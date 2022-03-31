World Renown Teacher to Deliver Summer Arts Workshops at Rose Bruford College UK and Online

London's Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance has assembled world-renowned Master Teachers to deliver Online Summer Master-Classes and Workshops in July and August 2022

The College, whose alumni include Gary Oldman, Sam Palladio, Lake Bell, and Andrew Wade, will be welcoming a host of important innovators and renowned educators who have developed their own pedagogy and training techniques and Master Teachers of Russian, British and American training methods for actors, directors, teachers and performers.

This summer all MasterClasses and Workshops will be delivered online via ZOOM, with a vast variety exciting courses to choose from. To view Courses on Line: www.bruford.ac.uk

Niamh Dowling, Head of Rose Bruford College's School of Performance:

"We are delighted to welcome this year's International master teachers and participants from all around the world to join the vibrant summer online community of master teachers, performers, students and researchers. The opportunity to work with so many extraordinary originators of practice is rare and an occasion not to be missed!"

The Summer Roundup of Guest Artist, Renown Teachers and innovators Include:

Lola Cohen Author of The Method Acting Exercises Handbook, brings the legacy of Lee Strasberg's Method, " Discover Lee Strasberg's Method Acting Technique " Rick Poole and Kathryn Gatley, " Introduction to Meisner Acting Technique The Legacy of Mary Overlie's SIX Viewpoints and Tracing its History with Sophia Treanor, "Six Viewpoints: Tracing the Lineage and Researching the Future of Performance" ,Micha Espinosa and Margaret Kemp " Fitzmaurice Voice Work "

Rose Bruford College Summer Online Masterclasses and Courses start from the July through August 2021 and range from one to two weeks.