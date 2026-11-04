Bread & Puppet Theater to Perform THE CHRISTMAS STORY at Town Hall Theater

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Bread & Puppet Theater will bring a blend of puppetry, reverence, and political satire to Town Hall Theater with The Christmas Story on Saturday, December 12, 2026, at 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20, and no one will be turned away for lack of funds.

An urgently needed retelling of the first Christmas, the production draws on the tradition of medieval mystery plays to connect an ancient story with the present moment. Mary and Joseph sleep with the cows because they cannot afford $26.50 for a room at the Sandy Arms motel. King Herod laments the balance-of-payments deficit. The bubble-headed bourgeoisie of Jerusalem dismiss the star in the east as a publicity stunt.

Combining humor with a deeply felt call for an end to war, Bread & Puppet invites audiences to encounter the familiar story through the company's unmistakable theatrical lens.

Originally created in 1962, The Christmas Story was performed annually at Christmastime until the mid-1980s. The company has revived the production with the help of archival video and interviews with its original performers, bringing a formative work in Bread & Puppet's history to new audiences.

After each performance, the company will serve its famous sourdough rye bread with aioli. Bread & Puppet's “Cheap Art,” including books, posters, postcards, pamphlets, and banners from the Bread & Puppet Press, will also be available for purchase.

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