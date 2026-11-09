My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Kirsten Wicklund and Peter Smida to Premiere HORSES WON'T FOLLOW at Vancouver's Firehall Arts Centre
Canadian dance artists and Ballet BC veterans will stage the new work from Wednesday to Saturday, with tickets starting at $25.
The Firehall Arts Centre will present the world premiere of Horses Won't Follow from Wednesday, December 9 to Saturday, December 12, 2026.
Canadian dance artists and Ballet BC veterans Kirsten Wicklund and Peter Smida unite their distinct yet integrated artistic voices to create a new, full evening of contemporary dance theatre, pushing both artists toward new thresholds, probing the limits of narrative, agency, and endurance.
In Horses Won't Follow, conceived and creatively led by Smida, five strangers arrive in a barren landscape suspended between reality and myth. It reveals no answers, only the fragile connection between those who inhabit it. As their pasts begin to dissolve, identities unravel, and the boundaries between one another become increasingly uncertain.
Smida's multidisciplinary practice encompasses movement, choreography, film and photography, while Wicklund brings extensive experience in contemporary performance, choreography, and artistic leadership.
'We are exploring a landscape inhabited by individuals caught somewhere between belonging and displacement,' says Smida. 'Working across dance, theatre and cinematic language, we're drawn to the fragile space between care and control, connection and isolation, and to what remains when the identities we rely on begin to fall away.'
Both Smida and Wicklund have longstanding connections to Vancouver's dance community – one that has helped shape them as performers, creators, and educators. This independent collaboration brings together those roots and the experience they have developed across Canada and Europe.
'Bringing our co-created work back to Vancouver, a city that holds the roots of our artistic development, is an extraordinary homecoming,' says Wicklund. 'We are thrilled to share this creation with the very community that shaped us, deepening enduring relationships, forging new connections, and hopefully igniting a sense of wonder in the next generation of artists and audiences.'
Donna Spencer, Firehall Arts Centre's Artistic Producer, adds, 'I am very excited for the Firehall to present the premiere performances of this new choreography and interdisciplinary work by Kirsten Wicklund and Peter Smida. Working with high calibre contemporary dance artists, they have created a world where identities unravel and connections become uncertain. The intimacy of the Firehall stage allows for this powerful creation to resonate and reverberate throughout the audience, stimulating thought and consideration in a way that only dance can achieve.'
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