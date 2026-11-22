"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Gateway Theatre to Stage 42ND STREET in Richmond This Holiday Season
the tap-dancing musical features Melissa Oei as Dorothy Brock and Madison Simms as Peggy Sawyer, with Charlie Gallant as Julian Marsh.
This holiday season, 42nd Street will run from December 10 to January 2, 2027 at Gateway Theatre. This Tony Award-Winning, tap-dancing musical features spectacular choreography, famous Broadway melodies, and Lower Mainland's best talent, directed and choreographed by Nicol Spinola, with music direction by Sean Baytun. With music by Harry Warren, lyrics by Al Dubin and a book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble, 42nd Street features iconic favourites including "We're in the Money" and "Lullaby of Broadway.
Peggy Sawyer is a small-town girl with big Broadway dreams. When she arrives in New York City, she lands her first role in a glitzy new musical. But just before opening night, Dorothy Brock, the show's leading lady, breaks her ankle, leaving the production in jeopardy. Suddenly, Peggy gets her chance to step into the spotlight. Will she rise to the occasion and get her big break?
'There's something incredibly exciting about seeing a whole ensemble of dancers moving in perfect time, with a live band bringing the music to life,' says Barbara Tomasic, Gateway Theatre's Executive Artistic Director. 'This is what makes 42nd Street so special. It's a big, celebratory Broadway musical that brings people together. You can bring someone who's never seen a musical and someone who knows every song, and both will get swept up in the joyfulness.'
The holiday season is a time for making memories and sharing special experiences. With tap-dancing musicals rarely seen on stage across Metro Vancouver, 42nd Street offers a special opportunity to experience the spectacle of Broadway close to home. Behind the dazzling performances is an incredible amount of detail, including more than 200 costumes, over 60 pairs of shoes, and over 2,000 lightbulbs illuminating the set. Whether it's a family tradition, an outing with friends or a special occasion, it's a memorable way to celebrate the season together.
CAST
Charlie Gallant* Julian Marsh | Melissa Oei* Dorothy Brock | Madison Simms Peggy Sawyer | Elizabeth Barrett* Maggie Jones | Danica Kobayashi Ann Reilly 'Anytime Annie'| Blake Sartin Billy Lawlor | Zak Stevens Abner Dillon | Abby Woodhouse Pat Denning | Tanner Zerr* Bert Barry | Jaren Guerreiro Andy Lee | Alyson Vance Lorraine Flemming, Ensemble | Colleen Zander Phyllis Dale, Ensemble | Oliver Blair Ensemble | Elliott Cheung Ensemble | Trista Davis Ensemble | Kaliyana Denham-Rohlicek Ensemble | Camille Griffiths Ensemble | Kadia Kindersley Ensemble | Darian Ngai Ensemble | Alison Wright Ensemble | Jacob Sirois Swing for Ensemble | Jordana Dominelli Swing for Ensemble
CREATIVE TEAM
Nicol Spinola* Director & Choreographer | Sean Bayntun Music Director | Alaia Hamer† Set & Props Designer | Donnie Tejani Costume Designer | Jonathan Kim† Lighting Designer | Kate De Lorme† Sound Designer | Angela Beaulieu* Stage Manager | Jenny Kim* Assistant Stage Manager | Lou Marshall Apprentice Stage Manager | Julia MacLean Associate Choreographer | Keairn Chesebro Assistant Music Director
* The participation of these artists is arranged by permission of Canadian Actors' Equity Association under the provision of the Dance•Opera•Theatre Policy (DOT).
† Indicated designers on this production are represented by the Associated Designers of Canada, IATSE Local AD659.
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