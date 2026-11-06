When you explore a blockbusterlike Hamilton, you end up talking as much about the revolution behind the musical as the one inside it. Today we welcome someone who understands both personally: actor and longtime Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborator Mandy Gonzalez (IN THE HEIGHTS, WICKED, SUNSET BOULEVARD).
THE SWORD IN THE STONE to Bring Holiday Magic to Presentation House Theatre
Vancouver playwright David Johnston adapted the production, which is directed by Keltie Forsyth and performed by Manami Hara, Shona Struthers and Nikolai Witschl.
Presentation House Theatre in North Vancouver will present a new holiday adaptation of THE SWORD IN THE STONE, running December 11, 2026, through January 3, 2027.
Based on the book by T.H. White and adapted by Vancouver playwright David Johnston, the production will feature three performers bringing to life a world of eccentric wizards, knights, and magical creatures through puppetry, audience participation, and comedy.
The story follows Wart, a young kitchen boy who receives an unusual education from the mysterious wizard Merlin. Along the way, audiences will be invited to participate in the adventure, cheering on a knights' duel and casting magical incantations that influence the story.
Keltie Forsyth, Presentation House Theatre's Artistic Managing Director, will direct the production, which features a cast and creative team drawn entirely from the Greater Vancouver area.
"I really believe this production has a special kind of magic to it," said Forsyth. "For a time of year when people are looking for an opportunity to come together, laugh, and share in the holiday joy, The Sword in the Stone creates that charm."
The production marks the launch of a new flagship holiday offering for the North Shore theater, with the goal of establishing an annual theatrical tradition for local families.
"I commissioned this production because it's a story I have loved since childhood," Forsyth added. "I remember the hilarity of the knights' duel, the tenderness of the Questing Beast and the magic of the transformations. I always wanted to know what it would feel like to swim as a fish or fly as a bird."
The adaptation explores themes of courage, kindness, and growing up while incorporating interactive storytelling elements for audiences of all ages.
Cast and Creative Team
The production will feature performances by Manami Hara, Shona Struthers, and Nikolai Witschl.
The creative team includes:
- David Johnston – Adaptation
- Keltie Forsyth – Director
- Giselle Clarke-Trenaman – Stage Management
- Christopher David Gauthier – Set and Costume Design
- Rick Colhoun – Sound Design
- Jamie Sweeney – Lighting Design
- Affair of Honour – Fight Choreography
About Presentation House Theatre
Located in North Vancouver's Lower Lonsdale neighborhood, Presentation House Theatre is the North Shore's professional theater company and home to the PHT Creative Hub.
The organization presents professional performing arts productions and community programs for children, youth, and adults, serving audiences throughout Greater Vancouver.
THE SWORD IN THE STONE will run from December 11, 2026, through January 3, 2027, at Presentation House Theatre in North Vancouver, British Columbia.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
42nd Street
Gateway Theatre (12/10-1/02)
|
Woking Phoenix
Gateway Theatre (3/11-3/20)
|
Asad Mecci & Colin Mochrie Live in St. John’s – Hypnosis & Improv Comedy
JAG Soundhouse (11/19-11/19)
|
Elf: The Musical
Stanley BFL CANADA Stage (11/12-12/27)
|
An EnChor Christmas
EnChor (12/12-12/12)
|
Hamilton (Angelica Company)
Queen Elizabeth Theatre (5/26-6/13)
|
Jack and the Beanstalk
Massey Theatre (12/31-1/03)
|
Radiant Dawn
Pacific Spirit United Church (3/20-3/21)
|
The Elvis Christmas Comeback Special
Olympic Village Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre (11/26-12/27)
|
Equus
Performance Works (11/18-11/22) PHOTOS