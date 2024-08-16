WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT Comes to @sohoplace in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The international hit White Rabbit Red Rabbit challenges a fearless performer to take centre stage with no preparation, no director and no idea what will greet them as they open a sealed envelope and take out the script. The show makes its West End debut in a limited season from 1 October. Nassim Soleimanpour’s unique, provocative theatrical experience is presented by Lambert Jackson and Nassim Soleimanpour Productions in association with Nica Burns.

The performers include Freema Agyeman, Olly Alexander, Keith Allen, Mathew Baynton, John Bishop, Alan Davies, Daisy Edgar Jones, Joe Dempsie, Omari Douglas, Alfred Enoch, Kate Fleetwood, Richard Gadd, Jill Halfpenny, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Jason Isaacs, Pearl Mackie, Nick Mohammed, Sally Phillips, Jonathan Pryce, Michael Sheen, Callum Scott Howells, Ben Bailey Smith, Tonia Sotiropoulou and Catherine Tate.

Each night a completely new adventure awaits - depending on how the author’s words compel each actor to perform. White Rabbit Red Rabbit is a theatrical adventure embracing comedy and tragedy. An edge of your seat experience with some of the UK’s most extraordinary talents.

“I was born on Azar 19th, 1360 in Tehran. That’s Tehran, December 10th, 1981 in Christian years…”

Forbidden to leave his country, playwright Nassim Soleimanpour distilled the experience of an entire generation in a wild, utterly original play. White Rabbit Red Rabbit is as much about contemporary Iran as it is about power dynamics in the rest of the world.

Since its joint premiere in 2011 at the Edinburgh and SummerWorks festival, White Rabbit Red Rabbit has been translated into more than 30 different languages and been performed over 3,000 times by some of the biggest names in theatre and film including Whoopi Goldberg, Nathan Lane, Stephen Rea, Sinead Cusack, Cynthia Nixon, John Hurt, F. Murray Abraham, Dominic West and film director Ken Loach.

Nassim Soleimanpour said, “It is personal but universal. Funny yet very political. And so timely for the world we live in. We are so excited to present it at this time and in such great company.”

Jamie Lambert said, “We are thrilled to be bringing this absolutely brilliant edge-of-your-seat piece to the newest West End theatre. Eliza and I are really proud of our colleague, Phoebe Noble, for working with Nassim to bring this incredible play to West End audiences. It’s really not one to miss – every night will be different, and it’s the type of theatre that will keep you on your toes throughout!”

Nica Burns said, “And now for something completely different @sohoplace as we celebrate our second anniversary on 15 October. A surprise for both audience and performer every night. The risk! The excitement! The collective willing on! Our intimate, in-the-round auditorium is perfect for such a collaborative performer and audience experience. We will all be in the moment together, close up and personal.”

Comments