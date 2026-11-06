THE SWORD IN THE STONE to Bring Holiday Magic to Presentation House Theatre

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Presentation House Theatre in North Vancouver will present a new holiday adaptation of THE SWORD IN THE STONE, running December 11, 2026, through January 3, 2027.

Based on the book by T.H. White and adapted by Vancouver playwright David Johnston, the production will feature three performers bringing to life a world of eccentric wizards, knights, and magical creatures through puppetry, audience participation, and comedy.

The story follows Wart, a young kitchen boy who receives an unusual education from the mysterious wizard Merlin. Along the way, audiences will be invited to participate in the adventure, cheering on a knights' duel and casting magical incantations that influence the story.

Keltie Forsyth, Presentation House Theatre's Artistic Managing Director, will direct the production, which features a cast and creative team drawn entirely from the Greater Vancouver area.

"I really believe this production has a special kind of magic to it," said Forsyth. "For a time of year when people are looking for an opportunity to come together, laugh, and share in the holiday joy, The Sword in the Stone creates that charm."

The production marks the launch of a new flagship holiday offering for the North Shore theater, with the goal of establishing an annual theatrical tradition for local families.

"I commissioned this production because it's a story I have loved since childhood," Forsyth added. "I remember the hilarity of the knights' duel, the tenderness of the Questing Beast and the magic of the transformations. I always wanted to know what it would feel like to swim as a fish or fly as a bird."

The adaptation explores themes of courage, kindness, and growing up while incorporating interactive storytelling elements for audiences of all ages.

Cast and Creative Team

The production will feature performances by Manami Hara, Shona Struthers, and Nikolai Witschl.

The creative team includes:

David Johnston – Adaptation

Keltie Forsyth – Director

Giselle Clarke-Trenaman – Stage Management

Christopher David Gauthier – Set and Costume Design

Rick Colhoun – Sound Design

Jamie Sweeney – Lighting Design

Affair of Honour – Fight Choreography

About Presentation House Theatre

Located in North Vancouver's Lower Lonsdale neighborhood, Presentation House Theatre is the North Shore's professional theater company and home to the PHT Creative Hub.

The organization presents professional performing arts productions and community programs for children, youth, and adults, serving audiences throughout Greater Vancouver.

THE SWORD IN THE STONE will run from December 11, 2026, through January 3, 2027, at Presentation House Theatre in North Vancouver, British Columbia.

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