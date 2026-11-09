DISNEY ON ICE JUMP IN! to Skate into Vancouver's Pacific Coliseum with Over 50 Disney Characters

NEW! Vancouver Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vancouver & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Disney On Ice is bringing a new production to Vancouver. Disney On Ice presents Jump In! will skate into the Pacific Coliseum at the PNE from November 25-29, 2026.

The adventure begins with the tap on the Magical MousePad, ushering families on a journey through Disney stories featuring over 50 characters. The production showcases world-class figure skating, high-flying aerial acrobatics, dazzling special effects, engaging interactive moments, and enchanting music.

As an added bonus, fans can arrive early to ring in the season as Olaf explores different holiday traditions during Olaf's Festive Preshow. Audiences can sing along with his best friends, Elsa and Anna, and celebrate the true meaning of friendship and family with the Frozen trio. The preshow is included with the show ticket.

Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy use the Magical MousePad to journey into the heart of Disney tales. Audiences navigate the high seas of Moana 2 and the world of Inside Out 2, as new characters from these films come to the ice for the first time. Stitch fixes a glitch as mayhem ensues across the ice, and the production visits the metropolis of Zootopia, the icy realms of Frozen, the playful universe of Toy Story, and the world of Colombia with the Madrigal family in Encanto. Ariel, Jasmine, Rapunzel, and Tiana appear in a parade of Disney princesses.

Show Highlights Include

Disney Characters – Over 50 Disney characters in one show.

New Characters – Disney On Ice presents Jump In! is the only place audiences can see Anxiety alongside Joy, Sadness, Disgust, Anger, and Fear from Inside Out 2, as well as multiple new characters from Moana 2.

Favourite Disney Songs – Audiences can sing along to Disney's catalog, including 'Let It Go' from Frozen, 'Try Everything' from Zootopia, 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' from Encanto, 'Get Lost' from Moana 2, and more.

World-Class Figure Skating – Skaters bring Disney magic to life with performances and choreography.

Aerial Acrobatics – High-flying performers soar above the ice with aerial stunts. Princess Ariel soars above the ice to 'Kiss the Girl,' and Rapunzel's golden hair is brought to life by flowing aerial silks as she and Flynn Rider perform an aerial routine.

Interactive Elements – Mickey and Friends welcome the audience to explore Disney stories through the Magical MousePad, dancing the 'Hoedown Throwdown' with Toy Story's Woody, Jessie, and Buzz Lightyear, and helping Officer Judy Hopps track down Nick Wilde as he hides beneath the giant orange traffic cones of Zootopia.

Event Details

When:

Wednesday, November 25 7:00 PM

Thursday, November 26 7:00 PM

Friday, November 27 7:00 PM

Saturday, November 28 11:00 AM, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Sunday, November 29 11:00 AM & 3:00 PM

Where: Pacific Coliseum – 100 N Renfrew Street, Vancouver, BC V5K 4W3

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased online at Ticketleader.ca.

Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone