Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards!

Arts Educator Of The Decade

ARTS CLUB THEATRE COMPANY 28%

Nicol Spinola 27%

CAPILANO UNIVERSITY THEATRE DEPARTMENT DANICA 23%



Best Ensemble

A COMEDY OF TENORS - Metro Theatre - 2019 27%

SWEENEY TODD - Snapshots - 2018 23%

FOREVER PLAID - Fraser Valley Stage - 2019 15%



Best Theatre Staff

Metro Theatre 69%

Vagabond Theatre 18%

Les Erskine - Metro theatre 13%



Community Theatre Of The Decade

Metro Theatre 58%

Fabulist Theatre 17%

Surrey Little Theatre 12%



Costume Design of the Decade

Chris Sinosich - SHREK - Tuts - 2014 53%

Kathy McWhinney - THE GONDOLIERS - Fraser Valley Stage - 2018 47%



Dancer Of The Decade

Danica Domay - MAMMA MIA! - FRASER VALLEY STAGE - 2020 43%

Lyndsey Britten - CATS - Fighting Chance Productions - 2020 23%

Damon Bradley Jang - MAMMA MIA! - Fraser Valley Stage - 2020 19%



Director of a Musical of the Decade

Sharla Sauder - MAMMA MIA! - Fraser Valley Stage - 2016 45%

Chris Adams - SWEENEY TODD - Snapshots - 2018 28%

Chris Adams - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - THE PANTO - Metro Theatre - 2019 11%



Director of a Play of the Decade

Kayt Roth - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Metro Theatre - 2019 46%

Damon Bradley Jang - PERIL ON THE HIGH SEAS - Byrne Creek Theatre Company - 2015 26%

Kayt Roth - HILDA'S YARD - Metro Theatre - 2017 18%



Favorite Social Media

Fraser Valley Stage 37%

THEATRE UNDER THE STARS VANCOUVER 30%

Metro Theatre 22%



First Theatre You Want to Go Back To

Fraser Valley Stage 29%

THEATRE UNDER THE STARS VANCOUVER 18%

Metro Theatre 16%



Lighting Design of the Decade

Matt Vondette - MAMMA MIA! - Fraser Valley Stage - 2020 64%

Alex Ross - TERROR BY GASLIGHT - VAGABOND THEATRE - 2019 16%

Matt Vondette - THE GONDOLIERS - Fraser Valley Stage - 2018 13%



Performer Of The Decade

Dann Whilhelm - MAMMA MIA! - Fraser Valley Stage - 2020 31%

Carlos Vela-Martinez - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Metro Theatre - 2019 13%

Katherine Morris - HILDA'S YARD - Metro Theatre - 2017 13%



Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

MAMMA MIA! - FRASER VALLEY STAGE - 2020 49%

SWEENEY TODD - Snapshots - 2018 19%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - THE PANTO - Metro Theatre - 2019 10%



Production Of A Play Of The Decade

A COMEDY OF TENORS - Metro Theatre - 2019 62%

HILDA'S YARD - Metro Theatre - 2017 15%

SEALED FOR FRESHNESS - Surrey Little Theatre - 2019 12%



Set Design Of The Decade

Sharla Sauder - MAMMA MIA! - Fraser Valley Stage - 2020 55%

Heather Stewart - HILDA'S YARD - Metro Theatre - 2017 12%

Paulina Harskamp - GUYS AND DOLLS - Fraser Valley Stage - 2016 10%



Sound Design of the Decade

Matt Vondette - MAMMA MIA! - Fraser Valley Stage - 2020 56%

Kayt Roth - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Metro Theatre - 2019 44%



Theatre Company Of The Decade

FRASER VALLEY STAGE 29%

ARTS CLUB THEATRE COMPANY 19%

Metro Theatre 14%



Top Arts Supporting Organization

THEATRE UNDER THE STARS VANCOUVER 50%

ROYAL CITY MUSICAL THEATRE 34%

FABULIST THEATRE 16%



Top Streaming Production/Performance

NO CHILD - ARTS CLUB THEATRE COMPANY - 2020 51%

TOPSY TURVY: A RE-IMAGINED DISNEY CABARET - FABULIST THEATRE - 2020 25%

FRIENDS OF DOROTHY: AN LGBTQIA+ CABARET - FABULIST THEATRE - 2020 24%

