Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Vancouver Awards

Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Tamara Jaune - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country 38%

Julie Murphy - CATS - Theatre Under the Stars 15%

Shelley Stewart Hunt - GUYS & DOLLS - Arts Club Theatre Company 10%

Melissa Turpin - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Align Entertainment 9%

Julie Tomaino - ELF: THE MUSICAL - Arts Club Theatre Company 9%

Halia Hirniak - MOONGLOW - Pivot Theatre 8%

Nicol Spinola - PARADE - Raincity Theatre 7%

Julie Tomaino - JERSEY BOYS - Arts Club Theatre Company 5%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Maureen Robertson - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country 36%

Donnie Tejani - CATS - Theatre Under the Stars 22%

Jenna Lee - CAMP GONEAWAY - Ragamuffin Productions 21%

Jolane Houle - FATHER TARTUFFE - AN INDIGENOUS MISADVENTURE - Arts Club Theatre Company 13%

Brenda Storzuk - MOONGLOW - Pivot Theatre 4%

The Ensemble - MOONGLOW - Pivot Theatre 4%

CS Fergusson-Vaux - RED VELVET - Arts Club Theatre Company 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Lauren Trotzuk - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country 42%

Sargil Tongol - CAMP GONEAWAY - Ragamuffin Productions 19%

Chad Matchette - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Align Entertainment 12%

Julie Tomaino - JERSEY BOYS - Arts Club Theatre Company 10%

Rachel Peake - RING OF FIRE - Arts Club Theatre Company 9%

Jill Raymond - MONSTER - Direct Theatre Collective 8%



Best Direction Of A Play

Stephen Drover - HAMLET - Bard on the Beach 31%

Roy surette - FATHER TARTUFFE - AN INDIGENOUS MISADVENTURE - Arts Club Theatre Company 26%

Omari Newton - RED VELVET - Arts Club Theatre Company 13%

Linda McRae - MOONGLOW - Pivot Theatre 10%

Katy Roth - ABOVEBOARD - North Van Community Players 9%

Miles Lavkulich - PLAY ON! - Vagabond Players 6%

Kayt Roth - ABOVE BOARD - North van community players 5%



Best Ensemble

ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country 35%

CATS - Theatre Under the Stars 17%

FATHER TARTUFFE - AN INDIGENOUS MISADVENTURE - Arts Club Theatre Company 10%

THE PLAY THE GOES WRONG - Metro Theatre 7%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Align Entertainment 7%

GUYS & DOLLS - Arts Club Theatre Company 5%

JERSEY BOYS - Arts Club Theatre Company 5%

MONSTER - Direct Theatre Collective 5%

ABOVE BOARD - North van community players 4%

PLAY ON! - Vagabond Players 3%

MOONGLOW - Pivot Theatre 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alex House - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country 39%

Alex Ross - CAMP GONEAWAY - Ragamuffin Productions 19%

Jillan White - FATHER TARTUFFE - AN INDIGENOUS MISADVENTURE - Arts Club Theatre Company 15%

Brad Trenaman - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Align Entertainment 9%

Keith S. Wood - THE PLAY THE GOES WRONG - Metro Theatre 8%

Robert Sondergaard - RING OF FIRE - Arts Club Theatre Company 5%

Kayt Roth - MOONGLOW - Pivot Theatre 5%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jayda Grant - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country 29%

Argel Monte de Ramos - CAMP GONEAWAY - Ragamuffin Productions 22%

John Arsenault - LEGALLY BLONDE - Fraser Valley Stage 12%

Kevin Woo - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Align Entertainment 11%

Eliza DeCastro - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre Under the Stars 9%

Florence Reiher - MONSTER - Direct Theatre Collective 7%

Ken Cormier - GUYS & DOLLS - Arts Club Theatre Company 5%

Steven Charles - RING OF FIRE - Arts Club Theatre Company 4%

Ken Cormier - JERSEY BOYS - Arts Club Theatre Company 3%



Best Musical

ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country 32%

CAMP GONEAWY - Ragamuffin Productions 15%

SPRING AWAKENING - Delta Players Theatre 12%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Align Entertainment 8%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre Under the Stars 7%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Arts Club Theatre Company 6%

ELF: THE MUSICAL - Arts Club Theatre Company 6%

PARADE - Raincity Theatre 5%

MONSTER - Direct Theatre Collective 5%

JERSEY BOYS - Arts Club Theatre Company 4%



Best New Play Or Musical

FATHER TARTUFFE - AN INDIGENOUS MISADVENTURE - Arts Club Theatre Company 37%

CAMP GONEAWAY - Ragamuffin Productions 35%

MONSTER - Direct Theatre Collective 28%



Best Performer In A Musical

Sarah Houghton - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country 12%

Janina Ferrer - CAMP GONEAWAY - Ragamuffin Productions 10%

Joyce Gillespie - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country 9%

Gabrielle Nebrida-Pépin - CAMP GONEAWAY - Ragamuffin Productions 9%

Tim Marron - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country 7%

Thailey Roberge - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre Under the Stars 7%

Sydney Garbet - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country 7%

Paula Higgins - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Align Entertainment 5%

Troy Banks - MONSTER - Direct Theatre Collective 4%

Lucas Gregory - ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country 4%

Madeleine Suddaby - GUYS & DOLLS - Arts Club Theatre Company 4%

Josh Epstein - GUYS AND DOLLS - Arts Club Theatre Company 4%

Jacob Woike - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Align Entertainment 4%

Josh Epstein - PARADE - Raincity Theatre 3%

Elliot Lazar - JERSEY BOYS - Arts Club Theatre Company 3%

Amy Gartner - MONSTER - Direct Theatre Collective 2%

Alexis Hope - MONSTER - Direct Theatre Collective 2%

Miranda MacDougal - PARADE - Raincity Theatre 1%

Blake Sartin - MONSTER - Direct Theatre Collective 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Samantha Hussey - FATHER TARTUFFE - AN INDIGENOUS MISADVENTURE - Arts Club Theatre Company 30%

Nadeem Phillip Umar Khitab - HAMLET - Bard on the Beach 29%

Kelsey Robertson - SCHOOL FOR SCANDAL - Stage 43 11%

Kassandra Sison - MOONGLOW - Pivot Theatre 10%

Kelsey Robertson - PLAY ON! - Vagabond Players 8%

Mark MacDonald - ABOVE BOARD - North van community players 7%

Val Dearden - MOONGLOW - Pivot Theatre 6%



Best Play

FATHER TARTUFFE – AN INDIGENOUS MISADVENTURE - Arts Club Theatre Company 19%

GUYS AND DOLLS - Arts Club Theatre 17%

THE PLAY THE GOES WRONG - Deep Cove 15%

HAMLET - Bard on the Beach 14%

JERSEY BOYS - Arts Club Theatre 13%

ABOVE BOARD - North van community players 7%

MOONGLOW - Pivot Theatre 6%

PLAY ON! - Vagabond Players 4%

RED VELVET - Arts Club Theatre Company 3%

GIRL IN THE GOLDFISH BOWL - Between Shifts Theatre 3%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

JJ Penaranda - CAMP GONEAWAY - Ragamuffin Productions 22%

Scott Penner - GUYS & DOLLS - Arts Club Theatre Company 19%

Ted Robert's - FATHER TARTUFFE - AN INDIGENOUS MISADVENTURE - Arts Club Theatre Company 16%

Glen MacDonald - THE PLAY THE GOES WRONG - Metro Theatre 16%

Amir Ofek - SEXY LAUNDRY - Arts Club Theatre Company 10%

Patrick Rizzotti - RING OF FIRE - Arts Club Theatre Company 9%

Rob Raffin - ABOVE BOARD - North van community players 8%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

May Goddard - THE PLAY THE GOES WRONG - Metro Theatre 43%

Adam Beggs - CAMP GONEAWAY - Ragamuffin Productions 35%

Kayt Roth - ABOVE BOARD - North van community players 22%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Marija Danyluk - SCHOOL OF ROCK - Theatre Under the Stars 19%

Jason Sakaki - JERSEY BOYS - Arts Club Theatre Company 13%

Chris Adams - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Align Entertainment 12%

Tenaj Williams - GUYS & DOLLS - Arts Club Theatre Company 11%

Andrea Pizarro - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Align Entertainment 10%

Yasmin D'Oshun - MONSTER - Direct Theatre Collective 8%

Emily Matchette - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Align Entertainment 6%

Lauren Marshall - MONSTER - Direct Theatre Collective 6%

Stuart Barkley - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Align Entertainment 6%

Shriya Chamarty - MONSTER - Direct Theatre Collective 4%

Aerhyn Lau - MONSTER - Direct Theatre Collective 4%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Kate Besworth - HAMLET - Bard on the Beach 27%

Diego Arciniega - THE PLAY THE GOES WRONG - Metro Theatre 26%

Frankie Cottrell - FATHER TARTUFFE - AN INDIGENOUS MISADVENTURE - Arts Club Theatre Company 26%

Kassandra Sison - ABOVEBOARD - North van community players 10%

Serah Metpalli - MOONGLOW - Pivot Theatre 7%

Lucas Pearson - ABOVEBOARD - Hendry Hall 4%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ANASTASIA - Theatre in the Country 64%

CAMP GONEAWAY - Ragamuffin Productions 36%



Favorite Local Theatre

Theatre in the Country 32%

Arts Club Theatre Company 14%

Theatre Under the Stars 13%

Ragamuffin Productions 12%

Align Entertainment 5%

Hendry Hall 4%

Pivot Theatre 4%

Metro Theatre 4%

Direct Theatre Collective 3%

The Improv Centre 2%

Vagabond Players 2%

Bramble Theatre Collective 2%

Stage 43 1%

Neworld Theatre 1%

Green Thumb Theatre 1%



