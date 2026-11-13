My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Mark Thomson to Perform Stand Up Hour BARBARIAN FEAST at China Cloud Studios
The performance will take place on Friday, December 11, 2026.
Mark Thomson will present his stand-up comedy show, Barbarian Feast, at China Cloud Studios in Vancouver, BC, on Friday, December 11, from 8 PM to 9:30 PM.
Comedian Mark Thomson is a gay ex-evangelical who loves a cream filled pastry. And he is doing an hour of stand up. Fresh off of Just For Laughs New Faces, Mark is ready to share his hour with Vancouver. After spending 8 years in Chicago crafting his comedic sensibility - full of church kid musings, gay hallucinations, and frequent reminders that being teased is his favourite love language, Barbarian Feast is a mix of self-help, friendly crowd work, and irreverent story telling.
Mark got his start as a weekly performer at Chicago's iO Theater and The Second City. He has since performed standup across the US and Canada including alongside comedy icons Kate Berlant, Beth Stelling, Steph Tolev, and Caitlin Peluffo. In 2026, he was named a New Face of Standup at the prestigious Just For Laughs festival in Montreal and he was featured on the New Wave of Standup at Just For Laughs Vancouver. He has three TV tapings on CBC and OUTtv, has been featured on CBC's Laugh Out Loud radio, was recently on the cover of the Georgia Straight, and he has headlined the Vancouver is Funny Festival and the Winnipeg Comedy Festival.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
42nd Street
Gateway Theatre (12/10-1/02)
|
Songs for a New World
Minoru Chapel (11/13-11/14)
|
Broadway in Victoria presents HADESTOWN, January 12-17, 2027
Royal Theatre (1/12-1/17)
|
Lunenburg
Deep Cove Shaw Theatre (11/12-11/28)
|
COCK by Mike Bartlett
Revue Stage and Studio Theatre (11/26-12/13) PHOTOS
|
Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors
Lindsay Family Stage at Granville Island (10/22-11/15)
|
Equus
Performance Works (11/18-11/22) PHOTOS
|
The Reluctant Princess & Her Extraordinary Band of Pirates
Anvil Theatre (3/19-3/21)
|
Jack and the Beanstalk
Massey Theatre (12/31-1/03)
|
Sword in the Stone
Presentation House THeatre (12/11-1/03)