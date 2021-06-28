Blind Tiger Invites Participants From All Over BC for THE WELCOME 2021

In their most ambitious and far-reaching Welcome to date, this summer Blind Tiger Comedy is inviting hundreds of people from communities that are underrepresented in comedy to try classes for the first time completely free of charge. Effective immediately, people who are interested in trying improv or sketch comedy classes may register for free if they:

Self-identify as Black, Indigenous and/or a Person of Colour;

Are transgender, gender fluid and/or gender non-binary;

Are over the age of 50; and/or

Live outside of British Columbia's largest urban centres (specifically, live outside of Greater Vancouver, Greater Victoria, Kelowna, Nanaimo and Kamloops).

This is another initiative by Blind Tiger Comedy in their active efforts to create space for marginalized voices in comedy. Now in it's third year, The Welcome inclusion initiative began with 2019's edition which welcomed people who identify as women, trans and/or femme to try their first comedy class, whilst 2020's online edition invited Black, Indigenous and/or People of Colour to try comedy. Blind Tiger Comedy has additional ongoing outreach efforts which include Diversity Scholarships (which has awarded more than $60,000 in scholarships to people of colour, LGBTQ+ students, and differently abled students since 2019), Financial Aid Scholarship, Women-Trans-Femme Nights, and POC Nights have all sought to bring more voices to comedy.

Welcome classes can be taken online through Blind Tiger Comedy's Digital Comedy School or in-person through their new safety-first Fresh Air classes (check out more information on Fresh Air here: www.blindtigercomedy.ca/classes#fresh)

To register:

1. Check out which class you are interested in at our website: http://www.blindtigercomedy.ca/classes (if you're new to improv, we recommend Intro 1. If you're interested in comedy writing, we recommend Sketch 1.)

2. Fill out the quick and easy five-question checklist form.

3. Our amazing General Manager Sasha Mark (sasha@blindtigercomedy.ca) will be in touch within two business days to confirm your spot and answer any questions you may have.

The Welcome is about welcoming new faces to the school. First time registrants who currently reside in B.C. only. All spots are first-come, first-serve.

The Welcome 2021

Read more about The Welcome and Blind Tiger Comedy's other inclusion initiatives and scholarship opportunities at http://blindtigercomedy.ca/inclusion

Available Classes run on multiple days and schedules throughout the summer - all courses can be found at www.blindtigercomedy.ca/classes

Questions and registration: Sasha Mark (General Manager) sasha@blindtigercomedy.ca