Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Spotlight: Over 50% Sold! Don't Miss SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD at Gateway Theatre
Discover Jason Robert Brown's Songs for a New World
Over 50% sold! Gateway Theatre presents SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD, Jason Robert Brown's uplifting musical song cycle, for three performances in Richmond. Get Tickets Now
Gateway Theatre is bringing Songs for a New World to Minoru Chapel at 6500 Gilbert Road in Richmond, BC, on November 13 and 14, 2026. Gateway Theatre is based in Vancouver's region, and this intimate production is already more than 50% sold out, so audiences who want a seat should act soon.
From Tony-nominated composer Jason Robert Brown, Songs for a New World is a powerful musical song cycle about risk, resilience and the moments that shape our lives. Through soaring music and deeply relatable stories, the show explores the courage it takes to face the unknown and the possibilities that come with a new beginning.
The production is directed by Gateway Theatre Executive Artistic Director Barbara Tomasic, with Music Director Clare Wyatt. It features an incredible cast of local artists: Jenny Andersen, Aaron Cheung, Imelda Gaborno and Hal Wesley Rogers. Audiences can experience their voices and Jason Robert Brown's music in an intimate and unforgettable setting.
Songs for a New World plays for just three performances. For more about the show and to secure your seats, visit https://www.gatewaytheatre.com/.
Ready to see it? Get Tickets Now
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