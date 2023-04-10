Preview: FRIDA KAHLO: THE IMMERSIVE BIOGRAPHY Comes To Vancouver Next Month!

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Frida Kahlo's Life Story Comes to Life in an Immersive Biographical Exhibition!

Apr. 10, 2023  

Another immersive experience is set to debut in Vancouver next month. This time highlighting the life of the famous Mexican painter, Frida Kahlo. Presented by Tandem Productions and co-created by the Frida Kahlo Corporation and Layers of Reality comes an immersive biographical exhibition to remember!

From May 3rd to July 23rd, the world's only official exhibition on Frida Kahlo will take place at the PNE Agrodome in Vancouver, BC. Entitled, Frida Kahlo: The Immersive Biography, the exhibition will showcase the painter's life and artistry through seven transformational spaces with an optional virtual reality (VR) experience. Instead of presenting recreations of the artist's work, the immersive biography will utilize a range of media to tell her story. From historical photographs to original films presented in digital environments complemented with artistic installations, the creators of the exhibit hope to really capture her life as much as they can within the exhibition space.

Photo Credit: Frida Kahlo Corporation

As a Mexico native, self-taught painter from the early 1900s, Frida Kahlo was known for her self-portraits as well as her depiction of her experience with chronic pain throughout her works. Often incorporating nature and artifacts of Mexico in her paintings, Kahlo also frequently explored aspects of Mexican society such as post colonialism, identity, race, and class in her art style.

Photo Credit: Frida Kahlo Corporation

The goal of the exhibition is to, "create a space that represents her in an authentic, genuine, and comprehensive manner, incorporating diverse sources of information," as said by Beatriz Alvarado (COO and Head of Global Trends of the Frida Kahlo Corporation). With the exhibition being a success in Spain and across Europe, the exhibit has also toured the US and made its Canadian debut in Montreal last year. Don't miss this opportunity to see it in Vancouver next month, tickets are available at the link below!

Frida Kahlo: THE IMMERSIVE BIOGRAPHY will open at the PNE Agrodome in Vancouver, BC on May 3rd, 2023. Tickets start at Child: $30 and Adult $40 (plus applicable taxes and fee), with discounts available for students, children, and families. VIP tickets and virtual reality add-ons are also available for guests interested in delving deeper into Kahlo's world. General public tickets go on sale at 10 am PDT on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at TicketLeader.ca. For more information, please visit Click Here.

Top Photo Credit: Frida Kahlo Corporation




