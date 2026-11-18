"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
EnChor to Present Christmas Concert with Sweet Scarlet Benefiting Greater Vancouver Food Bank
The afternoon features familiar carols, singalongs, and a appearance by Santa Claus alongside pianist Stephen Smith.
EnChor continues its 20th anniversary season with An EnChor Christmas, a relaxed, light-hearted afternoon of seasonal music for the whole family. The concert takes place Saturday, December 12 at 4pm at Pacific Spirit United Church in Vancouver, with special guests Sweet Scarlet, Vancouver's award-winning treble a cappella ensemble.
Under the direction of Artistic Director Dr. Morna Edmundson, C.M., EnChor will present a festive program of familiar carols, seasonal favourites and performances by smaller vocal and instrumental groups from within the choir. Pianist Stephen Smith joins the celebration, and audience members will have opportunities to lend their voices to favourite singalong carols. Santa Claus will also make a special appearance!
“Christmas is a time for people to connect with familiar melodies of their past,” says Edmundson. “This year, we'll be singing two Bing Crosby hits, Snow and I'm Dreaming of a White Christmas, alongside singalongs such as Away in a Manger, Joy to the World and more.”
A highlight of the afternoon will be the return of Sweet Scarlet, whose vibrant performances blend classical choral roots with contemporary energy. The six-member ensemble recently earned two gold medals at the World Choir Games in Sweden, adding to international honours that include first place in the Chamber Choir category at the 2023 International Choral Kathaumixw.
Admission is free, with EnChor and Sweet Scarlet joining forces to support the Greater Vancouver Food Bank. This year, the fundraising goal is $8,000. Concert attendees are encouraged to donate through the online giving link provided below. No tickets are required.
Following the performance, audience members are invited to stay for festive treats and drinks, continuing EnChor's tradition of bringing singers and audiences together in celebration of the season.
An EnChor Christmas
Saturday, December 12, 2026 at 4pm
Pacific Spirit United Church
2195 West 45th Avenue, Vancouver
Admission: Free – no tickets required. Help reach the $8,000 fundraising goal for the Greater Vancouver Food Bank.
Concert information: https://enchor.ca/concert/an-enchor-christmas/
Food Bank donations: https://bit.ly/EnChorChristmas2026
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