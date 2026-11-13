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Special: 42nd Street at Gateway Theatre in Richmond

Gateway Theatre | December 10, 2026 – January 2, 2027

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Special: 42nd Street at Gateway Theatre in Richmond

42nd Street at Gateway Theatre

Dates: December 10, 2026 – January 2, 2027

Venue: Gateway Theatre · Richmond, BC · 6500 Gilbert Road V7C3V4

Type: Musical  |  Tickets: Pay-What-You-Will Preview on Dec 10, 2-for-1 Tickets on Dec 15  |  Box office: 604-270-1812

A Tony Award-Winning, tap-dancing musical spectacular!

Peggy Sawyer is a small-town girl with big Broadway dreams. When she arrives in New York City, she lands her first role in a glitzy new musical on Broadway. When the show’s leading lady breaks her ankle just before opening night, Peggy gets her chance in the spotlight and shines.

42nd Street is full of Broadway toe-tapping songs, including “Forty-Second Street,” “We’re In the Money,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” and “Shuffle Off To Buffalo”. With high-energy choreography, sensational tap numbers, and a dazzling story full of optimism and ambition42nd Street celebrates the old-school showbiz charm with humour and glamour—a joyful holiday tradition for the whole family.

42nd Street is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC. www.concordtheatricals.com

Age recommendation:

6+

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