ELF: THE MUSICAL to Return to Arts Club Theatre Company's Stanley BFL CANADA Stage This Holiday Season

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Join Buddy the Elf on his expedition from the North Pole to New York City in ELF: THE MUSICAL at the Arts Club Theatre Company's Stanley BFL CANADA Stage. Directed by Stephen Drover, this heartwarming holiday favourite runs November 12–December 27.

Buddy doesn't fit in with the other elves at the North Pole—and no wonder, since it turns out he's human! Now he's on a mission to find his birth family in New York City and discover his true identity. But what's an elf to do when he learns his dad is on the naughty list and his little sister doesn't even believe in Santa? Frolic in this holiday romp full of heart and humour as it returns for another 'Sparklejollytwinklejingley' time.

'Audiences loved the joy, charm and humour of Elf: The Musical when we produced this show in 2023, and we are delighted to have this holiday favourite return to the Stanley BFL CANADA Stage,' said Ashile Corcoran, the Arts Club's Artistic Director. 'Our incredibly talented creative team is returning for this production, along with a few new surprises, including Oliver Kadar as Buddy. This is the kind of show we love putting on during the holiday season—Elf's message of belonging, kindness, and the courage to embrace who you are will resonate with our audiences.'

The Arts Club's production of Elf: The Musical features 20 cast members, including understudies, a 10-member strong children's chorus, and seven musicians.

Elf: The Musical is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

CAST

Meghan Anderssen (Deb/Ensemble), Joel Bakajika (Ensemble), Scott Bellis (Mr. Greenway/ Macy's Santa/Souvlaki Guy/Ensemble/Understudy for Santa), Curtis Brown (Matthews/Ensemble), Nora Cowan (Michelle Hobbs*), Sharon Crandall (Emily Hobbs), Daniel Curalli (Swing), Paige Fraser (Jovie), Shannon Hanbury (Ensemble/Understudy for Jovie), Hannah Henney (Ensemble/Understudy for Deb/Ensemble), Tiana Jung (Newscaster/Ensemble), Oliver Kadar (Buddy), Joaquín Little (Chadwick/Ensemble/Understudy for Buddy), Kate Malcic (Swing), Argel Monte de Ramos (Manager/Ensemble), Tom Pickett (Santa), Jyla Robinson (Mrs. Claus/Ensemble/Understudy for Emily Hobbs), Vicente Sandoval (Ensemble/Understudy for Manager/Ensemble), Leanne Uy (Michelle Hobbs*), Andrew Wheeler (Walter Hobbs)

*Actors alternate in this role

CHILDREN'S CHORUS*

Rocket Barnetson, Adriana Buvyer, Kona Cameron, Franny Chong, Perla De Leon, Miles Haggis, Elle Hanson, Leila Kakar, Olivia Lin, Quinlan McDonald

*Actors alternate in the chorus

MUSICIANS

Ken Cormier (Conductor/Keyboard 1), Martin Fisk (Drums/Percussion), Jim Hopson (Trombone), Angus Kellett (Associate Music Director/Keyboard 2), Michael Kim (Trumpet), Ellen Marple (Substitute Trombone), Sasha Niechoda (Keyboard 3), Ingrid Stitt (Saxophone)

CREATIVE TEAM

Stephen Drover (Director), Julie Tomaino (Choreographer), Lyndsey Britten (Associate Choreographer), Ken Cormier (Music Director), Brian G. Ball (Set Designer), Christine Reimer (Costume Designer), Itai Erdal (Lighting Designer), Rick Colhoun (Sound Designer), Sam Jeffery (Intimacy & Fight Director), Arturo Del Rio Bello (Assistant Director), Shannon Hanbury (Dance Captain), Liz King (Stage Manager), Geoff Jones (Assistant Stage Manager), Jenna Bigmore (Apprentice Stage Manager), Jessica Bournival (Occasional Stage Manager), Brynna Drummond (Child Supervisor), Rose Fulker (Child Supervisor)

SHOWTIMES + SPECIAL PERFORMANCES

Evenings: Tue–Wed, 7 PM; Thu–Sat, 7:30 PM

Matinees: Wed , 1 PM; Sat, 1:30 PM; Sun, 2 PM

Holiday Schedule: Thu, Dec 24, 1 PM; Sun, Dec 27, 8 PM

Talkback Tuesday Performance: Tue, Dec 1, 7 PM

VocalEye Performances: Sun, Dec 6, 2 PM

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