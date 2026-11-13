My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Special: 42nd Street at Gateway Theatre in Richmond
Gateway Theatre | December 10, 2026 – January 2, 2027
42nd Street at Gateway Theatre
Dates: December 10, 2026 – January 2, 2027
Venue: Gateway Theatre · Richmond, BC · 6500 Gilbert Road V7C3V4
Type: Musical | Tickets: Pay-What-You-Will Preview on Dec 10, 2-for-1 Tickets on Dec 15 | Box office: 604-270-1812
A Tony Award-Winning, tap-dancing musical spectacular!
Peggy Sawyer is a small-town girl with big Broadway dreams. When she arrives in New York City, she lands her first role in a glitzy new musical on Broadway. When the show’s leading lady breaks her ankle just before opening night, Peggy gets her chance in the spotlight and shines.
42nd Street is full of Broadway toe-tapping songs, including “Forty-Second Street,” “We’re In the Money,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” and “Shuffle Off To Buffalo”. With high-energy choreography, sensational tap numbers, and a dazzling story full of optimism and ambition, 42nd Street celebrates the old-school showbiz charm with humour and glamour—a joyful holiday tradition for the whole family.
42nd Street is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com
Age recommendation:
6+
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
42nd Street
Gateway Theatre (12/10-1/02)
|
Songs for a New World
Minoru Chapel (11/13-11/14)
|
Broadway in Victoria presents HADESTOWN, January 12-17, 2027
Royal Theatre (1/12-1/17)
|
Lunenburg
Deep Cove Shaw Theatre (11/12-11/28)
|
COCK by Mike Bartlett
Revue Stage and Studio Theatre (11/26-12/13) PHOTOS
|
Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
Lindsay Family Stage at Granville Island (10/22-11/15)
|
Equus
Performance Works (11/18-11/22) PHOTOS
|
The Reluctant Princess & Her Extraordinary Band of Pirates
Anvil Theatre (3/19-3/21)
|
Jack and the Beanstalk
Massey Theatre (12/31-1/03)
|
Sword in the Stone
Presentation House THeatre (12/11-1/03)