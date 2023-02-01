Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Wayne McGregor's WOOLF WORKS Returns To The Royal Opera House This March

Woolf Works recreates the emotions, themes and fluid style of three of Virginia Woolf's celebrated novels, Mrs Dalloway, Orlando, and The Waves.

Feb. 01, 2023  
Wayne McGregor's acclaimed triptych Woolf Works returns to the Royal Opera House stage this spring.

Receiving its premiere in 2015, Woolf Works was McGregor's first full-length work for The Royal Ballet and subsequently won both the 2016 Laurence Olivier Award for Best New Dance Production and the 2015 Critics' Circle National Dance Award for Best Classical Choreography.

Woolf Works recreates the emotions, themes and fluid style of three of Virginia Woolf's celebrated novels, Mrs Dalloway, Orlando, and The Waves, as well as elements of her autobiographical writings that echo aspects of her eventful life. With dramaturgy by Uzma Hameed, the ballet is presented as a series of multi-sensory collages, utilising designs from McGregor, Ciguë, and We Not I alongside lighting design by Lucy Carter, film design by Ravi Deepres, costumes by Moritz Junge and make-up design by Kabuki.

The performance is set to a specially commissioned score from Max Richter, who combines classical and electronic sounds together with spoken word to create an atmospheric soundscape for the work.

This soundscape features a rare recording of Woolf reading her essay "On Craftmanship", and a recording of actress Gillian Anderson reading Woolf's haunting suicide note. Former Royal Ballet Principal dancer Alessandra Ferri returns to the Royal Opera House to reprise the role created on her, for which she won the 2016 Olivier award for Outstanding Achievement in Dance. This Season Principal dancers Natalia Osipova and Marianela Nuñez make their debuts in the role of Virginia Woolf.




Gary Davies Takes His Saturday Night Radio Show On Tour With Mastermixes, Dancers, and Sur Photo
Gary Davies Takes His Saturday Night Radio Show On Tour With Mastermixes, Dancers, and Surprise Special Guests
Legendary DJ Gary Davies will bring the UK's biggest 80s radio show - BBC Radio 2's Sounds of the 80s - on tour for a series of unique live performances. It's the show that listeners enjoy every Saturday night, but live on stage.
BY THE WATERS OF LIVERPOOL Will Embark on UK Tour Photo
BY THE WATERS OF LIVERPOOL Will Embark on UK Tour
A brand new stage production documenting the early life of best-selling author Helen Forrester is going back on the road during Autumn 2023 after its inaugural tour came to a standstill at the start of the Covid pandemic. 
BIRDS AND BEES Comes to the Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month Photo
BIRDS AND BEES Comes to the Stephen Joseph Theatre Next Month
A searing exploration into sex positivity, online safety and intersectionality comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month. Birds and Bees is an enthralling play by renowned writer Charlie Josephine (I, Joan; Shakespeare’s Globe), which reached over 500 schools across the UK with online performances in 2020.
New Open-Air Theatre Will Open on a Lavender Farm in Surrey Photo
New Open-Air Theatre Will Open on a Lavender Farm in Surrey
Just a stone's throw from London and set amidst rolling lavender fields, the Lavender Theatre will open for its inaugural summer season this July in Epsom.

