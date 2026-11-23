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The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

See a mistake? Please let us know here.

2026 BroadwayWorld Vancouver Awards - Current Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Madison Raybould - BE MORE CHILL - xoxo film & TV theatre co. 28%

Stef Delisimunovic - THE PRODUCERS - Theatre in the Country 27%

Nicol Spinola - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under the Stars 15%

Shelley Stewart Hunt - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Arts Club Theatre Company 10%

Jacq Smith - PIPPIN - Play On Words Productions 10%

Makayla Moore - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Align Entertainment 9%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Judy Cerney - BE MORE CHILL - xoxo film & TV theatre co. 18%

Kevin Kreisz - THE PRODUCERS - Theatre in the Country 15%

Donnie Tejani - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under the Stars 14%

Claire Turner - CITYSONG - Jericho Arts Center 9%

Alaia Hamer - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Arts Club Theatre Company 8%

Jessica Oostergo - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company 7%

Shannon Tauber - ANASTASIA - Gallery 7 Theatre 6%

Donnie Tejani - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Studio 58 5%

Kimberley Perkins - MACBETH - Bard in the Valley 5%

Stephanie Kong - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Arts Club Theatre Company 4%

Christine Reimer - SISTER ACT - Theatre Under the Stars 4%

Cath de la Rambelje - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Peninsula Productions 3%

Joy-Ann Lee - MISERY - Stage 43 1%

Kimberley Perkins - MIRACLE ON 34TH STREET - Gallery 7 Theatre 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Simone Nathalia - BE MORE CHILL - xoxo film & TV theatre co. 26%

Dann Wilhelm - THE PRODUCERS - Theatre in the Country 25%

Nicol Spinola - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under the Stars 14%

Ashlie Corcoran - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Arts Club Theatre Company 13%

Peter Jorgensen - SISTER ACT - Theatre Under the Stars 11%

Thomas Schultes - THE MAD ONES - Sherwood Theatre 11%

Best Direction Of A Play

Josh Epstein - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company 29%

Arthi Chandra - THE TRUTH AND DARERS - Ginko & Co. Theatre Collective 14%

Joan Bryans - CITYSONG - Jericho Arts Center 11%

Angela Bell - MISERY - Stage 43 8%

John Cousins - THE ROOMMATE - Deep Cove Stage Society 7%

Melanie White - DOCTOR FAUSTUS - Rough Magic Theatre 6%

Anna Morten - ALL WE HAVE - Shayla Lazenby 6%

Julianne Christie - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Peninsula Productions 6%

Kayt Roth - THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Pivot Theatre 5%

Samantha Alexandra - THE BIRDS AND THE BEES - Vagabond Players Club 5%

Kayt Roth - WAITING FOR THE PARADE - Pivot Theatre 3%

Best Ensemble

BE MORE CHILL - xoxo film & TV theatre co. 25%

THE PRODUCERS - Theatre in the Country 18%

CITYSONG - Jericho Arts Center 10%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company 9%

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under the Stars 8%

SISTER ACT - Theatre Under the Stars 8%

COME FROM AWAY - Arts Club Theatre Company 7%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - North Vancouver Community Players 3%

CREEPY CRAWLY CABARET - Bug’s Backyard Theatre 3%

THE ROOMMATE - Deep Cove Stage Society 3%

THE BIRDS AND THE BEES - Vagabond Players Club 2%

WAITING FOR THE PARADE - Pivot Theatre 1%

HOUSE OF FOLK - Firehall Arts Centre 1%

MAINSTAGE ENSEMBLE - The Improv Centre 1%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Morgan Da Silva-Rolph - BE MORE CHILL - xoxo film & TV theatre co. 22%

Alex House - THE PRODUCERS - Theatre in the Country 21%

Sophie Tang - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company 11%

Jono Kim - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under the Stars 10%

Sam Cheng - CITYSONG - Jericho Arts Center 9%

Itai Erdal - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Arts Club Theatre Company 8%

Ben Paul - SISTER ACT - Theatre Under the Stars 8%

Angela Bell - MISERY - Stage 43 4%

Kayt Roth - WAITING FOR THE PARADE - Pivot Theatre 4%

Sophie Tang - OLIVER! - Gateway Theatre 3%

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Taylor Mckee - BE MORE CHILL - xoxo film & TV theatre co. 28%

Tamara Croft - THE PRODUCERS - Theatre in the Country 24%

Caitlin Hayes - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Arts Club Theatre Company 15%

Brent Hughes - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under the Stars 12%

Sean Bayntun - SISTER ACT - Theatre Under the Stars 10%

Taylor Mckee - THE MAD ONES - Sherwood Theatre 9%

Adrian Glynn McMorran - YOU’RE JUST A PLACE THAT I KNOW - Arts Club Theatre Company 2%

Best Musical

BE MORE CHILL - xoxo film & TV theatre co. 29%

THE PRODUCERS - Theatre in the Country 22%

KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Arts Club Theatre Company 13%

DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under the Stars 13%

AVENUE Q - Metro Theatre 9%

THE MAD ONES - Sherwood Theatre 9%

ANASTASIA - Gallery 7 Theatre 5%

Best New Play Or Musical

ON NATIVE LAND - The Cultch 22%

THE TRUTH AND DARERS - Ginko & Co. Theatre Collective 18%

YOU’RE JUST A PLACE THAT I KNOW - Arts Club Theatre Company 17%

SINGERS IN A SMOKY ROOM - First Impressions Theatre 17%

THE GRAVEYARD GIRLS - Bramble Theatre Collective 10%

ALL WE HAVE - Shayla Lazenby 10%

HOUSE OF FOLK - Firehall Arts Centre 4%

EXPLORATION BLANK - The Improv Centre 2%

Best Performer In A Musical

Megan Battad - BE MORE CHILL - xoxo film & TV theatre co. 18%

Garrett Kidd - BE MORE CHILL - xoxo film & TV theatre co. 12%

Jacob Brand - THE PRODUCERS - Theatre in the Country 12%

Lisa Horner - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Arts Club Theatre Company 8%

Rachel Angco - THE MAD ONES - Sherwood Theatre 8%

Kat Reynolds - SISTER ACT - Theatre Under the Stars 7%

Madison Simms - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under the Stars 7%

Cecilly Day - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under the Stars 6%

Madison Simms - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Royal City Musical Theatre 6%

Quinn Churchill - BE MORE CHILL - xoxo film & TV theatre co. 6%

Mackenzie Claus - THE PRODUCERS - Theatre in the Country 5%

Matthew McCarthy - THE PRODUCERS - Theatre in the Country 5%

Best Performer In A Play

Angella Cody - THE TRUTH AND DARERS - Ginko & Co. Theatre Collective 14%

Zander Eke - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company 11%

Kate Malcic - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Peninsula Productions 11%

Kim Little - CITYSONG - Jericho Arts Center 11%

Dann Wilhelm - MISERY - Stage 43 9%

Andrew Mcnee - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company 8%

Michelle Stanley - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - North Vancouver Community Players 6%

Monika Curman - THE ROOMMATE - Deep Cove Stage Society 6%

Halle Galloway - DOCTOR FAUSTUS - Rough Magic Theatre 5%

Alaina Holland - MISERY - Stage 43 5%

Synthia Yusuf - WILDWOMAN - Gateway Theatre 5%

Genevieve Fleming - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company 3%

Sophia Radford - WAITING FOR THE PARADE - Pivot Theatre 2%

Harrison MacDonald - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Peninsula Productions 2%

Scott Bellis - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company 2%

Gabriela Good - WAITING FOR THE PARADE - Pivot Theatre 1%

Praneet Akilla - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company 1%

Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company 21%

CITYSONG - Jericho Arts Center 10%

THE TRUTH AND DARERS - Ginko & Co. Theatre Collective 10%

MACBETH - Bard on the Beach 8%

BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Peninsula Productions 7%

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - North Vancouver Community Players 6%

ALL WE HAVE - Shayla Lazenby 5%

THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES - Pivot Theatre 5%

WILDWOMAN - Gateway Theatre 5%

DOCTOR FAUSTUS - Rough Magic Theatre 5%

THE ROOMMATE - Deep Cove Stage Society 4%

ANNE - Gallery 7 Theatre 4%

MISERY - Stage 43 3%

GOBLIN OEDIPUS - Bard on the Beach 3%

GLORY - Gallery 7 Theatre 2%

WAITING FOR THE PARADE - Pivot Theatre 2%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Dann Wilhelm and Reg Parks - THE PRODUCERS - Theatre in the Country 23%

JJ Peñaranda - BE MORE CHILL - xoxo film & TV theatre co. 19%

Ryan Cormack - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company 14%

Ryan Cormack - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under the Stars 10%

Pam Johnson - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Arts Club Theatre Company 8%

Ryan Cormack - SISTER ACT - Theatre Under the Stars 7%

Andrew Potts - ANASTASIA - Gallery 7 Theatre 5%

Scott Penner - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Arts Club Theatre Company 5%

Madison Willoughby - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Peninsula Productions 4%

Ryan Cormack - OLIVER! - Gateway Theatre 4%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Shaurya Kanwar - BE MORE CHILL - xoxo film & TV theatre co. 27%

Anton Lipovetsky - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company 23%

Josh Osborne - CITYSONG - Jericho Arts Center 13%

Brad Danyluk - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under the Stars 11%

Brad Danyluk - SISTER ACT - Theatre Under the Stars 9%

Mark 'Sparky' MacDonald - 'AT THE MOUNTAINS OF MADNESS' AND 'THE THING FROM ANOTHER WORLD' - Pivot Theatre 8%

Colleen Kelly - MISERY - Stage 43 7%

Kayt Roth - WAITING FOR THE PARADE - Pivot Theatre 3%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Eric Timuss - BE MORE CHILL - xoxo film & TV theatre co. 22%

Joaquín Little - DISNEY'S FROZEN - Arts Club Theatre Company 13%

Andrew Bezuk-Greig - THE PRODUCERS - Theatre in the Country 11%

Patrick Arnott - THE PRODUCERS - Theatre in the Country 9%

Alyson Vance - SISTER ACT - Theatre Under the Stars 9%

Madison Raybould - THE MAD ONES - Sherwood Theatre 7%

Sophie McKenzie - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under the Stars 6%

Steffanie Davis - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Arts Club Theatre Company 6%

Joyce Gillespie - THE PRODUCERS - Theatre in the Country 6%

Garrett Kidd - ANASTASIA - Gallery 7 Theatre 5%

Tanner Zerr - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under the Stars 2%

Tanner Zerr - OLIVER! - Gateway Theatre 2%

Pier Francisco Marchi - DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID - Theatre Under the Stars 2%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Zander Eke - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company 11%

Steffanie Davis - THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - Bard on the Beach 10%

Dann Wilhelm - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Peninsula Productions 8%

Lauren Jane Ross - CITYSONG - Jericho Arts Center 8%

Argel Monte de Ramos - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company 8%

Thane Buckingham - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Vagabond Players Club 8%

Abigail Walkner - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Vagabond Players Club 7%

Loughran MacLeod - DOCTOR FAUSTUS - Rough Magic Theatre 6%

Alex Bloor - CITYSONG - Jericho Arts Center 5%

Rebecca MacDonald - ALL WE HAVE - Shayla Lazenby 5%

Bob Frazer - RUNNING WILDE - United Players of Vancouver 5%

Andrew McNee - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company 4%

Kellie Ogmundson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Arts Club Theatre Company 4%

Claire DeBruyn - CITYSONG - Jericho Arts Center 3%

Eileen Rothe - BAREFOOT IN THE PARK - Peninsula Productions 3%

Livia Cohen - WAITING FOR THE PARADE - Pivot Theatre 3%

Jono Klassen - CITYSONG - Jericho Arts Center 1%

Favorite Local Theatre

Arts Club Theatre Company 21%

Theatre in the Country 18%

xoxo film & TV theatre co. 15%

Theatre Under the Stars 11%

Bug’s Backyard Theatre 6%

Raincity Theatre 6%

Deep Cove Stage Society 6%

Sherwood Theatre 5%

Stage 43 3%

Vagabond Players Club 3%

The Improv Centre 2%

Pivot Theatre 2%

Peninsula Productions 1%

The race is on for the Vancouver Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 BE MORE CHILL xoxo film & TV theatre co. 29% 2 THE PRODUCERS Theatre in the Country 22% 3 KIMBERLY AKIMBO Arts Club Theatre Company 13% 4 DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID Theatre Under the Stars 13% 5 AVENUE Q Metro Theatre 9% Best Play 1 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Arts Club Theatre Company 21% 2 CITYSONG Jericho Arts Center 10% 3 THE TRUTH AND DARERS Ginko & Co. Theatre Collective 10% 4 MACBETH Bard on the Beach 8% 5 BAREFOOT IN THE PARK Peninsula Productions 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Arts Club Theatre Company 21% 2 Theatre in the Country 18% 3 xoxo film & TV theatre co. 15% 4 Theatre Under the Stars 11% 5 Bug’s Backyard Theatre 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Megan Battad - BE MORE CHILL xoxo film & TV theatre co. 18% 2 Garrett Kidd - BE MORE CHILL xoxo film & TV theatre co. 12% 3 Jacob Brand - THE PRODUCERS Theatre in the Country 12% 4 Lisa Horner - KIMBERLY AKIMBO Arts Club Theatre Company 8% 5 Rachel Angco - THE MAD ONES Sherwood Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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