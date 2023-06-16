We All Fall Down Interdisciplinary Creations Present Papillon At Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Papillon explores chaos theory through dance at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

Coming from Montréal to move and amaze audiences in Edinburgh this August, We All Fall Down Interdisciplinary Creations present Papillon in the intimate surroundings of Summerhall TechCube for the duration of Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Street and contemporary dance collide as three dancers weave in and out of sync through a complex choreographic partition, supported by a live, hypnotic musical soundtrack that blends the sounds and rhythms of jazz, hip hop and drum'n'bass. Inspired by chaos theory and complex mathematical equations, Papillon is an emotional, engulfing reflection on order and disorder, singularity and similarity, metamorphosis, and the importance of human connection in trying times. Three distinctly talented dancers will be joined by a live drummer and two synth players on stage to journey from aloneness to togetherness.

A show that started rehearsals in January 2020 and has now come out of the chaos of the pandemic to have its international debut in Edinburgh, Papillon asks what can we expect from the unexpected, and what can we recognise in a world governed by unpredictability? A chaotic journey through despair before hope, Papillon is powerful performance that will have audiences dancing in their seats this August.

Tickets are on sale now at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2248770®id=57&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftickets.edfringe.com%2Fwhats-on%2Fpapillon?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




