"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM is Coming to New England Youth Theatre
Performances will run December 11-20.
This December, New England Youth Theatre will bring a wintry twist to William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream for a holiday production. Directed by Shannon Ward and Amy Majer with assistance by Cassidy Majer, the production runs December 11-20 at NEYT.
In the forest outside Athens, the seasons have slipped out of order. A quarrel between fairy rulers Titania and Oberon has left the summer landscape covered in snow, setting the scene for a night in which very little goes according to plan. Four young lovers become entangled in fairy enchantments, a group of amateur actors prepares a play with more enthusiasm than expertise, and the mischievous Puck helps turn confusion into an art form.
NEYT's winter setting gives the familiar comedy a fresh sense of wonder while preserving its heart. Beneath the spells and mistaken identities are questions that resonate across generations: Who do we love? Where do we belong? And how do we find our way back to one another when everything seems upside down?
Bringing together Junior and Senior Company actors, the production gives students of different ages the opportunity to tackle Shakespeare's language, physical comedy, and ensemble storytelling together. The creative team includes Lighting Director Francesca Bourgault, Costume Director Sandy Klein, and Technical Director David Regan. In the lobby, a village of winter fairy houses created through NEYT's community workshops will welcome audiences into the world of the production.
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