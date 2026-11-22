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The Arts Club Theatre Company will bring the World Premiere of The Elvis Christmas Comeback Special to the Olympic Village Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre. Conceived and directed by Tracey Power, this dynamic theatrical concert invites audiences to take a peek inside a legendary performance and offers unique insight into the night that Elvis Presley rediscovered himself.

December 3, 1968: following seven years away from the music business, the former king of rock 'n' roll launched a comeback on the biggest stage of his career, with the hope of saving his musical soul. Dissatisfied with what Hollywood was offering him, Elvis marked his return to live performance with an NBC television special, revitalizing both his stage presence and public image. The Elvis Christmas Comeback Special draws from that iconic 1968 broadcast, originally conceived as a traditional Christmas special but reimagined into something more personal and immediate.

'My desire to know the human being behind the image of Elvis continues to be an incredible journey of discovery,' said Power. 'I think the '68 special is the closest we can get to experiencing not only his insane talent as a performer but his humour, his passion for music, and his deep desire for a better world. Learning that the special was supposed to be something very different was all the inspiration I needed to start my creative digging into what would become The Elvis Christmas Comeback Special."

'We are thrilled to be bringing the world premiere of Tracey Power's theatrical invention to our Olympic Village Stage,' said Ashlie Corcoran, the Arts Club's Artistic Director. 'Supporting new work like this is an integral part of who we are at the Arts Club. In this theatre in particular, you'll feel like you're at a live studio event. This show is welcoming and unconventional, giving our audiences a holiday experience built around great songs, a sense of connection, and the joy of coming together.'

At its core, this magical night in 1968 celebrates the kid who grew up with rhythm and blues in his soul and a dream of something even bigger in his heart. Through the songs that shaped his life, we get a little closer to knowing both Elvis and the music that, to him, mattered the most. From this fertile ground, The Elvis Christmas Comeback Special weaves a story that brings music, storytelling and history together.

The production will preview at the Olympic Village Stage at the BMO Theatre Centre on November 26, it will open on November 27 and run until December 27.

The race is on for the Vancouver Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 BE MORE CHILL xoxo film & TV theatre co. 29% 2 THE PRODUCERS Theatre in the Country 22% 3 KIMBERLY AKIMBO Arts Club Theatre Company 13% 4 DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID Theatre Under the Stars 13% 5 AVENUE Q Metro Theatre 9% Best Play 1 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Arts Club Theatre Company 21% 2 CITYSONG Jericho Arts Center 10% 3 THE TRUTH AND DARERS Ginko & Co. Theatre Collective 10% 4 MACBETH Bard on the Beach 8% 5 BAREFOOT IN THE PARK Peninsula Productions 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Arts Club Theatre Company 21% 2 Theatre in the Country 18% 3 xoxo film & TV theatre co. 15% 4 Theatre Under the Stars 11% 5 Bug’s Backyard Theatre 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Megan Battad - BE MORE CHILL xoxo film & TV theatre co. 18% 2 Garrett Kidd - BE MORE CHILL xoxo film & TV theatre co. 12% 3 Jacob Brand - THE PRODUCERS Theatre in the Country 11% 4 Lisa Horner - KIMBERLY AKIMBO Arts Club Theatre Company 8% 5 Rachel Angco - THE MAD ONES Sherwood Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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