Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards; ANASTASIA at Theatre in the Country Leads Best Musical!

Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Tamara Jaune - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country 36%

Julie Murphy - CATS - Theatre Under the Stars 16%

Shelley Stewart Hunt - GUYS & DOLLS - Arts Club Theatre Company 11%

Julie Tomaino - ELF: THE MUSICAL - Arts Club Theatre Company 9%

Melissa Turpin - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Align Entertainment 9%

Halia Hirniak - MOONGLOW - Pivot Theatre 8%

Nicol Spinola - PARADE - Raincity Theatre 7%

Julie Tomaino - JERSEY BOYS - Arts Club Theatre Company 5%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Maureen Robertson - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country 35%

Donnie Tejani - CATS - Theatre Under the Stars 21%

Jenna Lee - CAMP GONEAWAY - Ragamuffin Productions 20%

Jolane Houle - FATHER TARTUFFE - AN INDIGENOUS MISADVENTURE - Arts Club Theatre Company 14%

The Ensemble - MOONGLOW - Pivot Theatre 3%

Brenda Storzuk - MOONGLOW - Pivot Theatre 3%

CS Fergusson-Vaux - RED VELVET - Arts Club Theatre Company 3%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Lauren Trotzuk - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country 41%

Sargil Tongol - CAMP GONEAWAY - Ragamuffin Productions 19%

Chad Matchette - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Align Entertainment 11%

Julie Tomaino - JERSEY BOYS - Arts Club Theatre Company 11%

Jill Raymond - MONSTER - Direct Theatre Collective 10%

Rachel Peake - RING OF FIRE - Arts Club Theatre Company 9%



Best Direction Of A Play

Stephen Drover - HAMLET - Bard on the Beach 31%

Roy surette - FATHER TARTUFFE - AN INDIGENOUS MISADVENTURE - Arts Club Theatre Company 26%

Omari Newton - RED VELVET - Arts Club Theatre Company 14%

Linda McRae - MOONGLOW - Pivot Theatre 9%

Katy Roth - ABOVEBOARD - North Van Community Players 9%

Miles Lavkulich - PLAY ON! - Vagabond Players 6%

Kayt Roth - ABOVE BOARD - North van community players 5%



Best Ensemble

ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country 33%

CATS - Theatre Under the Stars 16%

FATHER TARTUFFE - AN INDIGENOUS MISADVENTURE - Arts Club Theatre Company 10%

THE PLAY THE GOES WRONG - Metro Theatre 7%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Align Entertainment 7%

MONSTER - Direct Theatre Collective 7%

GUYS & DOLLS - Arts Club Theatre Company 6%

JERSEY BOYS - Arts Club Theatre Company 5%

ABOVE BOARD - North van community players 4%

PLAY ON! - Vagabond Players 3%

MOONGLOW - Pivot Theatre 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alex House - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country 37%

Alex Ross - CAMP GONEAWAY - Ragamuffin Productions 18%

Jillan White - FATHER TARTUFFE - AN INDIGENOUS MISADVENTURE - Arts Club Theatre Company 16%

Brad Trenaman - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Align Entertainment 9%

Keith S. Wood - THE PLAY THE GOES WRONG - Metro Theatre 9%

Robert Sondergaard - RING OF FIRE - Arts Club Theatre Company 6%

Kayt Roth - MOONGLOW - Pivot Theatre 6%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jayda Grant - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country 28%

Argel Monte de Ramos - CAMP GONEAWAY - Ragamuffin Productions 21%

John Arsenault - LEGALLY BLONDE - Fraser Valley Stage 11%

Kevin Woo - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Align Entertainment 11%

Florence Reiher - MONSTER - Direct Theatre Collective 9%

Eliza DeCastro - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre Under the Stars 9%

Ken Cormier - GUYS & DOLLS - Arts Club Theatre Company 5%

Ken Cormier - JERSEY BOYS - Arts Club Theatre Company 4%

Steven Charles - RING OF FIRE - Arts Club Theatre Company 4%



Best Musical

ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country 31%

CAMP GONEAWY - Ragamuffin Productions 14%

SPRING AWAKENING - Delta Players Theatre 12%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Align Entertainment 8%

MONSTER - Direct Theatre Collective 7%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre Under the Stars 7%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Arts Club Theatre Company 7%

ELF: THE MUSICAL - Arts Club Theatre Company 6%

PARADE - Raincity Theatre 5%

JERSEY BOYS - Arts Club Theatre Company 4%



Best New Play Or Musical

FATHER TARTUFFE - AN INDIGENOUS MISADVENTURE - Arts Club Theatre Company 37%

CAMP GONEAWAY - Ragamuffin Productions 33%

MONSTER - Direct Theatre Collective 29%



Best Performer In A Musical

Sarah Houghton - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country 11%

Janina Ferrer - CAMP GONEAWAY - Ragamuffin Productions 9%

Joyce Gillespie - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country 9%

Gabrielle Nebrida-Pépin - CAMP GONEAWAY - Ragamuffin Productions 8%

Thailey Roberge - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre Under the Stars 7%

Tim Marron - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country 7%

Sydney Garbet - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country 7%

Troy Banks - MONSTER - Direct Theatre Collective 5%

Paula Higgins - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Align Entertainment 5%

Madeleine Suddaby - GUYS & DOLLS - Arts Club Theatre Company 5%

Josh Epstein - PARADE - Raincity Theatre 4%

Lucas Gregory - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country 4%

Josh Epstein - GUYS AND DOLLS - Arts Club Theatre Company 4%

Jacob Woike - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Align Entertainment 4%

Alexis Hope - MONSTER - Direct Theatre Collective 3%

Elliot Lazar - JERSEY BOYS - Arts Club Theatre Company 3%

Amy Gartner - MONSTER - Direct Theatre Collective 2%

Miranda MacDougal - PARADE - Raincity Theatre 1%

Blake Sartin - MONSTER - Direct Theatre Collective 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Samantha Hussey - FATHER TARTUFFE - AN INDIGENOUS MISADVENTURE - Arts Club Theatre Company 31%

Nadeem Phillip Umar Khitab - HAMLET - Bard on the Beach 29%

Kelsey Robertson - SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL - Stage 43 10%

Kassandra Sison - MOONGLOW - Pivot Theatre 10%

Kelsey Robertson - PLAY ON! - Vagabond Players 8%

Mark MacDonald - ABOVE BOARD - North van community players 7%

Val Dearden - MOONGLOW - Pivot Theatre 6%



Best Play

FATHER TARTUFFE – AN INDIGENOUS MISADVENTURE - Arts Club Theatre Company 19%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Arts Club Theatre 17%

THE PLAY THE GOES WRONG - Deep Cove 15%

HAMLET - Bard on the Beach 14%

JERSEY BOYS - Arts Club Theatre 13%

ABOVE BOARD - North van community players 7%

MOONGLOW - Pivot Theatre 6%

PLAY ON! - Vagabond Players 4%

RED VELVET - Arts Club Theatre Company 3%

GIRL IN THE GOLDFISH BOWL - Between Shifts Theatre 3%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

JJ Penaranda - CAMP GONEAWAY - Ragamuffin Productions 20%

Scott Penner - GUYS & DOLLS - Arts Club Theatre Company 19%

Ted Robert's - FATHER TARTUFFE - AN INDIGENOUS MISADVENTURE - Arts Club Theatre Company 16%

Glen MacDonald - THE PLAY THE GOES WRONG - Metro Theatre 16%

Amir Ofek - SEXY LAUNDRY - Arts Club Theatre Company 11%

Patrick Rizzotti - RING OF FIRE - Arts Club Theatre Company 9%

Rob Raffin - ABOVE BOARD - North van community players 8%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

May Goddard - THE PLAY THE GOES WRONG - Metro Theatre 45%

Adam Beggs - CAMP GONEAWAY - Ragamuffin Productions 34%

Kayt Roth - ABOVE BOARD - North van community players 21%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Marija Danyluk - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre Under the Stars 19%

Jason Sakaki - JERSEY BOYS - Arts Club Theatre Company 13%

Tenaj Williams - GUYS & DOLLS - Arts Club Theatre Company 12%

Chris Adams - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Align Entertainment 12%

Andrea Pizarro - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Align Entertainment 9%

Yasmin D'Oshun - MONSTER - Direct Theatre Collective 9%

Lauren Marshall - MONSTER - Direct Theatre Collective 8%

Emily Matchette - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Align Entertainment 6%

Stuart Barkley - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Align Entertainment 5%

Shriya Chamarty - MONSTER - Direct Theatre Collective 4%

Aerhyn Lau - MONSTER - Direct Theatre Collective 4%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Diego Arciniega - THE PLAY THE GOES WRONG - Metro Theatre 27%

Frankie Cottrell - FATHER TARTUFFE - AN INDIGENOUS MISADVENTURE - Arts Club Theatre Company 27%

Kate Besworth - HAMLET - Bard on the Beach 26%

Kassandra Sison - ABOVEBOARD - North van community players 10%

Serah Metpalli - MOONGLOW - Pivot Theatre 7%

Lucas Pearson - ABOVEBOARD - Hendry Hall 4%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country 63%

CAMP GONEAWAY - Ragamuffin Productions 37%



Favorite Local Theatre

Theatre in the Country 31%

Arts Club Theatre Company 15%

Theatre Under the Stars 13%

Ragamuffin Productions 11%

Align Entertainment 5%

Direct Theatre Collective 4%

Hendry Hall 4%

Metro Theatre 4%

Pivot Theatre 4%

The Improv Centre 2%

Vagabond Players 2%

Bramble Theatre Collective 2%

Stage 43 1%

Neworld Theatre 1%

Green Thumb Theatre 1%



