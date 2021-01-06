World Premiere Of New British Musical THE SORCERER'S APPRENTICE Will Be Available to Stream

The world premiere of the new British musical 'The Sorcerer's Apprentice' will switch from its planned season at Southwark Playhouse to pay-per-view on stream.theatre from Tuesday 26 January.

It is the first new musical in the UK that was due to premiere to live audiences pivoting to streaming.

Enchanting new British musical 'The Sorcerer's Apprentice', exploring the extraordinary world of a sorcerer and his rebellious daughter, as she discovers the explosive possibilities of her newfound magical powers, is moving its world premiere from Southwark Playhouse to the streaming platform stream.theatre.

'The Sorcerer's Apprentice', by Richard Hough and Ben Morales Frost, directed by Charlotte Westenra ('The Wicker Husband', Watermill, 'I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change' Chiswick Playhouse), will now be available from Tuesday 26 January until Sunday 14 February, 2021.

Producer James Seabright said: "We are sorry not to be able to present this wonderful new show to audiences as planned at Southwark Playhouse, but we are going to film it in the venue next week with broadcast quality cameras and then premiere it online. I commissioned it five years ago, and have loved developing it since then through a series of workshops and a West End concert presentation of an earlier version in 2017, which led to the invitation from Southwark Playhouse to premiere the show at their venue this month. I decided to press ahead with these plans with rehearsals up to Christmas and fit up and get-in since New Year despite the challenges presented by doing so during the COVID-19 pandemic, as I think this magical story of renewal and the importance of family is especially timely. However, the latest national lockdown leaves us with a show ready to perform which we are unable to share with live audiences. I have been inspired by the determination and resolve of our cast, creative team to make this possible whilst maintaining the highest safety standards for everyone on and off stage."

Learn more and get tickets at http://www.tsamusical.com/.