Feature: GMMTV NEXT: GENERATION HAPPY Reveals 2027 Lineup

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GMMTV unveiled 35 upcoming series and two special projects during its GMMTV NEXT: GENERATION HAPPY presentation on November 3, 2026, at Union Hall in Bangkok. The Thai entertainment company introduced a lineup spanning girls' love (GL), boys' love (BL), romance, action, and fantasy, along with adaptations of popular Korean and Japanese productions.

Thai GL and BL dramas have attracted audiences well beyond Thailand, with actors building international followings through their series, music, and fan events.GMMTV has produced popular BL and GL series such as 2gether and Pluto, while developing on-screen partnerships that have continued across multiple projects. Its latest presentation brought back established pairings, introduced new couples, and featured actors taking on roles outside the genres audiences have come to associate them with.

Among the announcements were Lost in Your Eyes, starring Namtan Tipnaree and Film Rachanun, and MY BEAUTIFUL ENEMY, which reunites Jan Ployshompoo and JingJing Yu. The company also revealed several BL ensemble productions, Thai adaptations of ITAEWON CLASS and HiGH & LOW, and a Thai-language production of the Broadway musical DEAR EVAN HANSEN.

Namtan Tipnaree Weerawatnodom and Film Rachanun Mahawan will reunite in Lost in Your Eyes, a romantic action drama directed by Fon Kanittha. The two actresses first starred opposite each other in 2024's Pluto before joining the cast of the ensemble GL series Girl Rules. They were also announced as the leads of Her last year. Their latest project takes them into a story involving a secret organization, a protection assignment, and a relationship neither character expects.

Namtan Tipnaree (Left) and Film Rachanun (Right) in Lost In Your Eyes. Photo Courtesy of GMMTV.

Namtan plays Plum, an agent working for a secret organization where personal attachments are forbidden. Initially hired to protect Yada (Pock Piyathida Mittiraroch), Plum soon finds herself responsible for Yada's secretary, Mild (Film), as well. Yada insists on keeping Mild safe but refuses to explain why she is in danger. As Plum and Mild grow closer, Plum faces the challenge of balancing her assignment with her feelings for the woman she has been asked to protect. The cast also includes Jamie Juthapich Indrajundra and Tuck Napassakorn Mittiraroch, who plays Yada's husband, Prabda. Tuck and Pock are also married in real life.

(Left to Right): Jamie Juthapich, Namtan Tipnaree, and Film Rachanun. Photo Courtesy of GMMTV.

Jan Ployshompoo Supasap and JingJing Yu have another GL series on the way with MY BEAUTIFUL ENEMY, following their first leading project together, Enemies with Benefits, earlier this year. Based on the novel For Her by KWONAE, the romantic comedy follows Vir (Jan), a successful perfumer whose latest fragrance receives a harsh online review from celebrity model Yara (JingJing). Their disagreement affects Yara's career, eventually leading her to work as Vir's assistant for three months. The first-look trailer plays out partly like a perfume commercial, with the characters occasionally speaking directly to the camera.

The new series gives Jan and JingJing a different relationship to explore after playing workplace rivals who secretly become involved in Enemies with Benefits. In a previous interview with BroadwayWorld, the actresses discussed their experience filming the series and how they approached their characters. MY BEAUTIFUL ENEMY also stars Piploy Kanyarat Ruangrung and Parn Nachcha Chuedang, whose characters appear to have a romantic storyline of their own, judging by a brief scene in the trailer.

Jan Ployshompoo (Left) and JingJing Yu (Right) in MY BEAUTIFUL ENEMY. Photo Courtesy of GMMTV.

Another new pairing comes from Safety Flirt, a workplace romantic comedy starring Nycha Nuttanicha Dungwattanawanich and Prim Chanikarn Tangkabodee. The project marks Nycha's first GL series following her move to GMMTV. She plays Suki, an engineer who catches the attention of Jira (Prim), a new secretary at the company. Their relationship develops in a workplace where office and factory employees don't always get along. The trailer ends with a humorous scene in which Suki and Jira share a kiss behind a one-way mirror, while three unsuspecting coworkers, including Piploy's character, use the other side to check their appearances. Realizing they can't be seen, Suki and Jira laugh before leaning in for another kiss.

(Left to Right): New Thitipoom, Nycha Nuttanicha, Prim Chanikarn, AJ Chanyapol, and Piploy Kanyarat in Safety Flirt. Photo Courtesy of GMMTV.

Be Mine brings together four GL couples in a romantic comedy adapted from a collection of novels by Khun Phuying. Emi Thasorn and Bonnie Pattraphus lead one of the stories, alongside Kapook Ploynira and Ciize Rutricha, Sangt Sillapintr and Acare Chompoopuntip, and Yoghurt Yosita and Pang Sabsima. The first-look trailer introduces different relationships involving fake dating, workplace romance, and former lovers finding their way back to each other. For Emi and Bonnie, who previously starred together in Us, the project also brings a change in their on-screen dynamic, with Emi's character appearing to take the lead in pursuing Bonnie's character this time around.

The Cast of Be Mine. Photo Courtesy of GMMTV.

The remaining GL announcements included Cherish, starring Milk Pansa and Love Pattranite, and Beyond You, led by View Benyapa and Mim Rattanawadee alongside Jan Ployshompoo. Pahn Pathitta and Fond Natticha will star in Kiss Me, Stranger, while Waifah Chanitsiri and Tonkhao Nontakarn will lead Above Her Class. GMMTV also presented an updated preview of Love's Echoes, a previously announced project now starring Jaoying Krongkwan and Mewnich Nannaphas.

Several of GMMTV's upcoming BL series bring multiple established pairings into the same production. The HALO features Gemini Norawit and Fourth Nattawat, Pond Naravit and Phuwin Tangsakyuen, Perth Tanapon and Santa Pongsapak, and William Jakrapatr and Est Supha. The fantasy drama follows four angels living under a curse who encounter four humans with unusual abilities. Their relationships become part of the effort to break the curse, bringing eight actors from four familiar pairings into one story.

The Cast of The HALO. Photo Courtesy of GMMTV.

The Cast of The HALO. Photo Courtesy of GMMTV.

A SEASON TO REMEMBER brings together Earth Pirapat and Mix Sahaphap, Boun Noppanut and Prem Warut, and First Kanaphan and Khaotung Thanawat. Directed by Woon Songsak Mongkolthong, the period drama follows three brothers from a noble family, with each relationship unfolding through a different season. Another ensemble production, Boys 4 Moms, stars Tay Tawan and New Thitipoom, Jimmy Jitaraphol and Sea Tawinan, Force Jiratchapong and Book Kasidet, and Junior Panachai and Mark Jiruntanin. Based on interconnected novels by RIBBINBO, the romantic comedy follows four longtime friends who meet every Sunday to catch up on their lives, even as their relationships and family circumstances begin to change.

The Cast of A SEASON TO REMEMBER. Photo Courtesy of GMMTV.

Other returning partnerships include Off Jumpol and Gun Atthaphan in Saran Wants You! and Krist Perawat and Singto Prachaya in Your Eyes, My Ears, a supernatural romance involving two characters with different abilities to communicate with spirits. Tay and New will also star in Pineapple Leaf Blade, directed by Anucha Boonyawatana. Adapted from a forthcoming novel inspired by the experiences of Thai agricultural workers in Hawaii, the series follows two young men whose relationship develops as they face exploitation and difficult working conditions far from home.

Beyond its GL and BL productions, GMMTV is developing Thai adaptations of popular Korean and Japanese stories, including ITAEWON CLASS THAI EDITION. Based on the webtoon by Kwang Jin and the 2020 South Korean television drama starring Park Seo-joon, the Thai version will feature Sky Wongravee, Nycha Nuttanicha, Film Rachanun, and veteran actress Nok Sinjai. The original story follows a young man who builds a restaurant business while challenging a powerful company responsible for injustices in his past.

The Cast of ITAEWON CLASS THAI EDITION. Photo Courtesy of GMMTV.

The Thai adaptation will retain the central premise while introducing changes to the characters. According to Kakao Entertainment, one notable difference involves Chairman Jang Dae-hee, the male antagonist from the original Korean series, who will be reimagined as a female character. Nok Sinjai is set to play the female chairwoman in the Thai version. The story has previously been adapted for television in Japan as Roppongi Class and in Taiwan as Fired Up!, with the Thai production becoming its latest international version.

Japan's HiGH & LOW franchise is also receiving a Thai adaptation with HiGH & LOW Born to Be High, developed through a collaboration involving HI-AX, GMMTV, and Parbdee Tawesuk. First introduced in Japan in 2015, the franchise has expanded across television, film, music, and live performances. The Thai production features an ensemble cast including Tay Tawan, Off Jumpol, Win Metawin, Nanon Korapat, Sky Wongravee, Nani Hirunkit, and Pond Naravit. Previously announced in 2025, the project returned to this year's presentation with additional promotional material.

The Cast of HiGH & LOW Born to Be High. Photo Courtesy of GMMTV.

Another Korean story being adapted by GMMTV is The Spooky Love Tale, based on the webtoon The Spooky Love Tale of Gongchan Seol by YSE. First announced as part of GMMTV's 2026 lineup, the supernatural romantic comedy stars Mark Pakin and Ohm Thipakorn, alongside Sing Harit and Chimon Wachirawit, with Tossaporn Riantong directing. The story follows a horror novelist whose fictional ghosts begin haunting another man, bringing the two characters together. Other adaptations featured in the presentation included Shooting Stars and Pie and the 7 Witches, the latter based on Miki Yoshikawa's Japanese manga Yamada-kun and the Seven Witches.

GMMTV's announcements also extended beyond television with DEAR EVAN HANSEN THAILAND, a Thai-language production of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical. Produced in collaboration with The Showhopper, the staging will star William Jakrapatr, a member of the Thai boy group LYKN, in the title role. Written by Steven Levenson, with music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, the musical follows a socially anxious teenager who becomes caught in a misunderstanding after a classmate dies by suicide. As Evan's lies grow, he finds himself receiving the attention and acceptance he has long wanted while struggling with the consequences of his actions.

William Jakrapatr in DEAR EVAN HANSEN THAILAND. Photo Courtesy of GMMTV.

Another special project is VAMP, a supernatural series developed in collaboration with MDA Entertainment. Mike Pirat will direct and star alongside Prim Chanikarn, Ohm Pawat, Mint Thishar, Piploy Kanyarat, Ohm Thitiwat, and Poon Mitpakdee. The vampire-themed production brings together performers from different parts of the Thai entertainment industry, with Mike taking on responsibilities both in front of and behind the camera.

The November presentation offered a broad look at GMMTV's upcoming productions, from established GL and BL pairings to international adaptations and a Broadway musical. Several projects also place familiar actors in different settings, including Film Rachanun's roles in both Lost in Your Eyes and ITAEWON CLASS THAI EDITION, and William Jakrapatr's appearances in The HALO and DEAR EVAN HANSEN THAILAND. While premiere dates for many of the series have yet to be announced, the lineup gives audiences plenty to follow as GMMTV prepares its next wave of productions.

Top Photo Credit: GMMTV

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