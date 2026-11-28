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There was no shortage of Disney fans at Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre on Tuesday night. From the number of children in attendance to the unusually long lineup at the merchandise stand, the opening night of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast felt a little different from the usual Broadway Across Canada engagement. Playing from November 24 to 29, the musical brings one of Disney’s most recognizable stories to the Vancouver stage, with a cast and creative team who have given audiences plenty of reasons to see the story again.

Thirty-five years after the release of Disney’s 1991 animated film, Beauty and the Beast continues to appeal to audiences across generations. The musical made its Broadway debut in 1994, marking Disney’s first venture into Broadway theatre. The original production received nine Tony Award nominations and ran for 13 years before closing in 2007. Featuring music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, and a book by Linda Woolverton, the stage adaptation expands upon the animated film with additional songs and a closer look at its characters.

Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, the current North American tour celebrates the musical’s 30th anniversary and reunites several members of the original Broadway creative team. Under the direction and choreography of Matt West, the production introduces new visual elements while preserving much of what made the musical so popular in the first place.

Beauty and the Beast follows Belle (Kyra Belle Johnson), an avid reader who dreams of a life beyond her small village. When her father, Maurice (Aaron Kaburick), is imprisoned in a mysterious castle, Belle agrees to stay in his place. There, she meets the Beast (Devin Archer), a prince living under a curse, and his servants, who have been transformed into household objects. Despite their differences and the Beast’s short temper, Belle gradually warms up to him. What Belle doesn’t know is how much their relationship means to those living in the castle, who hope to return to their human forms before the last petal falls from an enchanted rose.

Kyra Belle Johnson and Fergie L. Philippe. Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Photo by Matthew Murphy. (c) Disney.

A welcome surprise came during the prologue, which featured narration by the late Angela Lansbury, the original voice of Mrs. Potts in the animated film. For those who grew up watching Disney films in the ’90s, there was something special about hearing her voice again.

The use of digital projections in stage musicals is sometimes hit or miss, especially when they begin to take away from the physical sets. In this production, Darrel Maloney’s video design worked well alongside Stanley A. Meyer’s scenic design. The layering of curtains, screens, and physical set pieces gave the stage a sense of depth and allowed for smooth transitions between scenes.

Jim Steinmeyer’s illusion design was among the most impressive aspects of the show. On several occasions throughout the evening, the question of “how did they do that?” came to mind. Even some of the smaller props, including the enchanted mirror, had a few surprises of their own. The last time a Broadway Across Canada production evoked a similar sense of wonder was Disney’s ALADDIN, which visited Vancouver in 2023.

John Shivers’ sound design also deserves recognition. The vocals were consistently clear, and some of the subtler sound effects were well executed. During the scenes in the dungeon, for example, the dialogue echoed through different parts of the stage, giving the impression of being inside the castle’s cold, cavernous interior.

Kyra Belle Johnson. Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Photo by Matthew Murphy. (c) Disney.

With Belle as her middle name, it seems Kyra Belle Johnson was destined to play the role. From the opening number, “Belle,” Johnson captured the qualities that make the character so endearing. As beautiful as her vocals were, her understanding of Belle’s personality was what stood out. Whether she was excitedly talking about books, politely turning down Gaston’s advances, or standing up to the Beast, Johnson stayed true to the character. Her scenes with Aaron Kaburick as Maurice also captured the close relationship between Belle and her father.

Stephen Mark Lukas was an absolute treat as Gaston. From his appearance to his mannerisms and booming voice, Lukas seemed to have stepped straight out of the animated film. As obnoxious and self-absorbed as Gaston is, there is something entertaining about watching him on stage, especially alongside Harry Francis as his loyal sidekick, LeFou. Lukas had a considerable presence throughout the first act, with “Gaston” receiving some of the evening’s loudest applause. The lively choreography and exaggerated displays of masculinity, coupled with Gaston’s ridiculous admiration for himself, gave the audience plenty to laugh about.

Harry Francis as Lefou and Stephen Mark Lukas as Gaston. Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Photo by Matthew Murphy. (c) Disney.

Much of the humour also came from the residents of the enchanted castle. Danny Gardner was a charming Lumiere, while Cameron Monroe Thomas brought plenty of sass to Babette. The flirtatious banter between the two was fun to watch. Spencer Dean, who stepped into the role of Cogsworth for Vancouver’s opening night, fit right in with the cast. Dean and Gardner captured the familiar dynamic between Cogsworth and Lumiere.

Jillian Butler brought so much personality to Madame that even her smaller moments on stage drew attention. Christina Rose Hall and Carson Cannon, who played Mrs. Potts and Chip, shared some of the sweetest moments of the show. Cannon was adorable in the role and stole the audience’s attention on more than one occasion. The dialogue among the castle’s residents flowed naturally, with much of the humour and warmth of the original film coming through in their performances.

As entertaining as “Gaston” was, the musical highlight of the evening was “Be Our Guest.” Led by Gardner as Lumiere, the number seemed to get bigger and better as it went on. The ensemble choreography, elaborate props, and special effects left almost too much happening on stage to take in at once. Part of the fun was not knowing what was coming next. For those planning to see the show, the less revealed about this number, the better. The prolonged applause from the audience was well deserved.

Danny Gardner, Kyra Belle Johnson, and Company. Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Photo by Matthew Murphy. (c) Disney.

“Be Our Guest” even ended with confetti raining down on the audience. While a fun addition, the timing felt a little odd considering there were still a few scenes left before intermission. The rustling as people brushed confetti off themselves and their seats was somewhat distracting. Still, if any number in the show deserved such an extravagant finish, it was this one.

If there was one thing missing from the first act, it was more time with the Beast. With much of the first half devoted to Gaston, there were fewer opportunities to appreciate Devin Archer’s performance. Archer captured the Beast’s intimidating nature through his growls and physical movements. Even the way he ran was reminiscent of the character in the animated film. By the second act, audiences got to see a softer, slightly awkward side of the Beast as he began to fall for Belle.

Despite how quickly their relationship progresses, the chemistry between Archer and Johnson made their growing affection for one another believable. Part of Belle’s appeal was her willingness to challenge the Beast. Johnson stood her ground whenever he lost his temper, making his softer moments with Belle even more endearing.

Of course, one of the most anticipated moments of the second act was “Beauty and the Beast.” As Christina Rose Hall sang the familiar tune as Mrs. Potts, Johnson appeared in Belle’s iconic yellow gown alongside Archer in the Beast’s signature blue suit. Seeing the two together on stage brought back memories of one of the most recognizable scenes from the animated film.

Company of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. Photo by Matthew Murphy. (c) Disney.

Ann Hould-Ward’s costume design also stood out. While many of the costumes retained recognizable elements from the film, those worn by the castle’s enchanted residents were more elaborate and elegant in their interpretation. The integration of special effects into their costumes made them even more fascinating to watch. Lumiere’s candles lit up, Madame’s drawers opened, and steam even came out of Mrs. Potts’ spout. The attention paid to these smaller details was evident throughout the show.

As for the Beast’s transformation near the end of the musical, how the creative team managed to pull off such an illusion is still a mystery. Some things are better left unexplained, and this was one of them.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is one of the strongest productions Broadway Across Canada has brought to Vancouver this year. Even for those who know the animated film by heart, there are plenty of surprises throughout the musical. Seeing so many children in the theatre on opening night was also a reminder of how much this story continues to resonate more than three decades after the film’s release.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, presented by Broadway Across Canada, plays at Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre through November 29, 2026. The musical runs approximately two hours and 30 minutes, including a 20-minute intermission, and is recommended for ages six and up. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the link below!

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The race is on for the Vancouver Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 BE MORE CHILL xoxo film & TV theatre co. 28% 2 THE PRODUCERS Theatre in the Country 22% 3 KIMBERLY AKIMBO Arts Club Theatre Company 13% 4 DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID Theatre Under the Stars 13% 5 THE MAD ONES Sherwood Theatre 9% Best Play 1 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Arts Club Theatre Company 20% 2 CITYSONG Jericho Arts Center 11% 3 THE TRUTH AND DARERS Ginko & Co. Theatre Collective 9% 4 MACBETH Bard on the Beach 8% 5 BAREFOOT IN THE PARK Peninsula Productions 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Arts Club Theatre Company 20% 2 Theatre in the Country 18% 3 xoxo film & TV theatre co. 15% 4 Theatre Under the Stars 11% 5 Raincity Theatre 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Megan Battad - BE MORE CHILL xoxo film & TV theatre co. 17% 2 Jacob Brand - THE PRODUCERS Theatre in the Country 12% 3 Garrett Kidd - BE MORE CHILL xoxo film & TV theatre co. 12% 4 Lisa Horner - KIMBERLY AKIMBO Arts Club Theatre Company 8% 5 Rachel Angco - THE MAD ONES Sherwood Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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