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Between Buzz Lightyear performing a backflip, Rapunzel and Flynn Rider suspended above the ice, and flames stretching across the rink during Moana’s adventure, Disney On Ice had plenty of surprises in store for Vancouver audiences on Wednesday night. The touring production returned to the Pacific Coliseum on November 25 with JUMP IN!, its latest show featuring over 50 characters from the Disney universe. Running through November 29, the show is as much a showcase of figure skating as a celebration of Disney’s animated films, with plenty for both children and adults to enjoy.

Produced by Feld Entertainment, JUMP IN! introduces characters from MOANA 2 and INSIDE OUT 2 to the ice while bringing back familiar faces from FROZEN, TOY STORY, and ENCANTO. The premise is simple: Goofy has a gift for Mickey, Minnie, and Donald in the form of a Magical MousePad, Disney’s own version of a tablet. With each selection, the group jumps into a different Disney story, taking the audience along with them.

Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment

With Christmas less than a month away, the Vancouver engagement includes a holiday-themed preshow. Disney trivia played on the screens as families settled into their seats before three cast members dressed in winter sweaters, toques, and gloves made their way onto the ice promptly at 7 p.m. Tossing oversized marshmallow props into the crowd, the trio got the audience involved before welcoming one of Disney’s most recognizable snowmen.

Olaf’s Festive Preshow brought together Olaf, Anna, and Elsa for a holiday sing-along. Trading their traditional costumes for festive attire, Anna and Elsa joined Olaf for a selection of Christmas songs, including “Jingle Bells,” “Let It Snow,” and “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” alongside a few FROZEN favourites. There was no shortage of artificial snow either, with enough falling over the rink to leave a visible layer on the ice. Lasting around ten minutes, the preshow was a nice addition to the evening, especially since admission is included with every show ticket.

TOY STORY kicked off the main production with Woody and Jessie bringing plenty of energy to the rink, followed by Buzz Lightyear, who made quite the entrance with a backflip. One of the more unexpected musical selections of the evening was “Hoedown Throwdown” from HANNAH MONTANA: THE MOVIE. For those who grew up watching the Disney Channel, hearing the song again was a treat in itself. Watching Woody, Jessie, Buzz, and the skating ensemble perform the choreography on ice made the number even more entertaining.

Throughout the show, cast members ventured into the stands to give younger audience members a chance to help select the next adventure on the Magical MousePad. Returning to FROZEN so soon after the holiday preshow felt a little repetitive, especially with another rendition of “Let It Go.” Judging by the response from the children in attendance, though, they were more than happy to see Anna and Elsa again. Rather than retelling the entire story, this portion of the show revisited some of the film’s most recognizable moments, including Elsa’s coronation.

Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment

Next up was ZOOTOPIA, with Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde leading a detective adventure alongside an ensemble dressed as the city’s animal residents. Some of the dialogue was difficult to make out, making the storyline harder to follow than others. An interactive search involving oversized orange traffic cones helped keep the younger audience members involved.

The Disney princesses provided an opportunity for the skaters to show more of their technical abilities. Following an appearance by Tiana, Ariel and Prince Eric, along with Jasmine and Aladdin, performed some of the strongest partnered routines of the evening. Their lifts were steady and controlled, with smooth transitions in and out of each element. It was nice to see pairs skating given so much attention in JUMP IN!, especially alongside the larger group numbers.

Rapunzel and Flynn Rider took their performance above the rink with an aerial silk routine. Using flowing fabric to represent Rapunzel’s long golden hair, the two performed both individually and together in the air. The routine was among the most memorable performances of the first act, offering something different from the skating seen up to this point. A gathering of Disney princesses, including Snow White, Cinderella, Mulan, and Belle, brought the first half of the show to a close.

Following a twenty-minute intermission, INSIDE OUT 2 introduced Anxiety alongside Riley’s other emotions. Large illuminated spheres represented memories from the film, while a portion of the choreography incorporated hockey. Seeing the characters play hockey was a fun addition, especially at the Pacific Coliseum, home of the Vancouver Goldeneyes.

Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment

Of all the Disney films featured in JUMP IN!, ENCANTO was one of the most successful in its adaptation to the ice. The story was easy to follow and gave the ensemble some of its best material of the evening. Mirabel introduced the Madrigal family before Luisa took centre stage for “Surface Pressure,” complete with some entertaining lifts involving a donkey. “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” brought several members of the Madrigal family together for one of the liveliest group numbers in the show.

After a brief appearance from Stitch, the audience was taken into the world of MOANA 2. Moana arrived on the ice aboard a boat, prompting children throughout the venue to raise their illuminated versions of Maui’s magical fishhook. Some of the best special effects of the evening were reserved for this part of the show. Blacklights transformed the appearance of the rink, while flames stretched across a large section of the ice. Even for those less familiar with the sequel, the visuals alone made the adventure entertaining to watch.

What stood out across the entire production was the consistency of the skating. There weren’t many noticeable mistakes throughout the evening, which was impressive considering the number of performers, elaborate costumes, props, and changes in formation involved. The featured skaters demonstrated excellent control in their jumps, spins, and lifts, while the ensemble maintained its energy across both acts. The balance of solo skating, pairs routines, group choreography, and aerial performances allowed the cast to showcase a wide range of skills.

Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment

At approximately two hours, including the preshow and intermission, JUMP IN! felt like the right length for a family-oriented show. The Pacific Coliseum was also a good fit, offering a relatively intimate setting for an arena production. With opening night falling on a school night, the prompt start and 9 p.m. finish were likely appreciated by many parents.

With decades of Disney films to choose from, JUMP IN! strikes a good balance between stories familiar to today’s children and those their parents grew up watching. The inclusion of characters from more recent films gives returning Disney On Ice audiences something new to look forward to, while the quality of the skating is worth the price of admission in its own right. For families looking for something to do together ahead of the holiday season, JUMP IN! is well worth a visit.

Disney On Ice presents JUMP IN! plays at Vancouver’s Pacific Coliseum through November 29, 2026. All show tickets include Olaf’s Festive Preshow. Guests also have the option of purchasing a Magical Pass, which includes premium seating, a character greeting, and a collectible lanyard. For tickets and more information, visit the link below!

Remaining Vancouver Performances:

Saturday, November 28 at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m.

Sunday, November 29 at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Top Photo Credit: Feld Entertainment

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