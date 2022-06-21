World Premiere of JONNY FEATHERS THE ROCK AND ROLL PIGEON to be Presented at Park Theatre

Accompanied by original music and puppetry aplenty, the world premiere of Jonny Feathers the Rock and Roll Pigeon is heading to Park Theatre this autumn. It's the day of Jonny's big gig and he's all a flutter because he's lost his guitar. The audience joins Jonny on a hunt through Camden Town to find it as he retraces his steps and gains the help of Vicky the Vixen, Bale the Snail and many more friends along the way.

This fun-filled show, perfect for young rockers (aged 4-8) and old rollers, is set to strike a chord and smooth some ruffled feathers. Children are encouraged to clap and flap along to the music, and there's no reason why the adults can't join in with this energetic show, too.

Jonny Feathers combines songs, action and puppetry to create an exciting rock 'n' roll experience. Matt Borgatti has directed family shows all over the UK and venues including Royal Exchange Manchester and the National Theatre. Writer Martin Murphy, whose previous work with Park Theatre includes the award-winning digital play Jury, finds a balance of humour and emotion on this journey in search for Jonny's guitar.

Martin Murphy said, "The legend of Jonny Feathers is one that's been in my head for almost two decades. I created the idea of a rock and roll pigeon initially as a story when my younger brother was born. I wanted a fun story for kids, but one that still existed within the world of my writing, with a mixture of humour and naughtiness. By setting it in Camden on the day of a big gig, I was able to combine my teenage years of playing in bands around there, but with a magical child friendly world of animals coming together and helping each other. Whatever age you are, I think we can all identify with a cheeky pigeon who likes to stay up late and have fun."

Martin Murphy is a published playwright whose plays have been produced at a number of theatres including Soho Theatre, The Lyric Hammersmith, Pleasance Courtyard & The Old Vic. Martin's recent play Jury produced by Park Theatre received an OffComm Commendation from the Off West End Awards. Martin also works with young people throughout the UK delivering workshops for the National Theatre's New Views and Writing for Theatre programmes.

Matt Borgatti founded children's theatre company Goblin in 2013. He has written, developed and directed family shows that have been performed all around the UK at venues including Southbank Centre and the Royal Albert Hall. His previous credits include Goblin's Peter and the Wolf (National Theatre), Hey Diddle Diddle (Theatre by the Lake Keswick), The Ballad of Rudy (Royal Exchange Manchester), Emily Rising (Little Angel Theatre), Penguin! Elephant! (Chelsea Theatre) & Mr Tiger Goes Wild (Pleasance Edinburgh).

Park Theatre presents exceptional theatre in the heart of Finsbury Park, boasting two world-class performance spaces: Park200 for predominantly larger scale productions by established talent, and Park90, a flexible studio space, for emerging artists. In nine years, it has enjoyed eight West End transfers (including Daytona starring Maureen Lipman, The Boys in the Band starring Mark Gatiss, Pressure starring David Haig and The Life I Lead starring Miles Jupp), two National Theatre transfers, twenty-five national tours, six Olivier Award nominations, has won multiple OffWestEnd Offie Awards and won a Theatre of the Year award from The Stage. Park Theatre are grateful to all those who have donated to the Park Life fund, supporting the venue through the pandemic.

Performance Details:

Running Time: 50 mins | Suitable for ages 4-8

Company information

Directed by Matt Borgatti Written by Martin Murphy

Composed by Mary Erskin

29 July - 13 August 2022

Park200, Park Theatre, Clifton Terrace, Finsbury Park, London N4 3JP

Tues-Fri 10.30am, Sat 10am

£12.50 (£10 concs/children), Family £40

020 7870 6876*

www.parktheatre.co.uk | Telephone booking fee: 10% capped at £2.50 per ticket