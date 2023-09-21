YOUNG, GIFTED, & BLACK Returns For Fifth Season at Theatre Peckham

Young, Gifted & Black is back, celebrating its fifth anniversary at South London's Theatre Peckham, from 1st October, with a season of theatre, music, film and poetry. Championing the voices and work of London's best young Black British talent.

CEO/Artistic Director, Suzann McLean MBE, said "As we celebrate the fifth year of Young, Gifted & Black, this programme offers more than just a night at the theatre; rather an experience that goes beyond the stage, a celebration of the arts, a platform for cultural insight, and an opportunity for learning and growth."

Curator Jamel Alatise said "Young, Gifted & Black focuses on performance, poetry, and progressive activities and discussions that foster understanding, skill development, and community connection. The themes of connection, community, and empathy take centre stage, inviting audiences to explore and engage with the diverse stories and perspectives on offer."

The season opens with the launch of a Photography Exhibition - Contemporary Creatives by the talented Alex Galloway. Capturing the breadth of young creatives contributing to the cultural landscape of South London and beyond. The exhibition will be accompanied by a Q&A session with renowned photographer Liz Johnson Artur providing an opportunity to gain insight into the world of visual storytelling and the power of photography as a medium.

Live theatre performances will feature the highly anticipated return of I Love Acting But f*** the Industry. This compelling production, written, directed and produced by the dynamic duo Faisal Dacosta and Raphel Famotibe, follows the journey of three South London actors as they navigate the challenges of the post-pandemic acting industry. The play explores friendship, mental health, and the pursuit of dreams in a rapidly changing world.

Accompanying the live theatre performances are two captivating plays. Bystanders by Tamara James Dickson is a dark comedy and thriller that delves into themes of love and loss through the lens of Caribbean spirituality. This thought-provoking story pays homage to spiritual practices across the African diaspora. Roll Your Sleeves With Eve by Shamila Sulaiman takes audiences to the year 2050, with a celebrity chef named Eve. Set against a dystopian backdrop, this romantic comedy-drama offers a unique perspective on love, fame, and the complexities of human connection.

A range of workshops run throughout the season for those eager to deepen their learning in the arts. A walk-and-talk workshop with photographer Alex Galloway provides a unique opportunity to understand the essence of photography and gain practical insights. Tamara James Dickson will lead a Special Effects Practical Workshop, offering participants a chance to explore the technical aspects of creating captivating theatrical moments. Additionally, Shamila Sulaiman will guide aspiring playwrights through a Playwriting Workshop, nurturing their creativity and storytelling skills.

The Scratch Night: Young Writers and Creators showcase will feature fifteen-minute snapshots of new plays in the making. Scratch Night champions the voices of young people through innovative storytelling, centering on the social and political world we live in today.

Poetry Night - The Things That Make Us will highlight the power of poetry to engage, educate, and empower. This inspiring event runs in partnership with Poetic Unity and the Black Cultural Archives, supporting young people's mental health, personal development, and community cohesion. This special Young Gifted & Black edition will be in support of artists with Sickle Cell disease.

Furthermore, the season will feature a film night titled Perspectives Across Diaspora. Here we will showcase the exciting work of young Black British filmmakers to celebrate the diversity of stories and perspectives within the African diaspora. And Black in Music, a music night to platform some of the finest talent making moves in the music industry. This vibrant and energetic event promises to be a night of celebration and incredible music.

The season will end with a brand new play The Farm written and directed by South East London's Abi Falase. This adaptation of the George Orwell classic Animal Farm is an important piece of theatre set in a contemporary dystopian world. 18 powerful young actors from Theatre Peckham's Rep Company bring this animalistic play about the corruption of power to life.

Theatre Peckham invites audiences to join them on this remarkable journey of creativity and discovery. Young, Gifted & Black 2023 is a testament to the powerful voice of young Black creatives and their drive to penetrate the wider arts scene in London. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this transformative experience.

For more information and to book tickets, please visit www.theatrepeckham.co.uk or contact comms@theatrepeckham.co.uk.