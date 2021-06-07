Boch Center Names Jamia Gaffney Director Of Event Marketing

The Boch Center, one of the nation's leading nonprofit performing arts institutions, announced today the appointment of Jamia Gaffney as the Director of Event Marketing. Ms. Gaffney has an accomplished background in marketing, with more than 10 years' experience in the arts and media sectors. As part of the marketing team, Jamia will be responsible for overseeing marketing and promotional duties for events taking place at the Boch Center venues. Jamia began her new position on June 7, 2021.

"We couldn't be more pleased to welcome Jamia into the Boch Center family," said Josiah A. Spaulding, Jr., President & CEO of the Boch Center. "Jamia's skills will be a critical part of our team allowing us to market our amazing lineup of upcoming shows to Boston and beyond. I know that with Jamia on board, the Boch Center is positioned to bring even more of the best in arts and entertainment to the city of Boston."

Previously, Ms. Gaffney was the Director of Marketing for Blue Man Group in Boston, MA. She has achieved an extensive list of accomplishments over her eight years with the organization. Some of which include developing the annual Blue Man Group Drum Off, building and launching two VIP programs and conception of a mobile ticketing program. Jamia is no stranger to the media landscape of Boston. Prior to working for Blue Man Group she held senior positions at a number of organizations including Norbella, LivingSocial and WHDH.

"I'm thrilled to join Joe and the talented team at the Boch Center, one of the most prestigious arts organizations in the Boston area. Their diverse programming and community outreach efforts are unmatched, and I'm excited to help bring back stellar performances to guests who have been without live entertainment for so long." Jamia said.