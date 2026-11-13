CHRISTMAS WITH CHOR LEONI To Perform At St. Andrew's-Wesley United

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Chor Leoni brings tidings of comfort and joy this holiday season with its annual holiday concert, Christmas with Chor Leoni, on December 17-19, 2026 at St. Andrew's-Wesley United (1022 Nelson St). Set in the glowing warmth of one of Vancouver's most striking historic venues, this beloved holiday tradition returns with classic carols, dazzling new arrangements, and appearances from favourite guest musicians.

“Each year, Christmas with Chor Leoni welcomes Vancouver into a space full of light, hope, and the warmth of our choral tradition,” says Chor Leoni Artistic Director Erick Lichte. “In this 80-minute concert, Chor Leoni brings audiences together through music that sparkles, soothes, and instills the spirit of the season in deep and joyous ways. This concert is our gift to a community which shows us so much love all year long.”

Christmas with Chor Leoni will see Chor Leoni joined by numerous musical guests, including Fusion Handbell Choir, making their first appearance with Chor Leoni and playing for about half an hour before each concert. Also featured are pianists Tina Chang and Karen Lee-Morang, harpist Vivian Chen, violinist Cameron Wilson, guitarist Keith Sinclair, and percussionist Katie Rife.

Among the concert's world premieres is a new arrangement of the Basque carol Gabriel's Message by Portland-based indie musician Lily Breshears. Breshears returned to the original text of this ancient carol, which tells the story of the angel Gabriel's visitation to Mary, to create a new singing translation. The result is a fiery tour de force for harpist Vivian Chen and the choir.

“This haunting carol has now been turned into a more complex story,” adds Lichte. “Lily has captured Mary's emotional world as she accepts the news that she is to be God's handmaiden. The fullness of this Biblical story is realized for our 21st century ears in this amazing new arrangement.”

At the heart of the concert is a set of winter pieces that evoke the stillness of a cold winter's night, with lighting that transforms St. Andrew's-Wesley into a glowing immersive space. Nicholas Ryan Kelly's Cold Moon, the “anti-Christmas carol” premiered by Chor Leoni at Christmas in 2022, returns completely reworked with handbell choir, harp, and violin. It is paired with Ēriks Ešenvalds' Stars, for which the handbell choir will play tuned wine glasses. The program also includes Laura Jekabson's Kalado, a Latvian Wassail song, David Maddux's arrangement of It's The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year, and a festive Jingle Bells arranged by Keith Sinclair.

Also featured are a number of beloved carols, including John Rutter's Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day, Dan Forrest's arrangement of Angels We Have Heard On High, Shawn Kirchner's Brightest and Best, the world premiere of Keith Sinclair's arrangement of the Barenaked Ladies' take on God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen, and the evening's closing candlelit Silent Night.

Performances will run December 17, 2026 at 7:30pm, December 18, 2026 at 5pm & 8pm and December 19, 2026 at 2pm, 5pm & 8pm. at St. Andrew's-Wesley United, 1022 Nelson St., Vancouver. Ticket Prices: $20-$78.75. 35 and Under ticket pricing available. For tickets and information, visit chorleoni.org

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