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE! - The Borderline Players 4%

Jessica Della Pepa Clayton - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 3%

Beth McGee - SOMETHING ROTTEN - We the People Theatre 3%

Annie Le - MACBETH - Shakespeare In The Woods 2%

Shannon Sanborn - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley Players Theater 2%

Suzanne Kneller - TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 2%

Jen Warwick - SUITE SURRENDER - Girls Nite Out Productions 2%

Cora Fauser & Charlene Sroka - THE TEMPEST - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Gregory Graham - THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL - Weston Theater Company 0%

Cora Fauser - THREE SISTERS FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 0%

Cora Fauser - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Lost Nation Theater 0%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Gina Fearn - PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 13%

Eric Love - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 10%

Susanna Gellert - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 10%

Mary S. Hoadley - I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE! - The Borderline Players 9%

Shannon Sanborn - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - The Valley Players 9%

Michael Fidler - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 9%

Cody Riker - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Fort salem theatre 7%

Frank Galgano - A DOG STORY - The Wilburton 7%

John Simpkins - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 6%

Cristina Alicea - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 6%

Amy Riley & Gina Fearn - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 5%

Kyla Waldron - THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 4%

Katie Gilmartin - MY FATHER’S DRAGON - Barre opera house 3%

Sara McDonald - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Lyric Theatre Company 2%

Richard Waterhouse - SOMETHING ROTTEN - We the People Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Tom Ferguson - RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players 27%

Cristina Alicea - TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 8%

Connor Kendall - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 8%

Marisa Valent - NO EXIT - One Room Theatrics 6%

Jess Slaght - MACBETH - Shakespeare In The Woods 5%

Roberto Di Donato - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare In The Woods 5%

Nan Murat - SUITE SURRENDER - Girls Nite Out Productions 5%

Kathleen Keenan - SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost Nation Theater 4%

Alex Nalbach - KODACHROME - The Shelburne Players 4%

Kathleen Keenan - THREE SISTERS, FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 4%

Sherry Stregack Lutken - THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL - Weston Theater Company 3%

Ann Harvey - THE TEMPEST - Lost Nation Theater 3%

Joanne Greenberg - CRY IT OUT - Dirt Road Theater 3%

Joanne Greenberg - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Paul Michael Brinker - THE CAKE - The Dorset Players 2%

Jacob Basri - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Weston Theater Company 2%

Delanté Keys - BREAKFALLS - Vermont Stage 2%

Jeanne Beckwith - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Unadilla Theater 2%

Luke Krueger - THE GAME'S AFOOT OR HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS - The Dorset Players 2%

Zephyr Teachout - RETURNING TO HAIFA - Unadilla Theater 2%

Kimberly Rockwood - CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - The Shelburne Players 1%



Best Ensemble

RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players 20%

PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 12%

SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost nation theater 7%

SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 7%

THE JUNIPER TREE - Between the Willows 5%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Borderline Players 5%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - The Valley Players 5%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare In The Woods 4%

THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 4%

TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 3%

MACBETH - Shakespeare In The Woods 3%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Lyric Theatre Company 3%

LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 2%

KODACHROME - The Shelburne Players 2%

I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE! - The Borderline Players 2%

JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - We the People Theatre 2%

THE GAME'S AFOOT OR HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS - The Dorset Players 2%

THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 2%

THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 1%

TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 1%

SUITE SURRENDER - Girls Nite Out Productions 1%

CRY IT OUT - Dirt Road Theater 1%

THREE SISTERS FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 1%

GUNS&CHOCOLATE - Dream Stages/ at the OffCenter 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN - The Borderline Players 12%

Felix Clark - THE JUNIPER TREE - Between the Willows 10%

David Orlando - SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost Nation Theater 9%

Scott Zielinski - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 8%

Rory Craib - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 8%

Dan Gallagher - TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 6%

Jamien L. Forrest - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 6%

Tom Dunn - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 5%

Mike Mitrano - MACBETH - Shakespeare In The Woods 5%

Mike Mitrano - NO EXIT - One Room Theatrics 4%

Samuel Biondolillo - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 4%

John Lasiter - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 4%

David Lane - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Paramount Players 3%

Yichen Zhou - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Weston Theater Company 3%

Mike FIDLER - SUITE SURRENDER - Girls Nite Out Productions 3%

Mike Mitrano - LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 3%

Dawn Chiang - THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL - Weston Theater Company 2%

Jamien L. Forrest - BREAKFALLS - Vermont Stage 2%

JuliaGrace Kelley - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Sammuel Biondolillo - THREE SISTERS, FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 1%

Samuel J Biondolillo, SJB Lighting Design - THREE SISTERS FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 0%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Daniel Bruce - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley Players Theater 13%

Randal Pierce - PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 10%

Nate Venet - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 10%

Craig Hilliard - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Lyric Theatre Company 8%

Nate Venet - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 8%

Darren Cohen - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 7%

Tim Guiles - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 7%

Larry Pressgrove - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 7%

Helen Weston - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 6%

Helen Weston - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 6%

Matt Castle - A DOG STORY - The Wilburton 6%

Michael Halloran and Dan Bruce - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley Players Theater 5%

David Lutken - THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL - Weston Theater Company 5%

Michael Halloran - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - The Valley Players 1%



Best Musical

PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 15%

A DOG STORY - The Wilburton 14%

JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 11%

THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 9%

MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - The Valley Players 8%

SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 8%

TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 7%

I LOVE YOU, YOU’RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE! - The Borderline Players 6%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Borderline Players 6%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Lyric Theatre Company 6%

LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 5%

THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 4%

SOMETHING ROTTEN - We the People Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Barbara Lloyd - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 11%

Daniel Gibson - PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 8%

Mary S. Hoadley - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Borderline Players 7%

Hilary Delisle - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - The Valley Players 5%

Joshua Lapierre - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 5%

Aidan Cole - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 5%

Megan Ferris - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 5%

Karl Klein - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley Players Theater 4%

Eamon Lynch - THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 4%

Brit Flynn - PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 4%

Liz Gilmartin - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theatre 4%

Bob Bolyard - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 4%

Megan Rose - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 4%

Jack Dossett - A DOG STORY - The Wilburton 4%

Adam Marino - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 3%

Lyla Trigaux - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Lyric Theatre Company 3%

Coleman Cummings - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 2%

Tomias Robinson - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 2%

JP Qualters - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 2%

Zach Stark - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 2%

Kim Anderson - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 2%

Lucia Padilla Katz - A DOG STORY - The Wilburton 2%

Khadija Bangoura - PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 2%

Alex Rushton - SOMETHING ROTTEN - We the People Theatre 2%

Rixey Terry - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Natalie Philpot - RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players 21%

Jock Macdonald - SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost nation theater 8%

Mary S. Hoadley - THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN - The Borderline Players 8%

Kyle Ferguson - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 5%

Zach Stark - TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 4%

Athena Chi Mosenthal - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 4%

Siobhan Shea - NO EXIT - One Room Theatrics 4%

Michael Halloran - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - BarnArts Center for the Arts 3%

Zach Stark - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 3%

Alex Hudson - BREAKFALLS - Vermont Stage 3%

Su Reid-St. John - KODACHROME - The Shelburne Players 3%

Eric Warwick - SUITE SURRENDER - Girls Nite Out Productions 2%

David Bonnano - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Weston Theater Company 2%

Katharine Maness - MACBETH - Shakespeare In The Woods 2%

Luna Gilmartin - THE CHERRY ORCHARD - Middlebury Acting Company 2%

Tatiana Graves-Kochuthara - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare in the Woods 2%

Sean Besecker - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare in the Woods 2%

Kim Bent - THE TEMPEST - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Susan Loynd - POETS CHOICE - Valley players theater 2%

Christy Vogel - THE CAKE - The Dorset Players 2%

J.T. Turner - ACT 39 - Highland Center for the Arts 1%

Kiana Bromley - CRY IT OUT - Dirt Road Theater 1%

Sarah DeBouter - CRY IT OUT - Dirt Road Theater 1%

​Alex S. Hudson - BREAKFALLS - Vermont Stage 1%

Josh Bond - RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players 1%



Best Play

RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players 22%

THE JUNIPER TREE - Between the Willows 12%

THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 8%

THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN - The Borderline Players 7%

SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost Nation Theater 7%

TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare In The Woods 7%

TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 6%

NO EXIT - One Room Theatrics 4%

SUITE SURRENDER - Girls Nite Out Productions 3%

MACBETH - Shakespeare In The Woods 3%

THE CAKE - The Dorset Players 3%

POETS CHOICE - The Valley Players 2%

KODACHROME - The Shelburne Players 2%

THREE SISTERS, FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 2%

I AM MY OWN WIFE - Lost Nation Theater 2%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - BarnArts Center for the Arts 2%

CRY IT OUT - Dirt Road Theater 2%

THE CHERRY ORCHARD - Middlebury Acting Company 1%

THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL - Weston Theater Company 1%

GUNS&CHOCOLATE - Dream Stages/ at the Off Center 1%

THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Weston Theater Company 1%

CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION - The Shelburne Players 1%

BREAKFALLS - Vermont Stage 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Shannon Sanborn - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley players theater 14%

Cheri Forsythe - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 11%

Frank J. Oliva - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 11%

Michelle Bouroqe - THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN - The Borderline Players 10%

Amanda Van Eps - NO EXIT - One Room Theatrics 8%

Lee Savage - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 7%

Ann Vivian - SUITE SURRENDER - Girls Nite Out Productions 6%

John Devlin - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 6%

John Devlin - THE TEMPEST - Lost Nation Theater 5%

Jeff Modereger - TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 5%

Chuck Paduola - TICK TICK BOOM - Vermont Stage 5%

Michael Fidler - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 4%

Kassidi Jarvis - LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL - Walloomsac River Theatre Company 2%

Marcelo Martínez García - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Weston Theater Company 2%

Mark Evancho - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Mark Evancho - THREE SISTERS, FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Mara Ishihara Zinky - THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL - Weston Theater Company 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Steve Smith - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 14%

Sarah Comtois - THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN - The Borderline Players 12%

Charles Coes - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 12%

Christopher Ziter - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 11%

Andrew Vachon - SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost Nation Theater 9%

Jess Slaght & Amanda Balter - MACBETH - Shakespeare in the Woods 7%

Mike Tracey - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 5%

Kathleen Keenan - THE TEMPEST - Lost Nation Theater 4%

Chuck Padula - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 4%

Stefán Örn Arnarson - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 4%

Sun Hee Kil - THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL - Weston Theater Company 4%

Martha Goode - TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 4%

Evdoxia Ragkou - THE WOMAN IN BLACK - Weston Theater Company 3%

Andrew Vachon - THREE SISTERS FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 3%

Eric Love - I AM MY OWN WIFE - Lost Nation Theater 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Owen Kupferer (Charlemagne) - PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 9%

Ashley Hall - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley Players Theater 8%

Gabby Cattani - PIPPIN - Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 8%

Courtney Arango - PIPPIN - Weston Theater Company 8%

Orlando Grant - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 5%

Elizabeth McElhaney - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Borderline Players 5%

Aaron Robinson - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley Players Theater 4%

Trey Forsyth - A DOG STORY - The Wilburton 4%

Holly Lillis - THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Borderline Players 4%

Connor Kendall - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 4%

Peter Carlile - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Lyric Theatre Company 3%

Benjamin Villa - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 3%

Erin McMillen - A DOG STORY - The Wilburton 3%

Connor Eaton - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 2%

Marie schmukel - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - The Valley Players 2%

Matt DaSilva - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 2%

Kyle Ferguson - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 2%

Frankie Fidler - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 2%

William Spinnato - JERSEY BOYS - Weston Theater Company 2%

Roya Millard - THE PROM - Lyric Theatre Company 2%

Marty Gnidula - SPAMALOT - Vermont Repertory Theatre 2%

Kianna Jensen Bromley - TICK, TICK...BOOM! - Vermont Stage 2%

Kathleen Keenan - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Taryn Noelle - THE PROM - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Lonny Edwards - MONTY PYTHON'S SPAMALOT - Valley Players Theater 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Paul Michael Brinker - THE GAME'S AFOOT OR HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS - The Dorset Players 13%

Ry Poulin - TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 9%

Amanda MacDonald - SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost Nation Theater 8%

Dana Haley - RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players 8%

J.D. Wildes - THE GIRL ON THE TRAIN - The Borderline Players 8%

Katie Gilmartin - THE JUNIPER TREE - Between the Willows 6%

Abby Burris - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare in the Woods 5%

Eamon Lynch - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 5%

Joey Masalsky - RABBIT HOLE - The Dorset Players 3%

Patrick Houle - KODACHROME - The Shelburne Players 3%

Tove Wood - THE TEMPEST - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Michael Godsey - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 2%

Chloe Fidler - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 2%

Katharine Maness - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare In The Woods 2%

Abby Paige - SAM & JIM IN HELL - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Chase Lee - MACBETH - Shakespeare in the Woods 2%

Christopher Restino - THE GAME'S AFOOT OR HOLMES FORNTHE HOLIDAYS - The Dorset Players 2%

Jim Thompson - THE TEMPEST - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Samantha Haviland - THREE SISTERS FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Sarah Mell - BREAKFALLS - Vermont Stage 2%

Coyah Mosher - THREE SISTERS FOUR WOMEN - Lost Nation Theater 2%

Caitlin Walsh - TRANSLATIONS - Vermont Stage 2%

Stacia Richard - THE TEMPEST - Lost Nation Theater 1%

Ruth Wallman - THE TEMPEST - Vermont Repertory Theatre 1%

Rob Morrison - THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL - Weston Theater Company 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE RAINBOW FISH MUSICAL - Lyric Theatre Company 25%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Paramount Players 24%

JUNIE B JONES - Weston Theater Company 15%

THE LION, THE WITCH, & THE WARDROBE - Lost Nation Theater 12%

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE - The Borderline Players 10%

MY FATHER'S DRAGON - Barre Opera House 6%

FRACTURED FABLES: ANASI & THE SUN GOD'S STORIES - Lost Nation Theater 4%

MY FATHERS DRAGON - Barre opera house 3%



Favorite Local Theatre

The Dorset Players 23%

Lost Nation Theater 13%

Lyric Theatre Company 9%

Between The Willows 9%

The Borderline Players 9%

Vermont Repertory Theatre 6%

Weston Theater Company 5%

Full Circle Theatre Collaborative 5%

Shakespeare In The Woods 3%

The Valley Players 3%

One Room Theatrics 3%

Vermont Stage 3%

The Shelburne Players 3%

Valley Players Theater 2%

We the People Theatre 1%

Girls Nite Out Productions 1%

Walloomsac River Theatre Company 1%

Dirt Road Theater 1%

Lamoille County Players 0%

The Paramount Players 0%

Dream Stages/ at the Off Center 0%

Fairfax Community Theater Company 0

Unadilla Theater 0



