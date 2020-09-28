SUM Gallery Presents TIME-LAPSE: Posthumous Conversations On Disabilities In The Arts Exhibition

This exhibit runs October 29th - December 1st, 2020.

Vancouver's SUM Gallery presents Time-Lapse: Posthumous Conversations - A Geoff McMurchy Retrospective. This exhibit runs October 29th - December 1st, 2020 at SUM Gallery (Suite 425 - 268 Keefer Street) with a special Opening Reception Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 5pm - 7pm PST.

Time Lapse: Posthumous Conversations is a memorial retrospective of visual art by Geoff McMurchy, a storm force fag who blew open disability art in Canada and whose legacy includes a generation of disabled artists who thrived under his mentorship. Curated by Yuri Arajs, SD Holman and Persimmon Blackbridge in

partnership with Kickstart Disability Arts and Culture and All Souls at Mountainview Cemetery.

Geoff McMurchy (1955-2015) is recognized as a pioneer in the local and international disability arts community. Geoff was an accomplished visual artist, dancer and inspiring arts administrator. After an accident in 1977 left him paralyzed, he became dedicated to changing the lives of disability artists and challenging attitudes toward disability art as the founding artistic director of the Kickstart Disability Arts and Culture. McMurchy's dream was that disability art be considered on the same level as all art: "My interest is that the art that is presented should not be through the filter of 'disability'; I would like it to be appreciated as art, and you don't have to like it."

About SUM Gallery (sumgallery.ca): SUM gallery is the year-round programming arm of the Queer Arts Festival and Canada's only queer mandated visual art gallery and one of only a few worldwide. SUM produces, presents and exhibits with a curatorial vision favouring challenging, thought-provoking

multidisciplinary work that pushes boundaries and initiates' dialogue. SUM brings diverse communities together to support artistic risk-taking, incite creative collaboration and experimentation and celebrate the rich heritage of queer artists and art.

The SUM gallery is closely monitoring the COVID-19 public health crisis and acting accordingly by implementing precautions aligned with public health advisories. We fully intend to make this and future exhibitions as safe and accessible as possible.

