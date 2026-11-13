Pivot Theatre to Host Cabaret Fundraiser OUR FAVOURITE THINGS in Vancouver

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The show is a fundraiser for Pivot Theatre's upcoming season.

On December 5, Pivot Theatre is presenting a new variety show, 'Our Favourite Things – A Pivot Theatre Cabaret Fundraiser' at Progress Lab in East Vancouver. Featuring Pivot alumni and friends, this show marks Pivot's inaugural holiday fundraiser event.

The holidays bring the chance for people to get together with their loved ones, and Pivot's growing family of alumni are ready to entertain. 'Our Favourite Things' introduces past Pivot performers and special guests as they present their favourite sketches, songs, and monologues. Numbers range from musical theatre to jazz, comedy to drama, and original works.

'After a very challenging year for everyone, it's time to have some fun,' Pivot's artistic director Kayt Roth says. 'We love to perform in front of an audience, and what better way than to put on an entertaining night for our patrons, while raising money for Pivot Theatre at the same time.'

The show features performers well known throughout Metro Vancouver, including Abigail Walkner, Becky Oben, Daryl Hutchings, Gabriele Good, Kassandra Sison, Kathryn du Crôs, Kayt Roth, Mark 'Sparky' MacDonald, Mersiha Mušović, Michelle Stanley, Monika Curman, Sophia Radford, Tony Fletcher, and more. A silent auction is also included, featuring donations from Arts Club Theatre Company, Attitude Candle Co., Cacao et. Co., Hotel Willo, Metro Theatre, and The Rhythm Room.

EVENT DETAILS

Show: 'Our Favourite Things – A Pivot Theatre Cabaret Fundraiser'

Presented by: Pivot Theatre (https://www.pivottheatre.ca/)

Date: December 5, 2026 (7:30pm)

Location: Progress Lab 1422 (1422 William Street, Vancouver, BC V5L 2P7)

Tickets: $25 - $45 through TicketOwl or at the door (https://tinyurl.com/4juzc37y)

ABOUT PIVOT THEATRE

Pivot Theatre is an award-winning theatre company first formed in 2020. With past productions including 'My Blue Heaven', 'Perfect Arrangement', 'Moonglow', and 'Waiting for the Parade', Pivot shows explore issues faced by women, the elderly, and the LGBTQ+ communities, all while providing a safer space for artists to create. For more information about Pivot Theatre or 'Our Favourite Things', please email Kayt Roth at hq@pivottheatre.ca. Pivot Theatre can be followed on Facebook ( ) and on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/pivottheatre/).

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