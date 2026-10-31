Review: ARTMS Returns to Vancouver for Tour

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K-pop girl group ARTMS returned to Vancouver, BC, on Tuesday, October 27, bringing their <Art of BLUE BLOOD> World Tour to the Vogue Theatre. The concert marked the final stop of the tour's North American leg before the group returned to South Korea for a short break ahead of their European dates in November.

This was ARTMS' second performance in Vancouver, following their April 2025 concert at the Vogue Theatre during their <Lunar Theory> World Tour. Interestingly, Vancouver was also the final North American stop on their previous tour. This time, they returned with new music, a different setlist, and another opportunity to reconnect with their Vancouver fans, known as OURII.

ARTMS consists of five members: HeeJin, HaSeul, Kim Lip, JinSoul, and Choerry, all of whom were previously members of the K-pop girl group LOONA. Formed under MODHAUS, ARTMS made their official debut as a five-member group in 2024 with their first full-length album, <Dall>. For the <Art of BLUE BLOOD> tour, the group performed as four members, with HaSeul currently on hiatus while recovering from shoulder surgery.

Even before the concert began, fans gathered at the Vogue Theatre were chatting with one another and handing out freebies, a common tradition at K-pop concerts where fans exchange photocards, stickers, and other small items related to their favourite artists. The friendly interactions added to the welcoming atmosphere surrounding the show.

While many K-pop acts visiting Vancouver perform at larger venues, ARTMS' return to the Vogue Theatre offered a more intimate concert experience. The smaller setting allowed for a closer connection between the members and the audience, something that became apparent throughout the evening.

The stage was fairly simple before the show began, with the <Art of BLUE BLOOD> tour title projected onto the backdrop. At 7 p.m., the lights dimmed and an introductory video filled the screen with a series of mysterious, poetic phrases before the four members made their entrance. The concert opened with "Hyper Crush" from ARTMS' latest EP, <Hyper-Ego>, released earlier this year. The four members moved straight into "BURN," a fan favourite from their previous tour, followed by "Blue Blood." Throughout the night, they changed outfits several times, with each look reflecting their individual styles while still coordinating as a group. One noticeable change from last year's concert was Kim Lip's shorter blonde hair, a contrast to the longer, reddish hairstyle she sported during the <Lunar Theory> tour.

After the first three songs, the members greeted the audience. HeeJin was the first to acknowledge their return to Vancouver, mentioning how they had prepared a new setlist for this tour. Kim Lip also pointed out that Vancouver was once again their final North American stop and that they were performing at the same venue as last year. Throughout the evening, the members frequently addressed the crowd by name, including a playful "Vancouver, are you ready to dive into blue blood?"

The group then slowed things down with "Candy Crush," performing without choreography and allowing their vocals to take centre stage. Their microphones were noticeably loud in the mix, making their individual voices easy to hear. They followed with "Verified Beauty" before moving into "Sparkle." Four backup dancers joined the members for several performances throughout the concert, complementing the choreography without drawing attention away from the group. "Sparkle" was particularly well received, much like during last year's tour. With its catchy chorus and choreography, the song had fans dancing along and cheering throughout the performance. Following "Sparkle," a short video featuring clips from the "Born Stunner" music video played on the screen. Spotlights were used alongside the video, adding another visual element to the transition before the solo and unit performances.

HeeJin was first with "sAvioR," appearing in a white outfit with a red electric guitar. Retro video game-inspired graphics played behind her as she performed. At the end of the song, she tossed her guitar pick into the audience, a tradition she later explained during one of the group's talking segments. HeeJin shared that she draws something different on each pick before giving it away at every concert. For Vancouver, she had drawn a rabbit and a heart, along with the words "The last show" written in English.

Kim Lip followed with "Twilight," a performance that highlighted her vocals. She began the song with minimal movement before gradually introducing choreography. During the final portion, four backup dancers dressed in black joined her for a larger dance sequence. The arrangement gave Kim Lip plenty of room to show off her vocal abilities, making this one of the stronger solo performances of the night.

The two then came together for a cover of "Be Natural" by first-generation K-pop girl group S.E.S. Their performance featured chair choreography, with a prerecorded video of HeeJin and Kim Lip performing the same routine playing behind them. Watching the two versions simultaneously, one live and the other on screen, was an interesting choice, especially with the differences in their appearances showing that the video had been filmed earlier.

JinSoul was next with "Singing in the Rain," a song she also performed during last year's <Lunar Theory> tour. Rather than repeating the original performance, she introduced a rearranged version with a slower tempo. The number began with JinSoul singing on her own before gradually incorporating choreography and backup dancers. The changes gave the familiar song a different feel while still receiving an enthusiastic response from the audience.

Choerry followed with "Eclipse," originally performed by Kim Lip. Having seen Kim Lip perform the song during last year's tour, it was interesting to see Choerry's interpretation this time around. Dressed in dark grey, she began the choreography on the floor before transitioning into a standing routine alongside the four backup dancers. Choerry brought her own style to the song, making for another enjoyable performance.

The solo and unit stages concluded with JinSoul and Choerry performing a cover of ABIR's "Tango." The performance began on a darkened stage with both members standing behind microphone stands. JinSoul sang first under a spotlight before the focus shifted to Choerry. As the song progressed, the two removed their microphones from the stands and moved around the stage. Their voices complemented each other well throughout the duet.

After the solo and unit stages, all four members returned to chat with the audience. They began by asking fans which solo stage they enjoyed the most before sharing some of the preparation behind each performance. HeeJin asked the crowd who had caught her guitar pick, while Kim Lip shared that Vancouver would be her final time performing "Twilight" on this tour, as she planned to change her solo stage for the next leg. JinSoul also discussed her decision to rearrange "Singing in the Rain," describing the new version as "same but different." She explained that she enjoyed performing the song because it was easy for fans to sing along.

The members also revealed that both unit stages would be changing for the European leg. HeeJin and Kim Lip mentioned that they had been thinking about their final performance of "Be Natural" together, while JinSoul and Choerry confirmed that they would also be replacing "Tango" with another song. The conversation took a funny turn when JinSoul and Choerry briefly held hands and danced toward each other, prompting HeeJin to jokingly question whether what they were doing was actually a tango. These casual exchanges were among the more entertaining moments of the evening.

The group then returned to the music with "Starlight," originally released by LOONA's subunit ODD EYE CIRCLE, followed by "Not Friends." "Starlight" featured another strong vocal moment from Kim Lip, particularly during her solo part toward the end of the song. As she sang, Choerry playfully waved her fingers toward Kim Lip, encouraging the audience to cheer her on.

For "Not Friends," the members performed with microphone stands against a backdrop of patchwork-style graphics reminiscent of the 1990s. One of the highlights was hearing each member take a turn delivering the song's rap sections.

Another video played on the screen, this time showing behind-the-scenes footage from one of ARTMS' music video shoots. The clips featured the members wearing wigs, handling swords, and filming scenes with a fantasy-inspired concept. One particularly interesting moment showed how the light blue paint seen on their faces was applied, tying the footage back to the <Art of BLUE BLOOD> tour's theme.

The members then returned for "Icarus Gang" and "Born Stunner." Dressed in sparkling tan outfits, they were joined by four backup dancers wearing white tank tops and baggy white pants. The two songs were performed back-to-back, making this one of the most physically demanding portions of the concert.

"Born Stunner" was easily the standout performance of the night. The choreography, combined with the energy of the four members and their dancers, made for an entertaining number from beginning to end. The audience seemed to agree, responding with some of the loudest cheers of the evening. Following directly after "Icarus Gang," the performance was even more impressive considering how much movement was involved in both numbers.

When the music stopped, the members were visibly out of breath and took a moment to recover. They acknowledged how challenging the two songs were to perform consecutively, with Kim Lip commenting that she was "more tired but had more fun." Their reactions brought some humour to the moment and showed how much effort had gone into the performances.

As the concert approached its final stretch, each member took a moment to thank the Vancouver audience, beginning their messages in English before continuing in Korean. They also asked to take a group photo with the crowd, inviting fans to join them in making a pose representing Vancouver. After some discussion, everyone settled on forming a large "V" with their arms, a gesture the members continued to use throughout the remainder of the show, particularly HeeJin.

The group continued with "Icarus," bringing their backup dancers back on stage. Choerry received particularly loud cheers during the song. ARTMS then returned for their encore with "Pixel Memory," mentioning that this was the first time Vancouver's OURII had seen them perform the track live.

During their final conversations with the audience, the members expressed their appreciation for the support they had received throughout the North American tour. They also promised to return to Vancouver in the future with HaSeul, giving fans something to look forward to on their next visit.

"Virtual Angel" drew loud cheers during the final portion of the concert, followed by "Air" and "love4eva" to close out the evening. As the show came to an end, the members walked around the stage and interacted with fans near the front. They even borrowed audience members' phones and digital cameras to take selfies and record videos, giving several fans a personal souvenir from the night.

ARTMS' second Vancouver concert was a good mix of group performances, solo stages, and opportunities for fans to interact with the members. Even with HaSeul absent, HeeJin, Kim Lip, JinSoul, and Choerry delivered an enjoyable show, with "Born Stunner" standing out as the night's strongest performance. Their interactions with the audience were equally memorable, particularly during the final moments when they took time to connect with fans individually. With Vancouver once again marking the end of their North American tour, ARTMS left fans looking forward to the group's next visit, hopefully with all five members returning to the city.

Following the conclusion of their North American tour in Vancouver, ARTMS will return to South Korea for a short break before continuing their <Art of BLUE BLOOD> World Tour in Europe this November. More information and ticket details are available through ARTMS' official channels.

ARTMS <Art of BLUE BLOOD> World Tour upcoming European dates (2026):

November 19 – Maastricht, Netherlands – Muziekgieterij

November 20 – Arnhem, Netherlands – Musis Arnhem

November 22 – Helsinki, Finland – House of Culture

November 25 – Berlin, Germany – Kesselhaus

November 27 – Warsaw, Poland – Palladium

November 29 – Budapest, Hungary – Dürer Ker

Top Photo Credit: Modhaus

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