YES QUEENS Head to King's Head Theatre

Performances are on the last Saturday of every month.

Jan. 12, 2023  
Improv royalty Yes Queens are heading to King's Head Theatre for a new residency, with tickets now on sale for all dates up to April. Some of the best comedy-improvisers in the UK, the Yes Queens will star at London's oldest pub theatre on the last Saturday of every month, for what promise to be stellar nights of raucous fun and ingenious invention. Featuring top UK impro talent from Olivier Award-winning productions such as Showstopper! The Improvised Musical, Austentatious and Mischief Theatre, Yes Queens is interactive theatre at its best, with the audience playing a key role in a night of games, scenes, sketches and songs - all improvised from the audience's suggestions.

Launched at the Boulevard Theatre in 2019, the royal line ups have delighted audiences all over the country from Birmingham to Brighton, Manchester to Suffolk. Between them, the Queens have also had multiple appearances on, and written for, BAFTA Award-winning television and radio shows including In My Skin, People Just Do Nothing and Mongrels (BBC 3); The Goes Wrong Show (BBC 1); Man Down and Sally4Eva (Channel 4); I'm Sorry I Haven't A Clue, Trodd En Bratt, Sarah Millican's Support Group and The News Quiz (Radio 4).

They also regularly perform with top improvisation groups and shows, including Comedy Store Players, Paul Merton's Impro Chums, Whose Line Is It Anyway? Live, Hooplah, The Nursery, The Free Association, The Committee, and Grand Theft Impro.

Each show features impro games, scenes and songs with the Yes Queens - all renowned for their quick witted, no holds barred creativity - the perfect recipe for a great Saturday night out.

Performances

Saturday 28th January, 10pm Featuring Sarah-Louise Young, Amy Cooke-Hodgson, Monica Gaga, Charlie Russell, pianist Duncan Walsh-Atkins

Saturday 25th February, 10pm Featuring Susan Harrison, Nell Mooney, Maria Peters, Suki Webster, pianist Jordan Clarke

Saturday 25th March, 10pm Featuring Heather Urquhart, Ali James, Helen Foster, Jinni Lyons, pianist Nicola Chang




