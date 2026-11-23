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Company Research has announced four additional performances of Henrik Ibsen's Rosmersholm, adapted and directed by Alexander Steele Zonjic.

Originally scheduled to run November 12-29, 2026, the production has been extended through December 6, with additional performances December 3-6 at 8 p.m.

The extension marks an encouraging beginning for Company Research, a new artist-led, ensemble-based theatre company whose inaugural production has brought audiences into an intimate, candlelit performance space in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood.

'We began this company with the hope of bringing people together around ambitious work, and seeing how far we could push ourselves and one another. To have our first production embraced with such enthusiasm has been enormously encouraging. We're deeply grateful to everyone who's joined us so far, and thrilled to have four more nights to share the work.' - Alexander Steele Zonjic

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

In a house shaped by loss, Johannes Rosmer and Rebecca West dare to imagine a future free from the beliefs and obligations of the past. Their desire for change draws them into a confrontation with guilt, political loyalties, and the consequences of their own influence over one another.

Written in 1886, Rosmersholm speaks urgently to a present marked by political division and an uncertain future. Where do we place our faith when inherited convictions no longer hold? How do we reckon with what our desires have cost? And can we ever be certain enough to act?

'Ibsen gives these enormous questions a deeply personal reality. The characters are trying to make new meanings of their lives, while living with the consequences of what they've desired most. Their arguments feel like our own internal debates as we face our futures: what can I believe in, what am I responsible for, and how can I be sure?' - Zonjic

With audiences gathered close to the performers, the production draws on candlelight, live voices, and strong argument to bring the struggle between private desire and public conviction into immediate focus.

THE ENSEMBLE

Featuring Cesare Scarpone, Siona Gareau-Brennan, Spencer Lord, Nathan Kay, Elijah Silva, and Reece Braaten, with support from Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes and Andrea Vela, the team's experience spans film, television, and theatre.

The cast's stage credits include some of Vancouver's leading theatres: the Arts Club, Bard on the Beach, and most notably, Gateway Theatre and Théâtre la Seizième, where Nathan Kay and Siona Gareau-Brennan recently earned respective Outstanding Performance Jessie Award nominations.

Cesare Scarpone, with numerous credits across film and television, appears alongside Spencer Lord, known most notably for his work on HBO's The Last of Us and CBC's Heartland, who makes his stage debut.

Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes, known for her work on the Hallmark Channel and most recently, UpTV's Blue Skies, serves as co-producer and designer, while Reece Braaten and Andrea Vela join fresh from New Image College for their first professional engagements in Vancouver.

ABOUT COMPANY RESEARCH

Company Research is an artist-led, ensemble-based experiment in collaboration, centred on the actor, the action, and the empty space. They pursue the possibilities of an immediate theatre: a shared experience that asks performers and audiences to go further, to risk uncertainty, to encounter each other in person, and to wrestle with what's there.

Their work explores the relationship between process and performance, sustained by two shared, restless questions: How good can we make this? How good can we make each other?

Challenging the promises of celebrity, commercial success, and proximity to an industry centre, they locate artistic possibility wherever people commit to making good work and pushing one another further. At the heart of that pursuit is a commitment to serving a local audience: to making theatre that offers their community a place to gather, question, experience, and engage.

EXTENDED PERFORMANCE INFORMATION

ROSMERSHOLM

By Henrik Ibsen

Adapted and directed by Alexander Steele Zonjic

Original run: November 12-29, 2026 - SOLD OUT

Additional performances:

Thursday, December 3 - 8:00 p.m.

Friday, December 4 - 8:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 5 - 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, December 6 - 8:00 p.m.

Location: Mount Pleasant, Vancouver. Exact address provided to ticket holders in their confirmation email.

Tickets: $35 CAD plus $2.50 booking fee

Running time: Approximately 100 minutes, without intermission.

Accessibility: The venue is reached by two flights of stairs. There is no elevator or wheelchair access. Please contact the company with accessibility questions before booking.

The race is on for the Vancouver Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 BE MORE CHILL xoxo film & TV theatre co. 29% 2 THE PRODUCERS Theatre in the Country 23% 3 KIMBERLY AKIMBO Arts Club Theatre Company 13% 4 DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID Theatre Under the Stars 13% 5 AVENUE Q Metro Theatre 9% Best Play 1 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Arts Club Theatre Company 21% 2 CITYSONG Jericho Arts Center 11% 3 THE TRUTH AND DARERS Ginko & Co. Theatre Collective 10% 4 MACBETH Bard on the Beach 8% 5 BAREFOOT IN THE PARK Peninsula Productions 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Arts Club Theatre Company 21% 2 Theatre in the Country 18% 3 xoxo film & TV theatre co. 15% 4 Theatre Under the Stars 11% 5 Raincity Theatre 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Megan Battad - BE MORE CHILL xoxo film & TV theatre co. 18% 2 Jacob Brand - THE PRODUCERS Theatre in the Country 12% 3 Garrett Kidd - BE MORE CHILL xoxo film & TV theatre co. 12% 4 Lisa Horner - KIMBERLY AKIMBO Arts Club Theatre Company 9% 5 Rachel Angco - THE MAD ONES Sherwood Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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