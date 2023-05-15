World Premiere of Children's Theatre Show HAIRY Comes to the Polka Theatre This Summer

Performances run from Saturday 1 July â€“ Sunday 20 August.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Sir Cliff Richard, Janey Godley, Stephanie Beacham, Christopher Biggins, Gloria Hunniford Photo 1 Sir Cliff Richard, Janey Godley, Stephanie Beacham, Christopher Biggins, Gloria Hunniford Will Play The Fringe at Prestonfield
Cappella Romana's Alexander Lingas Leads Chant Ensemble During The Coronation at Westminst Photo 2 Cappella Romana's Alexander Lingas Leads Chant Ensemble During The Coronation at Westminster Abbey This Saturday
Feature: The Show Must Eurovision â€“ A Celebration of Musical Theatre Eurovision Song Con Photo 3 Musical Theatre Eurovision Song Contest Stars
BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT Photo 4 BBC Announces More Names for CORONATION CONCERT

World Premiere of Children's Theatre Show HAIRY Comes to the Polka Theatre This Summer

Hairy - a hilarious new show for 6 - 12 year olds - will play at Polka Theatre from Saturday 1 July - Sunday 20 August, with a press performance on Saturday 8 July at 2pm, before heading to Worthing's Pavilion Theatre from 24 - 28 August.

This comedy-meets-rock-band-meets-punk-clown-mayhem is a playful and frankly laughable exploration of that most versatile and significant feature of human anatomy - HAIR.

Brimming with great generous dollops of bold visual comedy, Hairy is the first show created especially for young people by Spymonkey, the UK's longest-running comedy theatre company. The cast includes John-Luke Roberts, Matthew Faucher, Katie Grace Cooper and Jasmine Chiu.

Hair seems to be everywhere! And sprouting in the most unlikely places!

Hair to be styled, waxed, fashioned, shaved, plucked, jeri-curled, dreadlocked and shorn. Hair to be striking, funny, scary, surprising, gorgeous and greasy. Long, short, curly, straight, thick, thin, in-growing, up-covered, unwanted or removed.

Fear not! Our four super-hairos are on hand to untangle it all for you. Specialists in all things hairy, this band of bristly buddies are ready to launch themselves fearlessly on a hairy journey of discovery. One thing is for sure: It's going to get HAIRY!

Helen Matravers, Artistic Director of Polka Theatre, said, "I am so delighted that Polka get this opportunity to create with the UK's leading physical comedy company. Spymonkey's incredible reputation for making inventive and playful work makes them the perfect team to create a truly brilliant and bonkers new piece for young audiences. Hairy will combine clowning, comedy, music, song and all-things hair - it's a match made in heaven and will provide a summer of laughter on Polka and Worthing Theatre's stages, without doubt."

Amanda O'Reilly - CEO and Creative Director, Worthing Theatres & Museum (WTM) said, "Worthing Theatres are thrilled that Hairy is our first co-production; an entirely original piece of family theatre by the world-class Spymonkey. Following the London premier at Polka Theatre, Spymonkey are returning home to the south coast with this anarchic, joyful and silly celebration of hair in all its guises. We can't wait for the show to hit our Pavilion Theatre stage this summer."

Polka Theatre is one of just a handful of dedicated children's venues in the UK. Polka underwent a major renovation, re-opening in 2021, and continues to present a year-round programme of shows produced by Polka and from visiting companies, and a full programme of creative learning activities for ages 0 - 12. The redevelopment means Polka enjoys flexible rehearsal and workshop spaces along with two performance spaces: the Main Theatre has a 300-seat capacity, and the Adventure Theatre can seat up to 90 depending on the show format.

The space is also fully accessible with a large, friendly cafÃ©, free-to-access play areas, a shop, a book corner and comfy places to sit.



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

Company Of Elders Comes to the Lilian Baylis Studio in July Photo
Company Of Elders Comes to the Lilian Baylis Studio in July

Sadler's Wells' resident over-60s performance company, Company of Elders presents their annual performance with a triple bill in the Lilian Baylis Studio on Saturday 1 July. The afternoon includes two specially commissioned pieces for the company, one by James Cousins Company and the other by world-renowned waacking artist Bagsy.

Orange Tree Theatre Reveals Full Cast For World Premiere Of Isley Lynns THE SWELL Photo
Orange Tree Theatre Reveals Full Cast For World Premiere Of Isley Lynn's THE SWELL

Orange Tree Theatre has announcedÂ the full cast for the world premiere of Isley Lynn's The Swell. Hannah Hauer-King directs Jessica Clark, Ruby Crepin-Glyne, Viss Elliot Safavi, Saroja-Lily Ratnavel, Shuna Snow, and Sophie Ward.

Alasdair Beckett-King Comes to Leicester Square Theatre in July Photo
Alasdair Beckett-King Comes to Leicester Square Theatre in July

With several viral internet hits and appearances on Mock The WeekÂ under his (vegan leather) belt, Alasdair Beckett-King has returned to his first love â€“ stand-up comedy and taken his hit stand-up show The Interdimensional ABK on the road. His hugely successful (almost every date a total sell-out) 27-date debut UK tour will wrap up at Leicester Square Theatre on 17th and 18th June.

Family Fun Day Set For Bristol Old Vics 257th Birthday Photo
Family Fun Day Set For Bristol Old Vic's 257th Birthday

On 30 May, to mark Bristol Old Vic's 257th birthday, our Heritage Team will be bringing a day of fun and family friendly activities, to help you explore 257 years of theatre magic.


More Hot Stories For You

The Crazy Coqs to Present ALEX LODGE, CHOOSE HAPPY in JulyThe Crazy Coqs to Present ALEX LODGE, CHOOSE HAPPY in July
Full Cast Announced For I F*CKED YOU IN MY SPACESHIP at Soho TheatreFull Cast Announced For I F*CKED YOU IN MY SPACESHIP at Soho Theatre
Stockroom Reveals Cast For ALICE IN WONDERLANDStockroom Reveals Cast For ALICE IN WONDERLAND
Without Walls Reveals Recipients of the Blueprint ProgrammeWithout Walls Reveals Recipients of the Blueprint Programme

Videos

Video: Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video Video: Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El DestinoÂ del Deseo' in Rehearsal Video
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El DestinoÂ del Deseo' in Rehearsal
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: Go Backstage at SHUCKED on Broadway
Jeremy Strong Talks Theatre Roots and ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE Video
Jeremy Strong Talks Theatre Roots and ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Lullingstone Castle and The World Garden (7/26-7/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Layer Marney Tower (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Leonardslee Lake and Gardens (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claydon House (7/20-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables: The Memoirs of Jean Valjean
Brixham Theatre (5/19-5/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nine
Abbey Theatre (9/28-9/30)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Changeling
Southwark Playhouse Borough, The Little (9/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Beekeeper of Aleppo
Belgrade Theatre (5/23-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BAT â€“ THE OFFICIAL MEAT LOAF CELEBRATION
Symphony Hall (5/21-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claremont Landscape Garden (7/21-7/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWSÂ  ADD A SHOW Â 

Recommended For You