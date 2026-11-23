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The Improv Centre (TIC) welcomes international improvisers back to Granville Island for the fourth annual THE HEAT: International Improv Comedy Festival, running January 26-31, 2027. Bringing together performers from across the globe, this year's festival features troupes from the Philippines, Aotearoa New Zealand, and Scotland alongside a newly assembled international Festival Ensemble.

This year's visiting artists represent a range of improvisational styles and creative backgrounds, with SPIT Manila (Philippines), Kid Jesties (Aotearoa New Zealand), and Kolliflower (Scotland) taking the stage alongside The Improv Centre's Mainstage Ensemble. New performers and returning audience favourites will also delight Vancouver audiences as 2027's Festival Ensemble, sharing the stage in fresh comedy combinations throughout the week.

AN INTERNATIONAL LINEUP

Representing the Philippines, SPIT Manila is sending Pappu de Leon, Angelica Louise Gacis, and Karl Echaluse on behalf of the hugely viral entertainment group. De Leon is an improviser and musician who also plays guitar for Filipino indie-rock band Oh, Flamingo!; Gacis is a graduate of Third World Improv; while Echaluse has performed improv across several countries and helped organize major international festivals, including ImprovisAsian and the Manila Improv Festival. Both Gacis and Echaluse are returning to THE HEAT following previous appearances in Vancouver in 2024 (Echaluse) and 2025 (Gacis and Echaluse).

From Aotearoa New Zealand, Kid Jesties features Tara McEntee, Criss Grueber, and Vincent Andrew-Scammell. Between them, the trio brings decades of experience in improvisation, performance, teaching, and musical direction. McEntee has worked with some of New Zealand's established improv companies, including The Court Jesters, Improsaurus, and PopRox. Grueber has spent 16 years performing and directing with The Court Jesters, while Andrew-Scammell is Artistic Director and a core cast member of Auckland-based improv company Bull Rush. The trio's work spans theatre, comedy, music, and international performance.

Glasgow-based Kolliflower brings Scottish improv to Vancouver. Holly Ritchie and Kimi Jackson have performed throughout the UK and Europe, with appearances at Berlin's Das Improv Festival, the Edinburgh International Improv Festival, and Liverpool's The Atom. Jackson has also appeared in BBC Short Stuff sketches and shared the stage with internationally recognized improvisers including Will Hines, Jiavani, Amanda Breen, and Oscar Montoya. Away from the stage, the pair co-host and edit Not In My Backyard, an improvised true-crime podcast.

INTRODUCING THE 2027 FESTIVAL ENSEMBLE…

New for 2027, THE HEAT introduces an international Festival Ensemble, bringing together four improv all-stars from across the global improv community to create a brand-new showcase for the festival. This year's ensemble includes Teresa Senyah (London, United Kingdom), returning following last year's appearance with Teresa & Folusho; Michael Vetsch (Edmonton, Alberta), representing Rapid Fire Theatre; Jonathan Nguyen (London, United Kingdom), returning from Michelle Impro; and Brynley Stent (Aotearoa New Zealand) – an award-winning actor, comedian, and writer who has appeared on Taskmaster NZ and Celebrity Treasure Island, received the 2021 Billy T Award for her solo comedy show Soft Carnage, and hosts YouTube series Bryn & Ku's Singles Club.

MORE WAYS TO GET INVOLVED

For the first time in the festival's history, THE HEAT will offer public workshops led by members of each visiting troupe, giving local improvisers and members of the public an opportunity to learn directly from performers working in different parts of the international improv community.

The festival will also close with a special Community Jam, led by The Improv Centre's ensemble members and visiting artists, welcoming improvisers of all levels to step onto the stage and perform. From those just starting out to seasoned performers, Community Jam offers an open invitation to connect with fellow improvisers, play together on stage, and take part in a facilitated, collaborative experience as part of the festival's final event.

On the Friday night (January 29), a special one-off late-night show will turn the spotlight back on Vancouver, bringing together representatives from the city's leading improv community outside TIC for a celebration of the local improv scene. This show will recognize the depth of talent and creativity within Vancouver's own improv community, bringing familiar faces and performers from across the city together on one stage.

THE HEAT: International Improv Comedy Festival offers Vancouver audiences the chance to see improvisers from around the world sharing one stage, while creating opportunities for local artists to connect, learn, and perform alongside their international peers.

Jessica Gutteridge, The Improv Centre's Managing Director, says, 'The HEAT is The Improv Centre's contribution to Vancouver's vibrant lineup of international performing arts festivals. This annual gathering of improv practitioners from around the world enables us to engage communities from all around our region with the best our art form has to offer. With a week of festival activities including showcases, master classes, workshops, public outreach events, and receptions, The HEAT provides numerous ways for audiences in our region to celebrate the world of improv while having a great time and learning from top comedy artists.'

Alan Pavlakovic, The Improv Centre's Artistic Director, adds, 'The HEAT is, without question, one of the most exciting and anticipated weeks of our entire calendar. It is a wonderful opportunity to welcome International Artists into our community, not only to share the stage and perform, but to teach, workshop, exchange ideas, and learn from one another. There is something truly special about bringing together such a diverse collection of artists, experiences, and creative perspectives under one roof. As improvisers, we rarely get opportunities quite like this to connect as collaborators and creatives in such an open, warm, and forgiving environment. The HEAT reminds us why we do what we do: to take risks, embrace the unexpected, celebrate one another, and discover just how much more we can accomplish together.'

Tickets for THE HEAT: International Improv Comedy Festival range in price from $15 to $40, and tickets for the workshops range in price from $60 to $75. All tickets go on sale Friday, November 27 and will be available online at www.theimprovcentre.ca, by phone at 604.738.7013, or in person at the TIC Box Office (1502 Duranleau Street).

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