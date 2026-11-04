Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Company Research to Present Henrik Ibsen's ROSMERSHOLM as Inaugural Production
The production runs November 12 to 29 in a private performance space, with Spencer Lord making his stage debut alongside Nathan Kay and Siona Gareau-Brennan.
Company Research is introducing its inaugural production, Rosmersholm, adapted and directed by Alexander Steele Zonjic. Running November 12-29, 2026, this intimate, candlelit staging brings Ibsen's psychological drama to a private performance space in Mount Pleasant.
In a house shaped by loss, Johannes Rosmer and Rebecca West dare to imagine a future free from the beliefs and obligations of the past. Their desire for change draws them into a confrontation with guilt, political loyalties, and the consequences of their own influence over one another.
Written in 1886, Rosmersholm speaks urgently to a present marked by political division and an uncertain future. Where do we place our faith when inherited convictions no longer hold? How do we reckon with what our desires have cost? And can we ever be certain enough to act?
With audiences gathered close to the performers, the production draws on candlelight, live voices, and strong argument to bring the struggle between private desire and public conviction into immediate focus.
Featuring Cesare Scarpone, Siona Gareau-Brennan, Spencer Lord, Nathan Kay, Elijah Silva, Reece Braaten, and with support from Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes, and Andrea Vela, the team's experience spans film, television, and theatre. The cast's stage credits include our city's finest theatres: the Arts Club, Bard on the Beach, and Théâtre la Seizième. There, Nathan Kay and Siona Gareau-Brennan recently earned respective Outstanding Performance Jessie award nominations. Cesare Scarpone, with numerous credits across film and television, leads alongside Spencer Lord, known most notably for his work on HBO's The Last of Us and CBC's Heartland, who makes his stage debut. Pascal Lamothe-Kipnes, known for her work on the Hallmark Channel and most recently, UpTV's Blue Skies, serves as co-producer and designer, while Reece Braaten and Andrea Vela join fresh from New Image College for their first professional engagements in Vancouver.
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