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This December, New England Youth Theatre will bring a wintry twist to William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream for a holiday production. Directed by Shannon Ward and Amy Majer with assistance by Cassidy Majer, the production runs December 11-20 at NEYT.

In the forest outside Athens, the seasons have slipped out of order. A quarrel between fairy rulers Titania and Oberon has left the summer landscape covered in snow, setting the scene for a night in which very little goes according to plan. Four young lovers become entangled in fairy enchantments, a group of amateur actors prepares a play with more enthusiasm than expertise, and the mischievous Puck helps turn confusion into an art form.

NEYT's winter setting gives the familiar comedy a fresh sense of wonder while preserving its heart. Beneath the spells and mistaken identities are questions that resonate across generations: Who do we love? Where do we belong? And how do we find our way back to one another when everything seems upside down?

Bringing together Junior and Senior Company actors, the production gives students of different ages the opportunity to tackle Shakespeare's language, physical comedy, and ensemble storytelling together. The creative team includes Lighting Director Francesca Bourgault, Costume Director Sandy Klein, and Technical Director David Regan. In the lobby, a village of winter fairy houses created through NEYT's community workshops will welcome audiences into the world of the production.

The race is on for the Vermont Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 FALSETTOS Between The Willows 18% 2 SWEENEY TODD: IN CONCERT Northern Stage 18% 3 RENT Weston Theater Company 15% 4 FROZEN Lyric Theatre Company 11% 5 A CHORUS LINE Lyric Theatre Company 10% Best Play 1 SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE Vermont Repertory Theatre 13% 2 JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Northern Stage 13% 3 CLUE The Shelburne Players 9% 4 PETER & WENDY 9% 5 NO EXIT Off Center for Dramatic Arts/Steal Fire 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Northern Stage 21% 2 Between The Willows 13% 3 Lyric Theatre Company 9% 4 Lamoille County Players 9% 5 Weston Theater Company 9% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Carol Dunne - SWEENEY TODD: IN CONCERT Northern Stage 16% 2 AJ Banach - FALSETTOS Between The Willows 15% 3 Alexis Papaleo - RENT Weston Theater Company 14% 4 Jay Rivera III - A CHORUS LINE Lyric Theatre Company 11% 5 Rachel Weinfeld - FROZEN Lyric Theatre Company 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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