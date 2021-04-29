Worldwide David Hockney Digital Artwork on View in Times Square, London, Seoul and Tokyo

A new video work by David Hockney, one of the world's most celebrated living artists, will be unveiled across a network of the world's most iconic outdoor video screens in London, New York, Seoul and Tokyo this May. The global collaboration, curated by Josef O'Connor, Founder and Artistic Director of CIRCA, an innovative new platform showcasing digital art in the public space, is in partnership with Times Square Arts' Midnight Moment program in New York, the world's largest, longest-running digital art exhibition, synchronized over 70 electronic billboards, COEX K-POP Square, the largest LED screen in Korea, and Yunika Vision in Japan.

David Hockney, said: "What does the world look like? We have to take time to see its beauty. That's what I hope my work will encourage people to do when they see it on the large screens."

The new video, titled Remember you cannot look at the sun or death for very long, will be shown every evening throughout the month of May at the following times and locations:

London: Piccadilly Lights, Europe's largest screen at 20:21BST

New York: Times Square across 70+ electronic billboards, at 23:57EST

Seoul: Coex K-POP Square LED screen at 20:21KST

Japan: Yunika Vision, Shinjuku at 09:00JST

Online via the CIRCA.ART website every evening at 20:21BST

In this worldwide display of unity, Hockney's animated sunrise offers a powerful symbol of hope and collaboration as many parts of the world awaken from lockdowns. In place of advertisements, members of the public living across these four cities are given the opportunity for a spontaneous encounter with Hockney's meditation on the arrival of spring. Created on the artist's iPad in Normandy, France, this global happening coincides with the release of Hockney's new book Spring Cannot Be Cancelled and his Royal Academy exhibition The Arrival of Spring, Normandy, 2020 on view 23 May to 26 September 2021.

A Time-Limited Poster by David Hockney is available to buy for £100 on the CIRCA website until 31 May 2021. Created especially in support of the #CIRCAECONOMY, which arises in response to our post-Covid world, 70% of the profits will be used to commission new culture and help support the creative community with the distribution of cash grants to artists and institutions. For more info, click here.

The CIRCA.ART website will stream Hockney's sunrise every evening at 20:21BST.

Audiences from around the world are encouraged to join in by uploading videos onto social media (#HOCKNEYCIRCA) of a real sunrise appearing in their local town or city. A selection of winners chosen by David Hockney will receive a free poster.

Jean Cooney, Director, Times Square Arts said: "We're proud to be a part of this international collaboration featuring one of the world's most renowned living artists advocating for hope and new horizons amidst the incredible uncertainty we face as a global society. This partnership across four countries marks the most expansive collaboration to date in Times Square's Midnight Moment program's nine-year history."

Josef O'Connor, Artistic Director, CIRCA, said: "There has never been a better time for this shining image of hope, which links people across borders and continents to celebrate the arrival of spring. We are especially grateful to David Hockney, a master in exploring the boundaries of new media, for allowing CIRCA to present his work in such a bold and democratic way, connecting Piccadilly Lights with screens all around the world."

Norman Rosenthal, Chairman of The CIRCA Council, added "I love the idea of sunrise at sunset. It's a profound idea."