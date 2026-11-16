"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Special: 42nd Street at Gateway Theatre in Richmond
Gateway Theatre | December 10, 2026 – January 2, 2027
42nd Street at Gateway Theatre
Dates: December 10, 2026 – January 2, 2027
Venue: Gateway Theatre · Richmond, BC · 6500 Gilbert Road V7C3V4
Type: Musical | Tickets: Pay-What-You-Will Preview on Dec 10, 2-for-1 Tickets on Dec 15 | Box office: 604-270-1812
A Tony Award-Winning, tap-dancing musical spectacular!
Peggy Sawyer is a small-town girl with big Broadway dreams. When she arrives in New York City, she lands her first role in a glitzy new musical on Broadway. When the show’s leading lady breaks her ankle just before opening night, Peggy gets her chance in the spotlight and shines.
42nd Street is full of Broadway toe-tapping songs, including “Forty-Second Street,” “We’re In the Money,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” and “Shuffle Off To Buffalo”. With high-energy choreography, sensational tap numbers, and a dazzling story full of optimism and ambition, 42nd Street celebrates the old-school showbiz charm with humour and glamour—a joyful holiday tradition for the whole family.
42nd Street is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com
Age recommendation:
6+
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