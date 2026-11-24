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Three years after its last run in Vancouver, ELF: THE MUSICAL has returned to the Arts Club Theatre Company’s Stanley BFL CANADA Stage. Directed by Stephen Drover, the production brings back much of what made its 2023 run so enjoyable, with a few new faces joining the holiday favourite. Among them is Oliver Kadar, whose performance as Buddy the Elf is a good reason to see the musical again this Christmas season.

Adapted from the 2003 film starring Will Ferrell, ELF: THE MUSICAL made its Broadway debut in 2010. With a book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar, and lyrics by Chad Beguelin, the musical follows Buddy, a human raised among Santa’s elves, as he travels from the North Pole to New York City in search of his biological father. Upon arriving, he finds himself in a city where people are considerably less enthusiastic about Christmas than he is, including members of his own family.

Fans of the film will recognize many of its memorable moments, although the musical makes a few changes to the original story. Santa Claus takes over as narrator in place of Papa Elf, several of Buddy’s New York City misadventures are omitted, and in the Arts Club’s production, Buddy gains a little sister named Michelle instead of a younger brother named Michael. Some of the film’s familiar one-liners have also made their way into the musical, alongside a few new jokes.

The cast of Elf: The Musical, 2026; set design by Brian G. Ball; costume design by Christine Reimer; lighting design by Itai Erdal; photography by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company.

Before the performance begins, an oversized ELF storybook sits against a blue curtain. As Santa Claus, played by Tom Pickett, begins telling Buddy’s story, the book opens and a chair folds down onto the stage. Pickett, who audiences might remember as Joe from the Arts Club’s production of WAITRESS, makes for an engaging and witty storyteller. Brian G. Ball’s set design is relatively simple in its execution. Rather than relying on elaborate special effects, the scenery incorporates clever transitions and playful details to create the festive atmosphere the story calls for.

There is something amusing about watching a group of adults sing and dance on their knees. During “Christmastown,” the ensemble does exactly this to mimic the height of Santa’s elves. As cheesy as the concept sounds, the performers commit to their characters, from their animated facial expressions to the way they move around the workshop. Even after the song ends, the elves keep up their antics.

Kadar fits the role of Buddy from the moment he appears onstage. What is particularly enjoyable about his performance is the sincerity with which he delivers even the silliest lines. When Santa reveals Walter is on the naughty list, Buddy wonders whether his father’s offence involves wearing Crocs with socks, earning a laugh from the audience. Later, his confusion over Jovie’s reference to L.A. is another small but funny moment. Kadar’s delivery feels spontaneous, and even something as simple as giving another character a compliment comes across as genuine. His youthful enthusiasm rarely falters throughout the show. A few microphone issues made some of his lines difficult to hear, but these were quickly resolved.

Oliver Kadar and the cast of Elf: The Musical, 2026; set design by Brian G. Ball; costume design by Christine Reimer; lighting design by Itai Erdal; photography by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company.

Andrew Wheeler is another excellent casting choice as Walter Hobbs. His delivery is so natural at times, particularly when dealing with Buddy’s interruptions at work, that little about his performance feels like acting. Wheeler also does a good job of developing Walter beyond the frustrated businessman introduced in the first act. His eventual shift in priorities feels believable rather than abrupt.

A pleasant surprise at the performance attended for this review, a few days after opening night, was seeing Jyla Robinson in the role of Emily Hobbs in place of Sharon Crandall. Having appeared in several productions around Vancouver, Robinson is a familiar face on the local theatre scene and brings warmth to the role of Walter’s wife. She shares a particularly sweet moment with Nora Cowan, who played Michelle at the same performance, during their duet, “I’ll Believe in You.”

Changing Michael to Michelle is a nice departure from the film. The big brother-little sister relationship between Buddy and Michelle works well, and the mother-daughter pairing adds a new dimension to “I’ll Believe in You.” Cowan brings a natural sweetness to the character, especially in her scenes with Kadar.

Oliver Kadar and Nora Cowan in Elf: The Musical, 2026; set design by Brian G. Ball; costume design by Christine Reimer; lighting design by Itai Erdal; photography by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company.

Paige Fraser’s Jovie is a little rougher around the edges than some previous interpretations of the character, which makes her early encounters with Buddy all the more entertaining. Fraser is unapologetic in her delivery and does not seem particularly concerned with making Jovie likeable from the outset. The contrast between her indifference and Kadar’s enthusiasm makes for some of the funniest exchanges in the first act.

“Sparklejollytwinklejingley” was a personal favourite among the larger ensemble numbers. Between the creative use of props, partnered dancing, and a festive kick line, there is plenty happening onstage. Keep an eye out for ensemble member Tiana Jung, whose acrobatic sequence involving a cartwheel and a lift is particularly impressive. Fraser’s unchanging, unimpressed expression throughout the number is almost as entertaining as the choreography itself.

Much of the comedy in the Macy’s scenes also comes courtesy of Argel Monte de Ramos as the store manager. His sarcastic remarks and sense of comedic timing make him one of the most entertaining supporting performers in the production. Watching him attempt to manage Buddy’s enthusiasm is a treat. Hopefully, Vancouver audiences will see more of Monte de Ramos in future productions.

The ensemble continues to impress in the second act with “Nobody Cares About Santa.” Featuring a group of disgruntled department store Santas, the number is just as funny as it was in the 2023 production. The tap dancing is particularly enjoyable to watch and is a credit to choreographer Julie Tomaino and associate choreographer Lyndsey Britten.

Oliver Kadar in Elf: The Musical, 2026; set design by Brian G. Ball; costume design by Christine Reimer; lighting design by Itai Erdal; photography by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company.

Fraser gets her own moment in the second act with “Never Fall in Love,” one of the evening’s strongest solo performances. As much as Jovie tries to maintain her tough exterior, there is something frustrating about watching her take on some of the blame for what goes wrong between her and Buddy. Even within the exaggerated circumstances of a Christmas musical, her reaction is relatable, particularly to women who have found themselves questioning their own actions when a relationship goes wrong. Fraser strikes a good balance between Jovie’s cynicism and vulnerability without losing the qualities that made her character so entertaining earlier in the show.

Another enjoyable aspect of ELF: THE MUSICAL is the balance between its dialogue and songs. The musical numbers, performed under the musical direction of Ken Cormier, rarely feel excessive. They come at appropriate points in the story, giving the characters room to develop while leaving enough time for the comedic exchanges fans of the film have come to love.

Having seen the Arts Club’s production in 2023, there was still plenty to enjoy the second time around. Much of the original production’s appeal remains, but the personalities of this year’s cast make the experience a little different. Kadar is a wonderful fit for Buddy, Fraser brings a welcome edge to Jovie, and the ensemble is consistently fun to watch. For those looking to spend an afternoon or evening at the theatre this holiday season, ELF: THE MUSICAL is well worth a visit.

The Arts Club Theatre Company’s production of ELF: THE MUSICAL runs from November 12 to December 27, 2026, at the Stanley BFL CANADA Stage in Vancouver, BC. Tickets start at $39. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the link below.

Top Photo:The cast of Elf: The Musical, 2026; set design by Brian G. Ball; costume design by Christine Reimer; lighting design by Itai Erdal; photography by Moonrider Productions for the Arts Club Theatre Company

The race is on for the Vancouver Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 BE MORE CHILL xoxo film & TV theatre co. 28% 2 THE PRODUCERS Theatre in the Country 22% 3 KIMBERLY AKIMBO Arts Club Theatre Company 13% 4 DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID Theatre Under the Stars 13% 5 AVENUE Q Metro Theatre 9% Best Play 1 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Arts Club Theatre Company 21% 2 CITYSONG Jericho Arts Center 11% 3 THE TRUTH AND DARERS Ginko & Co. Theatre Collective 9% 4 MACBETH Bard on the Beach 8% 5 BAREFOOT IN THE PARK Peninsula Productions 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Arts Club Theatre Company 20% 2 Theatre in the Country 18% 3 xoxo film & TV theatre co. 15% 4 Theatre Under the Stars 11% 5 Raincity Theatre 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Megan Battad - BE MORE CHILL xoxo film & TV theatre co. 18% 2 Jacob Brand - THE PRODUCERS Theatre in the Country 12% 3 Garrett Kidd - BE MORE CHILL xoxo film & TV theatre co. 12% 4 Lisa Horner - KIMBERLY AKIMBO Arts Club Theatre Company 8% 5 Rachel Angco - THE MAD ONES Sherwood Theatre 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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