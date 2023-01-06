Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

YOU ARE GOING TO DIE Comes to VAULT Festival in March

Performances run Tuesday 14th – Sunday 19th March 2023.

Jan. 06, 2023  
YOU ARE GOING TO DIE Comes to VAULT Festival in March

The creator of the award-winning THIS IS NOT CULTURALLY SIGNIFICANT will bring a brand-new surreal meditation to VAULT Festival to caution us all of our impending annihilation. Performed entirely naked, Adam Scott-Rowley's YOU ARE GOING TO DIE is a nail-biting descent into the loneliness, pain and existential anxiety of our time.

Audiences should prepare to brace themselves for a shared purge, as this show illuminates the darkest corners of the human psyche, kindles compassion in the most unlikely of places, and encourages us to re-emerge from these depths together with kindness and humility. Funny and darkly surreal, the arresting piece explores the awe-inspiring unlikelihood of our existence and encourages people to zoom out of their daily lives to consider the amazing perspective that we are all alive and sharing this beautiful planet together. Peppered with intense moments, the audience will always be brought back from the darkness with humour, humility, and vulnerability.

In this unique performance, Scott-Rowley uses nudity to form a genuine presence with the audience by creating an extremely vulnerable performance. This practice frames vulnerability as an attitude rather than a state, and considers it a strength, not a weakness. Vulnerability is about opening up to our experience non-judgmentally with acceptance and bravery, rather than hiding away or distracting ourselves from what we feel is confronting or anxiety-inducing.

The show will explore spiritual concepts such as no-self, as well as aspects of masculinity, queerness, and the solidity of identity. Characters and emotions will be deconstructed live in front of the audience, showing the unusual closeness of extreme emotions such as joy and sorrow, pain and ecstasy, and hatred and love.

Adam Scott-Rowley comments, What with the wars, pandemics, Brexit, thirteen years of Tory brutality, and the planet burning up, I thought it might be the right time to don my birthday suit and create another show for you. Let's all come together for a shared purge and awakening to find some hope and humour in this desperate existence we've grown to consider normal.




BRITAINS GOT TALENTs Magical Bones Will Bring National Tour to Swindon Photo
BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT's Magical Bones Will Bring National Tour to Swindon
After making it to the final and coming second in Britain's Got Talent: Ultimate Magician in December, Magical Bones is set to embark on a national tour from March 2023 with the show he premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe last year. He will be bringing a set of powerful illusions, intertwined with great stories, beautiful music, lots of laughter and of course, his trademark coolest break-dancing moves.
Gavin Stanley Brings The Music Of Billy Fury Home To Liverpool This Month Photo
Gavin Stanley Brings The Music Of Billy Fury Home To Liverpool This Month
Billy Fury is still regarded as the UK's premiere Rock'n'Roll star. With James Dean looks and a voice which could switch easily between raucous rocker and velvet smooth big balladeer, Fury has very often been lauded with the title 'The UK's blonde Elvis'.
Photos: First Look at the Cast of WAY OLD FRIENDS DO at Birmingham Rep Photo
Photos: First Look at the Cast of WAY OLD FRIENDS DO at Birmingham Rep
Birmingham Rep and James Seabright have released a set of first look photos featuring the full cast of Ian Hallard’s brand new play, The Way Old Friends Do, which receives its world premiere at The Rep from 17 Feb – 4 Mar 2023.
Full Cast & Creative Team Announced for Revival of DNA at The New Wolsey Theatre Photo
Full Cast & Creative Team Announced for Revival of DNA at The New Wolsey Theatre
The New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich has announced the full cast and creative team for their upcoming new production of Dennis Kelly’s acclaimed play DNA, which will run at the venue from 2-9 February 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


IRRELEVANT Announced At Seven Dials Playhouse, 9- 28 January 2023IRRELEVANT Announced At Seven Dials Playhouse, 9- 28 January 2023
January 6, 2023

4 Le Gallienne Theatre Company in association  with Seven Dials Playhouse presents  the world premiere of Irrelevant, Monday 9th- Saturday 28th January 2023.
Philharmonia Orchestra Announces Second Half of First Year's Residency at Cromwell PlacePhilharmonia Orchestra Announces Second Half of First Year's Residency at Cromwell Place
January 6, 2023

Following a successful collaboration during London Art Week and the first four concerts of the residency from  September to November 2022, the Philharmonia and Cromwell Place have announced the programme for the second half of the residency from January - June  2023.  Members of the Philharmonia have formed ensembles and selected music to reflect the themes of the changing exhibitions at Cromwell Place.
NOUGHTS & CROSSES Returns To The Belgrade This MonthNOUGHTS & CROSSES Returns To The Belgrade This Month
January 6, 2023

Pilot Theatre will be returning to Coventry this month with their award-winning 2019 production of Sabrina Mahfouz's exciting adaptation of Malorie Blackman's critically acclaimed young adult novel of first love in a dangerous fictional dystopia. Noughts & Crosses will play at The Belgrade from Tuesday 24 – Saturday 28 January, with a press performance on Tuesday 24 January.
YOU ARE GOING TO DIE Comes to VAULT Festival in MarchYOU ARE GOING TO DIE Comes to VAULT Festival in March
January 6, 2023

The creator of the award-winning THIS IS NOT CULTURALLY SIGNIFICANT will bring a brand-new surreal meditation to VAULT Festival to caution us all of our impending annihilation.  Performed entirely naked, Adam Scott-Rowley’s YOU ARE GOING TO DIE is a nail-biting descent into the loneliness, pain and existential anxiety of our time. 
Rebecca Thornhill and Evelyn Hoskins Will Lead GYPSY at The Mill at Sonning TheatreRebecca Thornhill and Evelyn Hoskins Will Lead GYPSY at The Mill at Sonning Theatre
January 6, 2023

Rebecca Thornhill will star as Mama Rose and Evelyn Hoskins will play her daughter Louise in 'Gypsy' at The Mill at Sonning Theatre, running from 24 May - 15 July, 2023.
share