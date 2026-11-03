Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
David Rabe's AN EARLY HISTORY OF FIRE to Stage Immersive Run in Vancouver
The limited engagement is 13 performances only, in an intimate, creative space: Counterlight Studio, November 18-29, 2026.
David Rabe's An Early History of Fire, a Counterlight and Railtown Lab production, is a raw, funny coming-of-age story by the Tony Award-winning playwright, runs November 18-29, 2026 in a new immersive staging in Vancouver's Railtown District - performed live by seven of the city's most compelling actors, unfiltered and just feet from the audience. The limited engagement is 13 performances only, in an intimate, creative space: Counterlight Studio.
The production is an immersive theatre experience unlike any other in Vancouver: seven professional actors with screen credits including Godzilla, Percy Jackson and the Olympians, Tron: Ares, Maid and Loudermilk perform live, unfiltered and just feet from the audience, in an intimate theatre space where the line between the story and the characters living it disappears.
Set in 1962 Midwestern America on the cusp of cultural revolution, An Early History of Fire follows Danny, a young man defined by working-class pride, childhood friendships and a father who cannot let go, who falls for Karen, a free-spirited young woman whose ideas challenge everything he thought he knew about love, loyalty and identity. Love, sex, ambition, class and identity become battlegrounds - questions as urgent for a generation of young Vancouverites today as they were in 1962.
The cast features Eric Keenleyside (Pop), who began at the Stratford Festival and brings nearly 50 years on stage and screen; Gabriel Drake (Terry), who has performed at London's National Theatre; Jelena Milinkovic (Shirley), known for Maid and A Million Little Things, making her stage debut; Aaron Paul Stewart (Benji) of Tron: Ares; Liv Rian (Karen); Julian Nelson (Jake); and Alexander J. Skinner (Danny).
Counterlight Studio is a new multidisciplinary creative space in the heart of Railtown: built so that performance feels immediate, immersive and alive. An Early History of Fire runs November 18-29, 2026 at Counterlight Studio, Railtown District, Vancouver. The exclusive venue address is provided with booking confirmation.
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