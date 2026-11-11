BROADWAY DIRECT to Return to Vergennes Opera House This December

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Vergennes Opera House will welcome the return of Broadway Direct for its 21st production, with performances scheduled for Friday, December 11, and Saturday, December 12, 2026.

Rehearsals are already underway for the annual event, which brings Broadway performers and emerging talent to the historic Vermont theater for an evening of musical theatre songs and dance.

The production is organized by Broadway veteran and local community member Bill Carmichael Walsh, who will once again be joined by returning performers Elisa Van Duyne and pianist Ronnie Romano, both Broadway alumni.

This year's lineup will also feature four young professional performers traveling from New York City: Caitlin Walsh and Maddy Smith, both Vergennes natives; returning artist David Postlewate; and Michael Mottram, who will make his Vergennes Opera House debut.

Joining the professional performers will be siblings Mira and Paras Biancosino, both juniors at Middlebury Union High School.

The program will feature selections from Broadway favorites including Cabaret, Chicago, Pippin, and Singin' in the Rain, along with music from All That Jazz. Audiences can also expect original medleys and an expanded emphasis on dance.

"This is one of the most highly anticipated shows each season," said Gerianne Smart, President of the Friends of the Vergennes Opera House. "This year's talent will broaden the scope of music and dance making for another unforgettable night of Broadway magic."

The annual Broadway Direct production brings together established theatre professionals, emerging artists, and local performers, offering audiences an opportunity to experience Broadway music in an intimate setting.

Performance Information

Broadway Direct

Vergennes Opera House

Vergennes, Vermont

Friday, December 11, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 12, 2026, at 3 p.m.

The production will feature two performances only.

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