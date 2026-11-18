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EnChor continues its 20th anniversary season with An EnChor Christmas, a relaxed, light-hearted afternoon of seasonal music for the whole family. The concert takes place Saturday, December 12 at 4pm at Pacific Spirit United Church in Vancouver, with special guests Sweet Scarlet, Vancouver's award-winning treble a cappella ensemble.

Under the direction of Artistic Director Dr. Morna Edmundson, C.M., EnChor will present a festive program of familiar carols, seasonal favourites and performances by smaller vocal and instrumental groups from within the choir. Pianist Stephen Smith joins the celebration, and audience members will have opportunities to lend their voices to favourite singalong carols. Santa Claus will also make a special appearance!

“Christmas is a time for people to connect with familiar melodies of their past,” says Edmundson. “This year, we'll be singing two Bing Crosby hits, Snow and I'm Dreaming of a White Christmas, alongside singalongs such as Away in a Manger, Joy to the World and more.”

A highlight of the afternoon will be the return of Sweet Scarlet, whose vibrant performances blend classical choral roots with contemporary energy. The six-member ensemble recently earned two gold medals at the World Choir Games in Sweden, adding to international honours that include first place in the Chamber Choir category at the 2023 International Choral Kathaumixw.

Admission is free, with EnChor and Sweet Scarlet joining forces to support the Greater Vancouver Food Bank. This year, the fundraising goal is $8,000. Concert attendees are encouraged to donate through the online giving link provided below. No tickets are required.

Following the performance, audience members are invited to stay for festive treats and drinks, continuing EnChor's tradition of bringing singers and audiences together in celebration of the season.

An EnChor Christmas

Saturday, December 12, 2026 at 4pm

Pacific Spirit United Church

2195 West 45th Avenue, Vancouver

Admission: Free – no tickets required. Help reach the $8,000 fundraising goal for the Greater Vancouver Food Bank.

Concert information: https://enchor.ca/concert/an-enchor-christmas/

Food Bank donations: https://bit.ly/EnChorChristmas2026

The race is on for the Vancouver Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 BE MORE CHILL xoxo film & TV theatre co. 30% 2 THE PRODUCERS Theatre in the Country 20% 3 KIMBERLY AKIMBO Arts Club Theatre Company 14% 4 DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID Theatre Under the Stars 13% 5 AVENUE Q Metro Theatre 9% Best Play 1 THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Arts Club Theatre Company 21% 2 THE TRUTH AND DARERS Ginko & Co. Theatre Collective 10% 3 CITYSONG Jericho Arts Center 10% 4 BAREFOOT IN THE PARK Peninsula Productions 8% 5 MACBETH Bard on the Beach 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Arts Club Theatre Company 21% 2 Theatre in the Country 15% 3 xoxo film & TV theatre co. 15% 4 Theatre Under the Stars 11% 5 Bug’s Backyard Theatre 6% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Megan Battad - BE MORE CHILL xoxo film & TV theatre co. 19% 2 Garrett Kidd - BE MORE CHILL xoxo film & TV theatre co. 12% 3 Jacob Brand - THE PRODUCERS Theatre in the Country 9% 4 Lisa Horner - KIMBERLY AKIMBO Arts Club Theatre Company 9% 5 Rachel Angco - THE MAD ONES Sherwood Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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