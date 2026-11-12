Review: Pentatonix Brings Christmas Early to Vancouver!

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Christmas came early to Vancouver on Saturday, November 7, as Pentatonix brought their CHRISTMAS IN THE CITY Tour to Rogers Arena. With the holiday season still several weeks away, the five-member vocal group gave audiences a reason to get into the Christmas spirit a little sooner. The concert marked the group's first Canadian holiday tour stop, bringing together Christmas classics, original songs, and their signature a cappella harmonies.

Pentatonix first rose to prominence after winning NBC's The Sing-Off in 2011. The three-time Grammy Award-winning group, consisting of Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, and Matt Sallee, has since become especially well known for their Christmas music. Their 2025 album, Christmas in the City, was followed by a deluxe edition in October 2026. Inspired by New York City at Christmastime, the album draws from classic holiday music and jazz influences.

Christmas music played throughout Rogers Arena as families made their way to their seats. The stage featured two levels connected by a curved ramp, with large digital screens displaying projections throughout the evening. Shortly after 7:20 p.m., a digital red curtain revealed a Christmas tree and New York City taxi before the members entered from different levels of the stage. Dressed in colourful suits and dresses, Pentatonix opened with "Christmas in the City," followed by their rendition of "Silver Bells."

The microphones sounded a little loud during the opening numbers, but the balance improved as the concert progressed. Pentatonix frequently changed tempos and incorporated Kevin's beatboxing into their arrangements, giving familiar Christmas songs a different sound while keeping the original melodies recognizable.

Audience participation began early with "The 12 Days of Christmas," when Scott told the crowd they would be responsible for the number five. Without much explanation, the audience caught on to their role of singing "five golden rings" each time the fifth day came around. Vancouver proved to be a willing participant, something the members continued to take advantage of throughout the show.

During "Little Drummer Boy," Kevin took centre stage with the remaining members gathered around him. Afterward, Scott shared that the orchestral arrangements and instrumentation for Christmas in the City had been recorded in Vancouver, acknowledging Canadian composer and arranger Dave Pierce, who was in attendance. Scott also jokingly introduced himself as Michael Bublé, a nod to the singer's local roots. The group then gathered on stools for "White Winter Hymnal," allowing their harmonies to take centre stage.

One of the more entertaining parts of the first half came when Kirstin introduced a dice game to determine which Christmas songs the group would perform. The game began with a small pair of dice, prompting Scott to joke that they were "on a budget." As the rounds progressed, the dice became larger, eventually determining both the song and musical style. The results included "Jingle Bells," "Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy," a country version of "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," and a sea shanty rendition of "Feliz Navidad." The members' jokes and reactions were as entertaining as the performances themselves, giving the audience a chance to see more of their personalities.

Matt later discussed the inspiration behind Christmas in the City, including the music of Nat King Cole and the group's collaboration with Frank Sinatra on "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm." A medley featuring the song alongside "Please Santa Please" followed, complete with large feather props and a Broadway-style entrance. Kevin then revisited the group's history before introducing "Mary, Did You Know?," while Mitch led into the upbeat "Santa Be Good to My Baby." The latter featured some of the night's most entertaining choreography, including a back-and-forth exchange between Kevin's mouth trumpet and Kirstin's tap dancing, before the concert paused for a 15-minute intermission.

Returning in new outfits, Pentatonix opened the second half with a swing-inspired version of "A Holly Jolly Christmas," followed by "Snowing in Paris" and "Meet Me Next Christmas." The mix of original music, familiar holiday songs, and humour helped keep the concert moving, with the members finding different ways to approach Christmas music without relying too heavily on seasonal gimmicks.

Scott then joked about wanting more drama in Christmas, introducing the Christmas Misfits Medley featuring the Grinch, Elf on the Shelf, Blitzen, and "Bah Humbug." During the performance, cameras searched the audience for the Elf on the Shelf, who would appear briefly before disappearing again. The group also launched T-shirts into the crowd, while "Bah Humbug" highlighted the contrast between Matt's deep bass and Mitch's higher vocals.

After sharing a few stories about his time on Dancing with the Stars, Scott invited the audience to participate in a TikTok video for "L.O.V.E." Different sections of the arena sang their parts and turned on their phone flashlights when prompted, with the crowd managing to stay surprisingly coordinated. Another highlight came when Kevin performed "O Come, O Come Emmanuel" on cello alongside Matt on drums. The instrumental duet received a standing ovation, giving the audience a chance to appreciate another side of their musical abilities.

Pentatonix later moved to a smaller B-stage at the opposite end of the arena, performing "The Love Medley," "God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen," "Humankind," and "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year." After thanking fans for their support over the past 15 years, the members encouraged everyone to get up and dance during the final song, making their way through the audience and back to the main stage.

For the encore, Scott returned alone to begin Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," with Matt and the remaining members joining him as the song progressed. The quieter performance placed more attention on their harmonies, with Scott briefly turning the song over to the crowd. Pentatonix then closed with a mashup of "Pure Imagination" and "Christmas Time Is Here," continuing a tradition from their earlier years when they would end shows by placing their microphones on the ground and singing without amplification.

Unlike many concerts where phones are constantly raised to record performances, relatively few audience members seemed concerned with filming every moment. Many appeared content to watch and enjoy the show. Pentatonix delivered a Christmas concert filled with music, humour, and audience interaction, while keeping their vocals at the centre of the performance. Even in early November, Vancouver seemed more than ready to welcome the holiday season.

Pentatonix's CHRISTMAS IN THE CITY Tour continues across North America through December 22, with upcoming stops in Lincoln, Milwaukee, Cleveland, Hamilton, Nashville, Atlanta, and more before wrapping up at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California. The tour supports the deluxe edition of the group's 2025 holiday album, Christmas in the City, released on October 30, 2026, featuring additional songs and live recordings. For more information about the tour and tickets, visit the link below.

PENTATONIX CHRISTMAS IN THE CITY TOUR 2026 DATES

November 5: Tacoma, WA (Tacoma Dome)

November 7: Vancouver, BC (Rogers Arena)

November 9: Bozeman, MT (Brick Breeden Fieldhouse)

November 10: Casper, WY (Ford Wyoming Center)

November 12: Lincoln, NE (Pinnacle Bank Arena)

November 14: Milwaukee, WI (Fiserv Forum)

November 15: Grand Rapids, MI (Van Andel Arena)

November 16: Louisville, KY (KFC Yum! Center)

November 18: Buffalo, NY (KeyBank Center)

November 19: Cleveland, OH (Rocket Arena)

November 21: Pittsburgh, PA (PPG Paints Arena)

November 22: Hamilton, ON (TD Coliseum)

November 28: Charlottesville, VA (John Paul Jones Arena)

November 29: Albany, NY (MVP Arena)

December 3: Baltimore, MD (CFG Bank Arena)

December 5: Columbia, SC (Colonial Life Arena)

December 6: Greenville, SC (Bon Secours Wellness Arena)

December 7: Raleigh, NC (Lenovo Center)

December 9: Nashville, TN (Bridgestone Arena)

December 10: Atlanta, GA (State Farm Arena)

December 12: North Little Rock, AR (Simmons Bank Arena)

December 13: Bossier City, LA (Brookshire Grocery Arena)

December 15: Austin, TX (Moody Center)

December 16: Fort Worth, TX (Ariat Arena)

December 17: Lubbock, TX (United Supermarkets Arena)

December 19: Glendale, AZ (Desert Diamond Arena)

December 20: San Diego, CA (Viejas Arena)

December 22: Inglewood, CA (Kia Forum)

Top Photo Credit: Pentatonix

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