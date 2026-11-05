Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Warrington Music Fest Winter Showcase to Return to Parr Hall With 21 Bands and Artists
Events will take place Saturday, 23 January.
An all-day celebration of grassroots music and emerging talent is returning to Parr Hall in early 2027. Warrington Music Fest's Winter Showcase provides a vital platform to champion upcoming musicians, as well as offering a taste of what's to come at the summer festival. It returns on Saturday, 23 January, and this time it is bigger than ever with a record 21 homegrown bands and artists taking to Parr Hall's historic stage.
That includes a headline set by Freight, a rapidly rising four-piece from Thelwall and Lymm whose recent highlights have included supporting NYC band We Are Scientists in the summer and announcing their largest headline show at Manchester's Gorilla.
Under the banner of Warrington Music Festival, the event is being hosted by arts charity Culture Warrington and Score Creative Ltd, which supports young musicians in the town. The aim is to raise the profile of emerging artists who have been blazing a trail through Warrington's music scene and are looking to take the next step.
Score Creative's Steve Oates, who established the festival in 2007, said: “It's fantastic to see the Warrington Music Festival Winter Showcase return to the iconic Parr Hall stage in 2027. Warrington Music Festival's Winter Showcase returns to Parr Hall on Saturday, 23 January, and tickets are on sale now.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
The Elf Factory
Jacksons Lane (12/01-12/06)
|
Luther UK
Victoria Theatre Halifax (11/15-11/15)
|
Scott Binns presents We're In It Together
Victoria Theatre Halifax (11/14-11/14)
|
Alex McAleer - Mind Reader
The Berry Theatre (12/04-12/04)
|
Adam Garcia's Emerald Storm
Victoria Theatre Halifax (11/17-11/17)
|
Undertale: The Determination Symphony World Tour
Victoria Theatre Halifax (11/13-11/13)
|
Vestiges of a dry creek
Theatro Technis (11/12-11/12)
|
Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in Concert (12A)
The Royal Albert Hall (12/29-12/29)
|
The Illegal Eagles: Hotel California Tour
Victoria Theatre Halifax (11/18-11/18)
|
Jamie Cullum: The Pianoman at Christmas
The Royal Albert Hall (12/10-12/11)